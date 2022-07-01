Verdict

An excellent set of batteries, the GP ReCyko Pro 800 AAA 800mAh have it all: they hold their charge well, last a long time and offer decent capacity. The competition is tough, though. Depending on current pricing, higher-capacity or longer-lasting options are available.

Pros Hold charge for up to five years

Last for 1500 charge cycles

High capacity in my tests Cons Longer-lasting alternatives available

Availability UK RRP: £5.99

Key Features Type These are AAA NiMH batteries

Cycles These batteries last for 1500 cycles

Introduction

Built to deliver the same kind of characteristics you might expect from alkaline batteries, the GP ReCyko Pro 800 AAA 800mAh deliver a decent amount of power and will last for many charging cycles.

The competition is super-tough at this price, though.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Design and Charges

Lasts for 1500 charges

Retains 70% of charge after five years

The main benefit of alkaline batteries is that they keep their charge for a long period of time when not in use. The GP ReCyko Pro 800 AAA 800mAh are designed to act in a similar way: after five years, the batteries will maintain 70% of their charge. That makes them a good choice for low-drain devices such as remote controls, where for much of the time the batteries will be sat redundant. Only the Eneloop AAA retain their charge for longer.

In addition, the GP ReCyko Pro 800 AAA 800mAh are built to last a long time, for 1500 charge cycles. That’s way longer than much of the competition, bar the Eneloop AAA, which last for 2100 cycles.

Even so, this combination of longevity and recharge cycles makes the GP ReCyko Pro 800 AAA 800mAh a good choice for high-drain devices, too, such as toy cars.

Performance

Consistent performance

High capacities

To measure how the GP ReCyko Pro 800 AAA 800mAh perform, I put them through a standard set of tests using the Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery tester. First, I measured the initial voltage, which should be a minimum of 1.2V for NiMH batteries. The GP ReCyko Pro measured a decent 1.32V.

Next, I used the high-drain test (600mA +/-20% with a cut-off voltage of 0.94V) to measure capacity. Although the rated capacity is 800mAh, these batteries recorded a higher 834mAh.

Running 50 charge and drain cycles, I measured capacity every 10 cycles to see how performance stacked up over time. I found the results to be very consistent, as you can see below.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it? If you need batteries that can hold their charge for a long time and last for years, then these are a good choice. There are cheaper options for those who need to buy in bulk, plus longer-lasting and higher-capacity options.

Final Thoughts Offering decent capacity, a high number of charge cycles and excellent charge retention, the GP ReCyko Pro 800 AAA 800mAh are a great set of batteries for those who need units for either low-drain use, or those that they can quickly cycle for use time and time again. The main issue is that the competition is strong: the Eneloop AAA last and hold charge for longer, while the Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh have much higher capacity. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every rechargeable battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we charge and discharge 50 times, measuring the capacity every ten runs. We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.2V.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Battery tested capacity GP ReCyko Pro 800 AAA 800mAh 834 mAh ›