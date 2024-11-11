Verdict

A very smart high-end washing machine, the HW110-BD14397U1 can use its app to schedule a wash for when power is cheap or your solar system is producing enough energy.

That can reduce the low running costs even further. Stain removal with the targeted cycles is excellent, while the general cleaning performance of the Eco 40-60 model is good; the 20°C wash performance did lag behind the main competition, although the fact it’s not that much cheaper to run means it’s not particularly worth washing.

Ultra Fresh is an innovative feature that uses fresh air to keep washing smelling fresh for up to 12 hours, making this machine a good choice for those who want smart features and can’t get to a finished cycle fast.

Pros Low running costs

Excellent app

Powerful targetted stain removal Cons Slightly disappointing 20°C wash results

Key Features Capacity This washing machine has a large 11kg drum, so can handle large loads and big items.

Smart control Works with the hOn app for remote control plus eco scheduling, running the washing machine when power is at its cheapest.

Introduction

A slick, powerful and thoughtfully designed washing machine, the Haier HW110-BD14397U1 has a huge range of wash cycles.

It also has low running costs and a clever smart app that helps you schedule washes for when it’s cheapest. This one is a great choice if you want more than just a standard washing machine.

Design and Features

Large drum

hOn app provides remote control and can lower running costs

Lots of cycle options

The Haier HW110-BD14397U1 follows the same design cues as the Haier HD90-A3Q397U1 tumble dryer. A thin black band that houses the controls runs across the front, and silver accents give this machine an attractive finish.

As a top-of-the-range model, it’s no surprise to see that the detergent drawer holds self-dosing tanks, with space for detergent and fabric softener. If you want to use powder, there’s space for this, and the auto dispensers can be turned off.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The machine is controlled primarily by the front control panel. Each cycle has a clear text description of what it does, plus additional controls to select the temperature, spin speed and any additional options, such as the additional stain removal option, which targets specific stains from wine to sweat, or the steam option.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once selected, the screen shows the estimated wash time, although this updates once the machine is loaded and it has had a chance to weigh the load.

There’s one feature that I’ve not seen on a washing machine before: Ultra Fresh. Enabled by default, this feature is used at the end of a wash cycle, using a fan to draw in fresh air from behind the machine and pump it through the drum and out of the front. In fact, you can feel the air from the front of the machine when this feature is turned on.

Ultra Fresh helps keep clothes smelling fresh for up to 12 hours, so you can set a wash and then don’t have to worry about unloading immediately. The feature also helps dry out the gasket at the front to prevent mould buildup, as well as start to dry your washing gently.

There’s an 11kg drum on this machine, which is towards the top end of what’s available. As well as allowing more space for typical loads, the larger drum makes it easier to wash big items, such as a king-sized duvet.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That means that this machine is a little deeper than many models, and is 680mm deep; the Samsung WW11D8B95GB has an 11kg drum, but is just 600mm deep, so may be a better choice if you don’t have much room in front of the washing machine.

I like the light inside the washing machine, which you tend only to get on more expensive models. This makes it easier to see what you’re doing when loading or unloading the machine. It’s great for picking up those small items, such as socks, which can get left behind.

This washing machine is compatible with the Hon app, which gives remote control, plus access to a wider range of wash cycles. If you’ve got something special to wash, it’s worth checking the cycle list.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Common to all Haier products, the Hon app also has some clever scheduling tricks. First, if you have cheaper power at certain times during the day, you can enter these into the app and then use the Eco Schedule option so that your machine starts automatically when power is cheap.

A relatively new feature is the integration with some smart inverters, so that your washing machine can start when your solar system is generating a set amount of power and your batteries have reached a target charge level; if neither condition is met, the machine starts at the next set time slot.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Both features are impressive additions, smartly reducing the cost of running the machine, and they can make a huge difference, provided you don’t need washing immediately.

