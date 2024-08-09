Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Henry Quick Pet Review

Smart pod system and pet tool make cleaning easy

By David Ludlow August 9th 2024 10:25am
Well built and easy to empty, the Henry Quick Pet is a great cordless vacuum cleaner.
The familiar face makes it to the cordless version and adds some personality.
The scent pod fragrances your home as you clean.
The controls are very simple.
There's a mini tool for tackling sofas and pet beds.
You get all the tools you're likely to need.
Recommended

Verdict

Like the standard Henry Quick, only in blue, the Henry Quick Pet has all of the same neat features, including long battery life, powerful cleaning and a pod system that makes it easy to empty. With this cleaner there’s an additional motorised mini tool for pet beds and furniture. The only real downside is that the floor head is not anti-tangle, so it can get tangled with long hair.

Pros

  • Good value
  • Powerful cleaning
  • Dust-free emptying
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Not an anti-tangle floor head
  • Could do with mid-level power mode

Key Features

  • TypeThis is a cordless vacuum cleaner that takes pods (bags)
  • Battery lifeLasts just over an hour on the lowest setting.

Introduction

The second cordless vacuum cleaner in the line-up, the Henry Quick Pet is the same as the Henry Quick, although decked out in blue rather than red.

It comes with a mini motorised tool for cleaning upholstery and carpets. It’s powerful, cleans well on all surfaces, and its clever pod system makes it easy to quickly dispose of dirt without any spills.

Design and Features

  • Pod bin system
  • Simple to use
  • Takes scent sticks

The Henry range of vacuum cleaners is endearing, thanks to the painted-on faces that give a sense of personality. That’s evident on the Henry Quick Pet, which has a smiling face at the top of its blue body.

Does it make a difference to cleaning quality? No. Does it make the vacuum feel like an old friend? Yes, and what’s wrong with that?

Henry Quick Pet face
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Although Blue, the Henry Quick Pet is identical to the original Henry Quick, bar the addition of the motorised pet tool. This clips onto the end of the wand or in the handheld unit and provides extra power for removing pet hair from beds, sofas and stairs. It’s a useful upgrade if you have pets.

Henry Quick Pet pet tool
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Otherwise, the range of accessories is the same, with the vacuum cleaner shipping with a crevice tool, a 2-in-1 brush, and the motorised floor head.

Henry Quick Pet accessories
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s no onboard tool storage, but there is a wall-mount dock, which will take the crevice tool and 2-in-1 brush, which is handy.

Henry Quick Pet wall mount

There’s also an additional clip-on handle in the box, which gives a larger grip for the vacuum cleaner, making it easier to use for anyone with more limited mobility.

Henry Quick Pet large handle
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It helps that the vacuum cleaner is well balanced and, at 3.2kg, quite light. I found it no problem to push around, or to pick up the unit and clean up around the top of the ceiling.

Henry Quick Pet cleaning up high
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As with the original, the Henry Quick Pet has simple controls. An on/off button turns the vacuum cleaner on in a power mode that’s suitable for most tasks, and there’s a boost button that ups power for tougher jobs.

Henry Quick Pet controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A third button toggles the motorised brush bar on and off: you’ll want it on for carpets and off for dealing with hard floors.

A scent stick can be inserted at the back of the vacuum cleaner, which freshens the exhaust air that comes out of the back. I’m a big fan of this system and have enjoyed it on rival systems like Shark Stratos IZ420UKT, too. The scent doesn’t mean that your house is cleaner, but it’s always nice to walk into a fresh-smelling room after it’s been cleaned.

Henry Quick Pet odour capsule
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As with all of the Henry products, including the standard Henry HVR160, the Quick Pet uses bags. Or, in this case pods. Six come in the box, and they simply slot into the front. When full, push the button to open the flap and you can eject a pod cleanly and efficiently, which is great for houses with allergy sufferers.

Henry Quick Pet bin
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Replacements cost £12.99 for 10, but they’re large with a 1-litre capacity, so each one will last for a few cleans.

The battery slides out for charging, which also means that it’s easy to replace should you get any issues with it.

