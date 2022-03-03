Verdict

One of the cheaper cordless vacuum cleaners you can buy, the Hisense Hi Move IV HVC6264BKUK lacks the power of its more expensive rivals. It can still clean most surfaces, but I needed the higher power setting and had to cover areas of greater dirt several times. If you’ve got a decent plug-in vacuum cleaner and want a cheap cordless for convenience, this model could suit you.

Pros Cheap

Can clean most surfaces

Decent range of tools Cons Short crevice tool

Weak low power mode

Short battery life in higher power mode

Availability UK RRP: £148

Key Features Type This is a cordless stick vacuum cleaner. You can use it as an upright with the wand or switch to handheld mode for close-up cleaning.

Battery life You get a maximum of 45 minutes on the Low power setting, but High mode reduces this to around 20 minutes.

Power This is a solid mid-range vacuum cleaner: enough power for lighter spills but you’ll want something more powerful for that weekly clean.

Introduction

This is the first vacuum cleaner that I’ve reviewed from Hisense. Rather than going ultra-high-end, the Hisense Hi Move IV HVC6264BKUK is a solid budget vacuum cleaner, which works as an add-on to plug-in cleaner.

It feels a little cheaply made, but cleans surprisingly well for the price and ships with a lot of accessories.

Design and features

Flexible wand

Lots of accessories

Very stubby crevice tool

Weighing just 3kg, the Hisense Hi Move IV is a very light cordless vacuum cleaner. Every component feels light and slightly cheaply made, but this is a comparatively cheap cordless vacuum cleaner so that’s not entirely unexpected.

Although the vacuum is cheap, Hisense provides a lot of accessories in the box. For the handheld tools, you get a stumpy little crevice tool, a dusting brush and a mini motorised tool, which is ideal for sofas and stairs.

There’s also an extension hose, which gives you some reach with tools (great for cleaning out a car), although I’d still like a longer crevice tool.

For floor cleaning, there’s a standard motorised head with bristles. It has a strip of LEDs at the front for lighting up where you’re cleaning. Again, the feel is one of cheapness: you can see the circuit board connecting the lights, rather than the floor head having an opaque cover to diffuse the light and hide the inner workings.

There’s a flexible wand. Tap the button and the hinge opens up so that you can clean under furniture without having to bend down. It’s a nice touch and works in a similar way to Flexology on the Shark IZ320UKT.

In handheld mode, the wand can be used for extra reach, such as cleaning around your ceilings.

Hisense provides a wall dock with this model, which has space for two accessories. I’d prefer some form of onboard storage so that I could carry around my most-used accessories.

Using the vacuum cleaner is easy with a trigger to turn it on and off, and a power switch at the back for switching between Low and High power modes. Hisense displays battery life as a percentage on the back, although the cheap LCD read-out can be hard to read at times, as you can see in the image below.

There’s a 0.45-litre bin, which is a little small. This unclips, then you have to remove the filter to empty it out, which is a little more hassle than on cordless cleaners that have a bin with a flap.

Performance

Basic suction power

Cleans surprisingly well on carpet

Needs a few extra sweeps to collect everything

I measured the Hisense Hi Move IV’s suction power in airwatts (AW), which combines lift power and airflow. On Low, I measured the cleaner at just 9AW, which is very low; on High, power jumps to 39AW, which is closer to the mid or low level on rival cleaners.

Actual performance can differ, as the efficiency of a floor head and its ability to agitate dirt can make up for relatively low suction power. I started by spreading a teaspoon of flour onto my carpet and then giving the vacuum cleaner a pass through the middle on High. This got most of the dirt, but there are some traces of mess left behind, as you can see from the lighter parts of the image below.

Next, I finished off the top and bottom of the spilt flour using the Low mode. As you can see that left big clumps of dirt behind.

I then combed cat hair into the carpet and gave the vacuum cleaner a pass-through on High power. This caught most of the hair, but some were left behind, as you can see below.

On the tough carpet tile test, I spread flour right up to the skirting board, then ran the Hisense Hi Move IV along on High power. This left clear clumps of mess behind.

Approaching the mess from different angles and using multiple sweeps, I could get good results, although it took quite a bit of time and effort.

Finally, I tackled spilt rice on a hard floor. Running the vacuum on High power, a sweep through the mess left a clean gap, but some rice grains did drop out needed to be run over again.

I measured the vacuum cleaner at a low 65.5dB on Low and on 73.8dB on High, which is about par for the course for a cordless vacuum cleaner.

Battery life is around 45-minutes on the Low settings, but only around 20 minutes on High. That’s quite basic and means that you won’t be able to clean an entire house properly with this vacuum. Recharge time is between five and six hours, which is quite slow.

You can remove the battery, although replacements aren’t readily available; that’s a shame, as buying a second battery would help extend runtime.

Should you buy it? If you want a cheap cordless cleaner to accompany your main vacuum cleaner, this one could be a good choice. If you want a powerful cordless vacuum that can tackle your entire house, then there are alternatives.

Final Thoughts The Hisense Hi Move IV can clean well, but it needs the higher power setting and often multiple sweeps. Combined with the relatively short battery life, this vacuum can’t tackle an entire house on a charge. Think of this more as a backup cleaner to a main one, a cheaper version of the Shark WandVac System WV361UK, if you will. If you want a cordless cleaner that can tackle your entire house, then check out my guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners instead. Trusted Score

FAQs How many power modes does the Hisense Hi Move IV HVC6264BKUK have? It has two power modes: Low for basic jobs and High for everything else. Can you remove the battery on the Hisense Hi Move IV HVC6264BKUK? Yes, the battery is removable and replaceable.

