Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor Review

A brilliant aid for any kitchen

By David Ludlow June 4th 2024 12:09pm
Designed for smaller jobs, this is still a powerful food processor.
A glass bowl is easier to clean and less prone to scratching.
Blades at different heights improve cutting efficiency.
There are two speeds: one by pressing lightly and the higher one by pressing harder.
Highly Recommended

Verdict

Small enough to store easily, but large enough for a wide range of kitchen jobs, from making sauces and salsas, to dicing onions, the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor is a brilliant tool. With a tough glass bowl and dishwasher-safe components, it’s also easy to tidy up at the end, making it a brilliant addition to any kitchen.

Pros

  • Glass bowl
  • Two speeds
  • Easy to clean

Cons

  • No drizzle hole

Key Features

  • CapacityThe glass bowl takes up to 0.5-litres of liquids and ingredients.

Introduction

For many cooking jobs, such as making sauce, a full-size blender or food processor is overkill, but that doesn’t mean you don’t need a lot of power.

For those little jobs, the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor is a powerful mini chopper that can cut and blend easily.

Design and features

  • Dual blades
  • Two power modes
  • Glass bowl

Most small food processors are made of cheaper ingredients and tend to have a plastic bowl. With the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor, you get a 0.5-litre glass bowl.

That’s a nice upgrade over the competition, such as the Cuisinart Cordless Mini Prep Pro. Glass bowls not only feel nicer, but they’re less prone to scratching and staining.

Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor waiting for ingredients
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Inside the bowl are the removable blades. While a lot of mini food processors have a single set of blades at the bottom, the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor has multi-layered blades throughout the bowl, providing even cutting at different heights.

Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor bladesd
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Assembly and use are both easy. First, the bowl needs to sit on the provided plastic mat, which stops it slipping around. Then, with the blades in place and food in the bowl, I just had to place the lid on and then put the plug-in motor on top.

Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor bowl
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s just a single button to use this machine: a light press runs the chopper at low speed (3800rpm); a heavier press runs at high speed (7300rpm). Pressing the button on and off gives a pulse option.

Once finished, the lid and blades can be removed, so the blended food can be removed easily. The bowl, blades and lid can all go in the dishwasher, and the motor can be wiped down.

Once dry, storage is easy: I even managed to fit my sample into the drawer where I keep my pots and pans.

Performance

  • Excellent blending
  • Lots of power

I put the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor through its paces with a couple of jobs. First up, I made a sauce for beef tacos. Using a combination of garlic, tinned tomatoes, spices, tomato puree and vinegar, I soon had a nicely blended combination with small bits of onion.

Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor Mexican chili ingredients
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The result cooked down nicely into a thick sauce.

Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor final Mexican dish
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

To give the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor a tougher test, I made pineapple salsa, which uses chopped up slices, including the tough core. When I’ve made this salsa with less powerful processors, the pineapple gets mixed into very small bits, but the salsa is not perfectly smooth.

Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor pineapple
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor, I found that it quickly cut the pineapple down into a smooth puree. I did have to scrape the bowl sides down once to get a last couple of bits of pineapple, but the results were excellent.

Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor pineapple salsa
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Mixed with various spices, and then topped up with some chunks of fresh pineapple, I’ve not had better results with this recipe.

Should you buy it?

You want the power of a big processor in a mini form

Capable of doing just as good a job as a large food processor, the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor is great for sauces, salsas and smaller jobs.

Buy Now

You want the convenience of a battery-powered product

If you don’t want to mess around with power cables, then a battery-powered processor is a better choice.

Final Thoughts

For those jobs where getting the full-size food processor out is too much hassle, but you don’t want to compromise on power, the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor is brilliant. It’s easy to use, has a glass bowl, and chops tough ingredients fast. Simple to clean and store, it’s a great accessory for any kitchen.

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every food processor we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main food processor for the review period

We chop common items, which inlude (depending on the processor type), herbs, onions and ice.

We mix a marinade to see how well the food processor can deal with finer ingredients and liquids.

FAQs

Does the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor have a battery?

No, this is a plug-in product.

Is the Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor dishwasher safe?

The jug, blades and lid are dishwasher safe, but the motor should only be wiped down.

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Blender type
Controls
Motor power
Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor
£55.99
Haier
130 x 130 x 243 MM
1.5 KG
B0CGVSXJCJ
2024
22/05/2024
Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor
Mini food processor
Two speeds
550 W
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