Performance

Low running costs

Targetted stain removal

Slightly disappointing 20°C wash results

I tested the Haier HW110-BD14397U1 through a series of wash programmes, monitoring its water and energy usage and seeing how well it cleaned a variety of stains. I started with the standard Eco 40-60 programme, which I estimated would cost £21p per cycle. That’s one of the cheapest for this cycle, with only the Samsung WW11D8B95GB coming in cheaper at 18p per cycle (assuming an electricity cost of 24.5p kWh).

Spin performance with the HW110-BD14397U1 was excellent, with my clothes only adding 37.04% in weight due to water retention. That’s very good and reduces the amount of time it would take the clothes to dry, either naturally or in a tumble dryer.

Stain removal was good for this cycle. Using my stain strip, I found the red wine stain was still very visible, and there were a few bits of ketchup that would brush off when the strip was dry. However, the other stains were gone, and this machine will handle everyday messes with ease on this cheap-to-run cycle.

Next, I tried the standard Cotton 30°C wash, which increased running costs to 41p – high water usage contributed to this. Water retention also jumped with my clothes, adding 41.98% in weight; ideally, I would like to see a result below 40%.

Cleaning performance was slightly mixed: the gravy stain was visible, but the ketchup stain was completely gone. The red wine stain did turn a slightly funny colour, too.

Turning to the 20°C wash, I found that the cycle would cost 20p, which was only 1p less than the Eco 40-60 wash. With a lower spin speed, my clothes added 56.43% in weight through water retention, which is quite high.

This cycle didn’t produce very good stain removal, and most of the stains were left to one degree or another. Unless I specifically had lightly soiled clothes that needed to be washed at low temperature, I’d stick with the efficient Eco 40-60 cycle.

I normally like to run a fast wash, but the HW110-BD14397U1 doesn’t have a specific cycle for this. Its AI wash cycle is fast, though, taking just over an hour. This increased running costs to 38p, and water retention was quite high, with my clothes gaining 57.49% in weight.

Stain removal was average, with bits of each stain visible after the wash.

I finished using a wash with the selected wine stain option, which increased running costs to 49p. Water retention was better than with many of the other cycles, with my clothes adding 46.12% in weight.

While the gravy and ketchup stains are still quite visible, the red wine stain faded a lot and I’ve not seen better results; with stain pre-treatment, it’s likely that this washing machine could clean it up. Considering that the stain uses a very dark red wine, this is an exceptional result and shows that this machine can target specific stains well.

Should you buy it? You want low running costs and smart control This washing machine is cheap to run, and it can be even cheaper with the smart app and Eco Scheduling option. Buy Now You want a smaller machine or better cold water cleaning If you’ve got limited space, a shallower washing machine may be needed, while those who want to wash in cold water may find better results elsewhere.

Final Thoughts Overall, the Haier HW110-BD14397U1 is a top high-end washing machine that can take a lot of washing. It is capable of powerful stain removal on certain programmes, although I found that the Samsung WW11DB8B95GB was better for cold and Eco 40-60 washes. For standard wash settings, the Haier HW110-BD14397U1 is cheap to run, and its smart scheduling means that it can be even cheaper to run using off-peak power or a surplus of solar power. I really like the Ultra Fresh option, which keeps washing smelling fresh, too. If you’re after something cheaper or smaller, then check out my guide to the best washing machines. Trusted Score

How we test We test every washing machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart washing machines only. We test each machine with the same stains to see which ones are best at cleaning.

FAQs How can the smart app save money with the Haier HW110-BD14397U1? The Eco Schedule lets you schedule a wash for when energy is cheaper, while the new inverter option can start a wash when solar and battery conditions are optimal. What is the Haier HW110-BD14397U1’s Ultra Fresh mode? This mode sucks fresh air in from the rear and blows it through washing, helping dry it out, and prevent mould and odours.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Energy consumption 30C wash Water consumption 30C wash Percentage water remaining 30C wash Energy consumption 40C wash Water consumption 40C wash Percentage water remaining 40C wash Haier HW110-BD14397U1 0.689 kWh 78.9 litres 41.98 % 0.29 kWh 46 litres 37.04 % ›