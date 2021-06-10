Verdict

Introduction

The 50A7100FTUK is a 50-inch TV from Hisense’s A7 series that launched in 2020.

The TV packs HDR10, HLG and DTS Studio Sound and features the VIDAA U platform with apps for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more.

The design is sleek and the adjustable feet are a handy feature if you have plans to introduce a soundbar to your setup. But, how is the picture quality? And, what about the sound? Read on to discover more about the Hisense 50A7100FTUK.

Design

Slim design

Adjustable feet to fit a soundbar

Shortcuts on remote to popular streaming services

The Hisense 50A7100FTUK is a slim TV with a pleasing design and a adaptable pair of feet.

The version reviewed is the 50-inch model, with the A7100F also available in sizes ranging from 43- to 75-inches.

Hisense has opted for a thin, matte black bezel around the screen and a silver bar at the bottom, making it easy to focus on the display.

That said, the feet are worth noting here. Although relatively small and subtle, they’re adjustable, meaning you can bring them in to better fit a small TV stand or push them out to slip a soundbar between them.

Lastly, there’s the remote, which is large enough to fit all the playback controls and shortcuts you’d expect from a smart TV. Shortcuts include Rakuten TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix and Freeview Play, but more on those features below.

On the rear there are four HDMI ports (one ARC compatible), two USB 2.0 ports, a digital audio output (optical), an Ethernet port, a CI slot and a satellite input, as well as support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Features

The VIDAA U interface is easy to navigate

Apps include Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube

Can control the TV with Alexa through the Remote Now app

The Hisense 50A7100FTUK features the VIDAA U interface, but this differs from the full-screen VIDAA U4 version on the 75-inch model. Despite being restricted to the display’s lower half, icons are large and grow bigger when you hover over them, making the TV very easy to navigate.

The TV is packed with popular apps that includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Rakuten TV and Freeview Play, the latter of which offers access to BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5.

Unfortunately, you won’t find Apple TV Plus or Disney Plus on this TV, meaning you’ll need a streaming device to access either of the services of this TV.

While the remote doesn’t come with a voice assistant built in, there is the option to download the Remote Now app on your phone. This will allow you to control the TV hands-free with Amazon’s Alexa.

There’s no motion control to be found on this TV, which is a little disappointing, and seemingly no Game mode either with a latency of 33.8ms.

Picture quality

Colours can lack accuracy

The Hisense has a good grasp of detail

4K upscaling is good but suffers some graininess

The 50A7100FTUK presents a bright, detailed image in its HDR mode. A playthrough of Moana (4K Blu-ray) shows off good blacks and an abundance of details, from the strands of Moana’s hair to the grittiness of the rocks and the texture of Tamatoa’s giant claws. The movie has a vibrant feel that emphasises the blues of the sky and ocean, the reds in Moana’s outfit and the undertones of her skin, giving the character plenty of life.

I tested out the HDR Dynamic mode with His Dark Materials – a show that requires a more true-to-life grasp on colour. Once again, the TV displayed a fantastic representation of detail, but colours were slightly more washed out than I’d have liked.

The 50A7100FTUK’s colours quite literally pale in comparison with the JVC LT-55CF890, which costs £150 more than the Hisense. The reds and blues are lighter and a ginger beard appeared more yellow than, well, ginger, indicating a compromise in accuracy.

In some instances, the lighter colours look better. The grass, for example, is a very attractive light green shade, but it doesn’t look as natural as the JVC’s interpretation. The blacks and greys appear to take on a green tinge as well – an issue that can also be seen viewing Guardians of the Galaxy. However, the biggest issue is with skin tones, which tend to lack life due to the TV’s washed-out colour presentation.

The TV perhaps best demonstrates detail through the 4K Blu-ray of Dunkirk, with facial features are described with a crisp sense of detail.

As far as contrast goes, a scene from Blade Runner 2049 demonstrates deep – albeit green-tinged – blacks that allow for plenty of detail in the image. 4K upscaling is less impressive. While the colours are dark and warm, giving them a vibrant feel, the image is slightly too sharp.

The upscaled 1080p image offers a smoother result and more detail than the upscaled SD version, but the image is slightly too grainy looking.

Sound quality

Sounds are generally balanced

The speakers need to be turned up to be heard clearly

The 50A7100FTUK offers decent dynamics – as long as you turn it up a bit.

The audio in Moana demonstrates a decent grasp of the bass. Dialogue, sound effects and music come across as generally well balanced. Tamatoa’s vocal number is large and commanding, without overshadowing any little sound or details beneath it.

This layering becomes a little less distinct in His Dark Materials. The TV pulls every sound effect to the front of the mix causing the audio to sound a little messier – although, thankfully, not to the point of distraction.

You may also find yourself needing to crank up the volume higher than you’re used to since the audio is limited at lower volumes. While the TV’s speaker certainly isn’t bad, you’ll no doubt benefit from the addition of a soundbar if you’re looking for high-quality audio with fewer compromises.

Should you buy it? You need space for a soundbar The 50A7100FTUK features adjustable feet so you can move them to make room for your soundbar or anything else you need to fit under your TV. You want natural, lifelike colours While the Hisense offers good detail and contrast, the colours can appear washed out when compared with other displays. The blacks have a noticeable green tinge to them, too.

FAQs What interface does the Hisense 50A7100FTUK offer? The TV uses the VIDAA U interface. This differs slightly from the VIDAA U4, which offers a more full-screen experience. Which types of HDR does this TV support? The Hisense 50A7100FTUK supports HDR10 and HLG, but doesn’t support Dolby Vision.

