The Gravastar Sirius Pro earbuds have a distinctive design that sets them apart from the crowd. The audio is clear and while the overall design is quirky, the build quality doesn’t seem to warrant the asking high price.

Pros Striking design

Multiple audio modes

Clear and solid audio

Useful necklace accessory Cons Average build quality

No companion app

Earphones are difficult to distinguish from one another

Inconsistent touch controls

Key Features Rugged design A sci-fi and cyberpunk rugged design

RGB lighting The charging case features six customisable RGB lights

Different audio modes Gaming Mode, Movie Mode and Music Mode

Introduction

The Gravastar Sirius Pro earbuds have a very distinctive design that will appeal to a niche crowd. the rugged and sci-fi aesthetic almost disguises them as earbuds.

They do pack a consistent audio performance that’s clear and warm. However, issues with the build quality and touch controls do make me question their price.

While you won’t break the bank with these earbuds, I would argue much of that price is down to the design, as while I think the sound quality is serviceable, it’s not the best I’ve tried.

Design

Rugged sci-fi design

Customisable RGB lighting

Touch controls are not perfect

The Sirius Pro earbuds are very striking to look at and one of the more distinguished earbuds I’ve seen. The sample I received was the War Damaged Grey, though they also come in brighter colours with the same worn-down aesthetic.

The case itself is fairly hefty, though since the lid is hollow it doesn’t seem particularly sturdy. Unfortunately, the case for the first model I was sent broke upon use, as the clasp snapped off after I opened it, making it impossible to close. While my replacement model had no build quality issues, I was surprised at how delicate I felt I had to be, considering how heavy and chunky they are.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

To me, the case is reminiscent of a lighter or a bottle opener, and many of my friends assumed as much. I don’t mind the quirky design, as it gives them more personality than other earbuds like the 1More PistonBuds Pro.

Gravastar has claimed that the zinc alloy case can be used as a bottle opener, thanks to the strange triangle cut-out. This does work but I was hesitant to use it more and I’m unsure as to why the company would encourage use of it in this way.

There is an LED strip that runs along the bottom of the case, which can be changed via the pairing button on the bottom. As with a lot of the design elements here, there seems to be no real reason for this strip, though I enjoyed toggling through the colours. Overall, I used the case as a fidget toy than anything else. Removing and putting the earbuds into the case was a fiddly process, the tapered design makes them hard to access, making for an extraction that’s more annoying than I would have liked.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Gravastar also included a metal necklace with the earbuds. While I don’t think it’s a fashion statement, it did make them easier to access especially since I struggled to fit them into my jean pockets.

With an IPX5 rating, these buds can handle some water during a sweaty workout or a walk in the rain. However, the earbuds wouldn’t stay in my ears if I was moving about, despite the multiple ear-tip sizes included. I do prefer plastic earbuds, like the AirPods 2, as I have small ear canals, though I expect they will fit fine for most people that regularly use silicone ear-tips.

Finally, the touch controls here are not perfect. Triple-tapping to change modes rarely worked and since there is no companion app, I wasn’t able to configure the controls or even access them manually, which did get frustrating.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features

Three modes to choose from

Middling battery life

No ANC

While there is no ANC, the Sirius Pro boast three different sound modes: Movie, Music and Gaming. I’ll touch on the quality of each in the next section and I appreciate having the options as the audio does change depending on the mode.

There is no companion software for these buds, which I was disappointed by. I like being able to manually adjust the EQ presets or configure the controls, and I think Gravastar is missing a trick by leaving it out.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The battery is also a little disappointing, and since the case is so heavy I expected it to pack more charge than the 16 hours it offered. I was able to use the earbuds for around four hours before they died, which is what Gravastar claims. Since much cheaper earbuds like the OneSonic BXS-HD1 have a battery life of six hours, the lower battery life stands out.

These buds connect via Bluetooth 5.2 and I was able to connect them to my iPhone 13 Pro with no issues. I was also able to connect them in busy signal areas, like my local train station, without the signal dropping or the audio quality faltering. In the same vein, I connected these to my Nintendo Switch multiple times, both while travelling and at home, and they worked seamlessly.

