 large image

GP Ultra AAA Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

Decent overall capacity shows that the GP Ultra AAA could be suitable for less demanding tasks, but fluctuating results in my high-drain tests results in a low average capacity for more demanding jobs. Price-wise, they’re decent, but other batteries performed better in my tests.

Pros

  • Good value
  • High overall capacity

Cons

  • Low high-drain result
  • Big variance in tested batteries

Availability

  • UKRRP: £8.99

Key Features

  • Battery typeThese are AAA alkaline (non-rechargeable) batteries.

Introduction

The GP Ultra AA batteries are some of the best I’ve tested, so I had high hopes for the GP Ultra AAA’s performance. Overall, total capacity in my tests was good, but the initial high-drain test didn’t deliver the results I’d hoped for.

These batteries are available in a wide range of pack sizes and compete well on price against both the big names and budget brands. To test these batteries, I bought a pack from Amazon and then ran them through my battery tester.

GP Ultra AAA one battery lying down

Performance

  • High-drain test was a little disappointing
  • Overall capacity is excellent

GP quotes the performance of the Ultra AAA as a service life of 18.5 hours, based on a 20-ohm discharge resistance, quoting a starting voltage of 1.6V down to an end-point of 0.9V. These figures are quoted within 30 days of manufacture, so with a shelf-life of 10 years, expect some variation in packs that you buy.

I measured the starting voltage of the batteries that I bought at 1.52V, which is above the 1.5V threshold that I’d expect for alkaline batteries. 

To test capacity, I used an Ansmann Energy XC-3000 tester, which runs a battery drain at 600mA (+/- 20%), ending at a voltage of 0.94V. This is a relatively high drain. After the initial test, I found the batteries had an initial capacity of just 364mAh – that’s almost 200mAh less than the Amazon Basics Alkaline AAA.

Looking at the results, there was a great deal of fluctuation in each of the batteries tested, with the highest returning a capacity of 523mAh and the lowest 243mAh. 

I then left the batteries for a few hours to cool down, thereafter re-running the test to see if there was any current remaining. Here, I recorded the GP Ultra AAA with 234mAh, giving a total capacity of 598mAh. That’s actually the highest total capacity of any of the AAA batteries I’ve tested.

GP Ultra AAA performance graph

My results would suggest that these batteries are better for low-drain devices, such as remote controls, rather than higher-drain usage in such items as a torch.

Latest deals

You can buy the GP Ultra AAA in pack sizes of between four batteries (around 88p per battery) up to a 40-pack (around 35p per battery). I’ve listed the 20-pack here (around 45p per battery), since it’s a good balance between the total number of batteries and price.

Should you buy it?

If you want branded batteries for low-drain use, such as remote controls, then these have a high-capacity in my tests.

If you want more flexible batteries, there are AAA batteries that have similar overall capacity but that performed better in our high-drain test.

Final Thoughts

Overall price and capacity are very good, but the GP Ultra AAA didn’t perform particularly well in my high-drain tests. On balance, the Amazon Basics Alkaline AAA are a better choice, with similar overall capacity but much better high-drain results.

Trusted Score
How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every alkaline battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we allow the batteries to cool and then retest to give us a second reading.

We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.5V.

Trusted Reviews test data

Battery tested capacity
GP Ultra AAA
598 mAh
Amazon Basics Alkaline AAA
858 mAh

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Battery type
Battery technology
Battery size
GP Ultra AAA
£8.99
GP
B000UZBUS6
2021
27/01/2022
GP Ultra AAA
Non-rechargeable
Alkaline
AAA