Henry Quick Pet battery
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Long battery life
  • Needs the brush bar turned off for hard floors
  • A mid-level power setting would be useful

I measured the Henry Quick Pet’s suction power at the nozzle, giving the result in airwatts (AW), which combines suction power and air flow.

The standard mode is just 23AW, which is a little low; the high power mode is a powerful 192AW, which is not far off the result from the Shark IZ420UKT, although a chunk behind the super-powerful Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60.

Henry Quick Pet graph
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

What does this level of power mean? Well, on the Boost suction power, the Henry Quick Pet is capable of sucking up rice granules from 1.7cm away, which means it should be able to manage handheld jobs well, such as vacuuming out a car or kitchen drawer.

Left ImageRight Image

I moved to my real world tests, adding 20g of flour to my test carpet. There was a relatively clean line through the mess after a single sweep backwards and forwards on standard power. Close inspection shows that some dust is left behind.

Left ImageRight Image

I finished vacuuming using a combination of standard and Boost power, until the carpet looked clean. Measuring the dust pod at the end, I found that 92.35% of the mess had made it into the bag: an impressive performance.

Henry Quick Pet carpet test fully clean
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Moving to the difficult edge test, I added 20g of flour to the carpet tiles, right up to the skirting board. I then ran the Henry Quick Pet along the skirting board on standard power, and found that quite a bit of mess was left.

Left ImageRight Image

Tackling the job again on Boost, the floor looked clean, and I measured that I had picked up 98.4% of the mess, which is brilliant.

Henry Quick Pet edge test fully clean
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On my hard floor, I added 20g of rice grains and then used standard power mode to collect them. I found that with the brush bar turned on, the Henry Quick Pet span the grains of rice around, and dropped several back onto the floor.

Left ImageRight Image

Turning the brush bar off improved things, and the vacuum cleaner collected 100% of the rice. I combed cat hair into the test carpet and found that the vacuum cleaner could easily remove all of it.

Left ImageRight Image

With human hair, the results weren’t so good, as the hairs got wrapped around the brush bar, and had to be cut away. It would be good to see an anti-tangle floor head available.

Henry Quick Pet human hair test clean
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Battery life was 1h 9m on the lowest power setting and 16m 25s on the Boost setting. Again, this shows that the Henry Quick Pet could do with a power mode somewhere between the two; as it stands, I found that I needed to switch between the two power modes to get the best results. I estimate that there’s around 45 minutes of real world usage in a full charge, which is still good.

Measured at 76.5dB on Boost and 70.5dB on standard mode, the Henry Quick Pet is about average for a cordless vacuum cleaner.

Should you buy it?

You want cordless power and the convenience of bags

If you’ve got a home with pets and want a powerful vacuum cleaner that’s clean to empty, this could be the one for you.

Buy Now

You have people with long hair

If you don’t want to end up cutting hair away from the brush bar, then an alternative cleaner could be for you.

Final Thoughts

Used with a combination of the power modes, the Henry Quick Pet is capable of deep cleaning a home. The pod system and scent pods help it stand out from the competition, while the mini motorised tool is great for pet households.

The lack of an anti-tangle floor head does hold it back slightly. If you want something different, my guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners can help.

Trusted Score
How we test

We test every vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main vacuum cleaner for the review period

Tested for at least a week

Tested using tools to measure actual suction performance

Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs

What’s the difference between the Henry Quick Pet and the Henry Quick?

Aside from the paint job, the only difference is that the pet version has a mini motorised tool

How much do replacement pods cost for the Henry Quick Pet?

They cost £12.99 for a pack of 10.

Trusted Reviews test data

AirWatts (low)
AirWatts (high)
Sound (low)
Sound (high)
Henry Quick Pet
23 AW
192 AW
70.5 dB
76.5 dB

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Vacuum cleaner type
Provided heads
Bin capacity
Modes
Filters
Run time
Charge time
Henry Quick Pet
£339
Numatic
240 x 270 x 1220 MM
3.2 KG
2023
26/07/2024
Henry Quick Pet
Cordless stick
Motorised floor head, mini pet tool, crevice tool, brush
1 litres
Standard, boost
N/A
1 hrs min
2.5 hrs
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

