Verdict

Small enough to store easily, but large enough for a wide range of kitchen jobs, from making sauces and salsas, to dicing onions, the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor is a brilliant tool. With a tough glass bowl and dishwasher-safe components, it’s also easy to tidy up at the end, making it a brilliant addition to any kitchen.

Pros Glass bowl

Two speeds

Easy to clean Cons No drizzle hole

Key Features Capacity The glass bowl takes up to 0.5-litres of liquids and ingredients.

Introduction

For many cooking jobs, such as making sauce, a full-size blender or food processor is overkill, but that doesn’t mean you don’t need a lot of power.

For those little jobs, the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor is a powerful mini chopper that can cut and blend easily.

Design and features

Dual blades

Two power modes

Glass bowl

Most small food processors are made of cheaper ingredients and tend to have a plastic bowl. With the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor, you get a 0.5-litre glass bowl.

That’s a nice upgrade over the competition, such as the Cuisinart Cordless Mini Prep Pro. Glass bowls not only feel nicer, but they’re less prone to scratching and staining.

Inside the bowl are the removable blades. While a lot of mini food processors have a single set of blades at the bottom, the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor has multi-layered blades throughout the bowl, providing even cutting at different heights.

Assembly and use are both easy. First, the bowl needs to sit on the provided plastic mat, which stops it slipping around. Then, with the blades in place and food in the bowl, I just had to place the lid on and then put the plug-in motor on top.

There’s just a single button to use this machine: a light press runs the chopper at low speed (3800rpm); a heavier press runs at high speed (7300rpm). Pressing the button on and off gives a pulse option.

Once finished, the lid and blades can be removed, so the blended food can be removed easily. The bowl, blades and lid can all go in the dishwasher, and the motor can be wiped down.

Once dry, storage is easy: I even managed to fit my sample into the drawer where I keep my pots and pans.

Performance

Excellent blending

Lots of power

I put the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor through its paces with a couple of jobs. First up, I made a sauce for beef tacos. Using a combination of garlic, tinned tomatoes, spices, tomato puree and vinegar, I soon had a nicely blended combination with small bits of onion.

The result cooked down nicely into a thick sauce.

To give the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor a tougher test, I made pineapple salsa, which uses chopped up slices, including the tough core. When I’ve made this salsa with less powerful processors, the pineapple gets mixed into very small bits, but the salsa is not perfectly smooth.

With the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor, I found that it quickly cut the pineapple down into a smooth puree. I did have to scrape the bowl sides down once to get a last couple of bits of pineapple, but the results were excellent.

Mixed with various spices, and then topped up with some chunks of fresh pineapple, I’ve not had better results with this recipe.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want the power of a big processor in a mini form Capable of doing just as good a job as a large food processor, the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor is great for sauces, salsas and smaller jobs. Buy Now You want the convenience of a battery-powered product If you don’t want to mess around with power cables, then a battery-powered processor is a better choice.

Final Thoughts For those jobs where getting the full-size food processor out is too much hassle, but you don’t want to compromise on power, the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor is brilliant. It’s easy to use, has a glass bowl, and chops tough ingredients fast. Simple to clean and store, it’s a great accessory for any kitchen. Trusted Score

FAQs Does the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor have a battery? No, this is a plug-in product. Is the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor dishwasher safe? The jug, blades and lid are dishwasher safe, but the motor should only be wiped down.