The audio quality was also consistent no matter what device they were connected to, which prompted me to use them with my Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) to watch movies, making them ideal for anyone that likes to use various devices with their earbuds.

Sound Quality

Movie mode shines

7.2 dynamic drivers

The sound quality of these earbuds is pretty solid, with the music playback sounding natural and warm. I used Music mode while using Spotify, and while I can’t say that it completely changed the experience, it did work well in keeping the audio balanced.

Listening to Hold Me Closer by Cornelia Jakobs, the vocals were slightly outshined by the instrumentals, though I found good extension of bass without showing signs of distortion. The soundstage is not as clear as other earbuds but the audio never sounded muddled, just less crisp than I would have liked.

I thought the earbuds favoured bass notes over high notes, as some guitar riffs seemed to round out once they got to the high end, while lower notes were able to get deeper and develop more nuance. Heat Waves by Glass Animals sounded great, with the percussion sounding sharp and detailed without taking over the vocals.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Looking at the other two modes, I think the Movie mode shined the most for me. Watching Dr Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, I was able to pick up small sound cues, with the wind billowing behind Strange’s cape whenever he takes off.

The music fight scene was particularly impressive; it sounded warm and full without being too loud, and the soundstage was a lot more pronounced. I would easily recommend these for watching movies, and I found this mode was actually ideal for bass-heavy songs as well since it creates a wider soundstage that seems to pick up smaller details without losing any clarity.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Finally, I felt that Gaming mode was similar to Music mode, giving off warm and natural tones that translated well to Stardew Valley. The audio was clear and upbeat, and it was overall more pronounced than if I played the game using my iPhone’s speaker.

I also connected these to my Switch to play Hades, and again I found the soundstage to be slightly more pronounced, with the whispers of the damned coming through on the sides as I ran around.

All in all, while I do believe the audio on these buds to be nice and clear, I think Movie mode is the most impressive. And seeing as I have experienced similar levels of audio quality on other cheaper earbuds, I would be wary of recommending these to anyone that’s solely looking for a good pair of music earbuds.

Should you buy it? You want a versatile pair of earbuds with a cool design While the audio quality here is solid, especially for watching movies, you will need to love the design. If you’re after a standout pair of earbuds that have a sci-fi design, these are easy to recommend. You want a more refined experience The inconsistent touch controls, lack of companion app and the middling battery life hinder the overall experience.

Final Thoughts I really wanted to like these earbuds, and they definitely have their moments. While I wouldn’t necessarily go for this design, I like how distinctive and quirky they are, and there will be an audience that loves the worn-down sci-fi design. However, if you’re not sold on the look, I wouldn’t recommend them. While the Movie mode is fantastic, and the general music playback is definitely not to be sniffed at, a lot of the price seems to stem from the design. Plus, with issues like the first sample breaking, inconsistent touch controls and lack of a companion app makes them less appealing than other earbuds. I would recommend checking out our top earbud picks if you’re looking for an alternative. Trusted Score

FAQs Do the Gravastar Sirius Pro have ANC? No, there is no ANC technology featured in these earbuds, but Gravastar claims they use environmental noise cancellation during phone calls. Are there sound modes on the Gravastar Sirius Pro earbuds? Yes, they come with three different audio modes: Gaming, Movie and Music.

Full specification ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP EU RRP Controls CA RRP CA RRP Controls AUD RRP AUD RRP Controls Manufacturer Quiet Mark Accredited IP rating Battery Hours Weight Driver (s) Connectivity Colours Frequency Range Headphone Type Voice Assistant Gravastar Sirius Pro £129.95 $149.95 Unavailable unavailable Unavailable unavailable Unavailable unavailable Gravastar No IPX5 16 119 G 7.2mm Dynamic Drivers Bluetooth 5.2 Matt Black, War-Damaged Yellow, War-Damaged Gray, Space Gray, Neon Green 24 24000 - Hz In-ear N/A ›