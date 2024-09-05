Verdict

The Hisense PL1 combines the big-screen fun of a projector with the convenience of a TV to deliver an enjoyably cinematic experience at a very affordable price. Built-in speakers and a smart system add to the appeal, while support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision distinguishes this ultra short-throw beamer from most of the competition.

Pros Excellent picture with SDR and HDR

Extensive smart features

Competitively priced Cons Limited brightness compared to competition

Only two HDMI inputs

No built-in tuner

Key Features 4K resolution DLP chipset with support for 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Laser light source X-Fusion laser with claimed brightness of 2,100 lumens and a lifespan of 25,000 hours

High Dynamic Range Support for HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

Built-in sound system 2 x 15W speakers with Dolby Atmos decoding

Ultra short-throw A throw ratio of 0.25 can project from 80 to 120 inches

VIDAA U6 Built-in proprietary smart operating system

Introduction

The Hisense PL1 is the latest ultra short-throw (UST) projector from a brand that has promoted this technology more than most other manufacturers.

This 4K HDR beamer uses an X-Fusion laser light source with a claimed brightness of 2,100 lumens and a lifespan of 25,000 hours, combined with ultra short show optics that deliver a big screen image when placed very close to the wall.

The PL1 is designed as a cost effective alternative to a large screen TV, and as such it includes a built-in sound system with Dolby Atmos, along with Hisense’s VIDAA U6 operating system for a full smart platform. There’s also support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and about the only TV-related feature missing is a built-in tuner. Otherwise this capable beamer might be just the ticket.

Availability

The Hisense PL1 is available now and can currently be picked up for £1,999 in the UK, $2,499 in the US, €1,599 in Europe, and AU$2,999 in Australia. All these prices are reasonable for a 4K HDR projector with an extensive feature package, especially in the UK.

If you’re looking for alternatives, there aren’t many that can match the PL1’s price and features, but you could consider the Epson EH-LS650, which doesn’t support HDR10+ or Dolby Vision, but is significantly brighter and cheaper at £1,749 in the UK, $2,299 in the US, €2,699 in Europe, and AU$3,999 in Australia.

Design

Compact and stylish design

1 x HDMI 2.1; 1 x HDMI 2.0 (eARC)

Remote control

The Hisense PL1 is more compact compared to most other UST projectors, but this is good because it means the beamer can sit unobtrusively at the front of your lounge or living room. The build quality is solid, while the stylish but understated aesthetic blends seamlessly into the environment. There’s a curved chassis that sports a brushed finish on top, triangular cutout vents at the sides, and fabric-covered speakers at the front.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At the rear, which is the part of the projector that faces the wall, you’ll find the connections. There are only two HDMI inputs, but one is HDMI 2.1 while the other is HDMI 2.0 with eARC. There are also two USB ports (3.0 and 2.0), an optical digital output, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an Ethernet port. The wireless connectivity offers dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and AirPlay 2.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The included remote control is well designed and comfortable to hold. It includes all the main controls to setup and operate the PL1, along with direct access buttons for all the main video streamers. My only complaint would be the lack of a backlight for use in the dark, but otherwise it’s a good zapper.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features

Easy setup with auto geometry

HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

Built-in sound with Dolby Atmos

VIDAA U6 Smart Platform

The Hisense PL1 is an ultra short-throw projector with a throw ratio of just 0.25:1, which means it can produce 80 to 120-inch screen sizes from a limited distance. There are adjustable feet for levelling the projector, but no lens controls. Instead you just physically move the PL1 to centre the image with your wall or screen, and then move it backwards or forwards to change the size of the projected image. There is an automated geometric calibration feature that adjusts for any distortion and focuses the image – all of which makes setup very easy.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The X-Fusion laser light source has the benefit of long life (25,000 hours), which is important for any projector looking to compete with a TV, but a claimed brightness of 2,100 lumens means the PL1 will struggle in rooms with ambient light. The darker you can make the environment the better the results, and generally I found a screen size of around 100-inches delivered the best combination of image size and brightness for HDR in particular.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The PL1 is a fairly standard single-chip DLP projector with a claimed resolution of 4K – although this is actually achieved using pixel shifting despite some rather misleading marketing from DLP creator Texas Instruments. The Hisense also supports every format of high dynamic range – HDR10, HLG (hybrid log-gamma), HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The latter remains something of rarity in projectors.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This projector sports a built-in sound system based around a pair of symmetrically positioned drivers with 15W of amplification for each channel. The beamer also supports Dolby Atmos, although a degree of expectation management is required here as there’s only so much immersion you can achieve with two speakers – no matter how good the psychoacoustic processing.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Finally the PL1 includes Hisense’s VIDAA U 6.0 operating system, which is simple but effective thanks to an interface that presents content in a layered and intuitive fashion. The system is easy to navigate and customisable, with a comprehensive choice of video streamers that includes Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Now, YouTube, and all the UK TV catch-up services.

This projector does make a viable alternative to a TV, with the exception of not having a built-in tuner. You can use the TV catch-up apps instead, but if you really want to watch live linear broadcasts you need a set-top box of some kind. You can also project onto a white wall, but for the best results you should invest in a fixed screen, which means additional expense.

Performance

Big, crisp and punchy images

Excellent picture accuracy

Impressive motion handling

The Hisense PL1 delivers excellent picture quality with both SDR and HDR content. The use of a single DLP chipset ensures crisp and sharp images with no alignment issues, while the use of a laser light source should minimise possible rainbow artefacts, but it can’t be guaranteed. The accuracy is also excellent, especially in Filmmaker mode, which is my preferred choice of picture preset.

At only 2,100 lumens it isn’t the brightest of UST projectors, but pull the curtains and invest in a decent fixed projection screen and you’ll be rewarded with an image that’s punchy and pleasingly cinematic. In order to maximise the brightness you shouldn’t push the image size too far, and a screen of 100-inches would be my suggested option.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Watching Avatar: The Way of Water and the screen bursts into life with gorgeously detailed views of the oceans of Pandora. The colours are saturated and as natural as a blue cat-person can look, while the tone mapping is excellent thanks to Dolby Vision, with highlights that are free of clipping.

As you’d expect from a DLP beamer motion handling is superb, with the lightning fast response times of the technology smoothly delivering all the movement as various aquatic animals swim around the screen and the Na’vi slide elegantly through the water.

The blacks are pretty standard for a DLP projector, more of a dark grey really, but they’re certainly not the worst I’ve seen. The on/off contrast ratio clocks in at about 3,000:1, and in most environments outside of a bat cave the black levels should look fine with less challenging content.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The scene in 1917 where it switches to night is a good example of the limitations of DLP when displaying a nearly black screen, but the 4K disc offers the the choice of HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. This allowed for some interesting comparisons, with the two dynamic metadata formats including extra information for tone mapping, which resulted in greater detail in the shadows and a better overall image when compared to just HDR10.

Overall the Dolby Vision version was the best, with accurate colours, cleaner highlights and more presence just above black. However the tone mapping was generally very good even with HDR10 static metadata, and the PL1 managed to avoid unnecessary manipulation of the PQ curve, thus avoiding crushed blacks and clipped highlights.

The PL1 is a capable performer with SDR, producing sharply delineated images, well-defined dynamic range, and very accurate colour reproduction. The HDR picture is a step-up, and while it lacks the brightness to add serious pop, there is still undeniable punch when compared to the same image in SDR.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As a gaming display the PL1 is passable, but not necessarily the best choice. The picture is certainly detailed enough, the tone mapping is good, and the buttery smooth motion a definite benefit, but you are limited to playing at 4K/60Hz despite the HDMI 2.1 input. The lack of 4K/120Hz and VRR will put off more serious gamers, although there is ALLM, even if in the game mode the latency is still a fairly laggy 60ms.

The built-in sound system is serviceable for watching the news or a game show, but anything more challenging and the limitations of two small speakers and a total of 30W of amplification becomes very apparent. If you’re going to watch movies and TV dramas on a 100-inch screen, you owe it to yourself to at least invest in a good soundbar with a separate subwoofer.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want full support for high dynamic range The PL1 is one of the few projectors to include every HDR format, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The dynamic metadata included with these two formats will allow you to get the most out of this capable beamer. Buy Now You have a room with white walls or a lot of ambient light The PL1 isn’t the brightest ultra short-throw projector out there, and it will struggle if there’s a lot of light in the room. You really need to block out as much light as possible to get the best out of this beamer.

Final Thoughts The Hisense PL1 delivers crisp and detailed big screen images, with excellent accuracy and every HDR format available. It’s not the brightest beamer out there, but darken the room and invest in a decent screen and you’ll rewarded with some saturated and punchy SDR and HDR images. It would be nice if it had more HDMI inputs, but aside from the lack of a tuner the PL1 makes for a genuine alternative to a large screen TV. At this price it’s a bargain, and you definitely won’t get a TV with a 100-inch screen for less. Trusted Score

How we test We test every projector we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use Portrait Displays Calman colour calibration software and industry standards to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested across several days Tested with real world use

FAQs Which HDR formats does the Hisense PL1 support? There’s support for HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision HDR.