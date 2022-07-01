 large image

GP ReCyko Pro 800 AAA 800mAh Review

David Ludlow
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

An excellent set of batteries, the GP ReCyko Pro 800 AAA 800mAh have it all: they hold their charge well, last a long time and offer decent capacity. The competition is tough, though. Depending on current pricing, higher-capacity or longer-lasting options are available.

Pros

  • Hold charge for up to five years
  • Last for 1500 charge cycles
  • High capacity in my tests

Cons

  • Longer-lasting alternatives available

Availability

  • UKRRP: £5.99

Key Features

  • TypeThese are AAA NiMH batteries
  • CyclesThese batteries last for 1500 cycles

Introduction

Built to deliver the same kind of characteristics you might expect from alkaline batteries, the GP ReCyko Pro 800 AAA 800mAh deliver a decent amount of power and will last for many charging cycles.

The competition is super-tough at this price, though.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Design and Charges

  • Lasts for 1500 charges
  • Retains 70% of charge after five years

The main benefit of alkaline batteries is that they keep their charge for a long period of time when not in use. The GP ReCyko Pro 800 AAA 800mAh are designed to act in a similar way: after five years, the batteries will maintain 70% of their charge. That makes them a good choice for low-drain devices such as remote controls, where for much of the time the batteries will be sat redundant. Only the Eneloop AAA retain their charge for longer.

In addition, the GP ReCyko Pro 800 AAA 800mAh are built to last a long time, for 1500 charge cycles. That’s way longer than much of the competition, bar the Eneloop AAA, which last for 2100 cycles.

Even so, this combination of longevity and recharge cycles makes the GP ReCyko Pro 800 AAA 800mAh a good choice for high-drain devices, too, such as toy cars.

Performance

  • Consistent performance
  • High capacities

To measure how the GP ReCyko Pro 800 AAA 800mAh perform, I put them through a standard set of tests using the Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery tester. First, I measured the initial voltage, which should be a minimum of 1.2V for NiMH batteries. The GP ReCyko Pro measured a decent 1.32V.

Next, I used the high-drain test (600mA +/-20% with a cut-off voltage of 0.94V) to measure capacity. Although the rated capacity is 800mAh, these batteries recorded a higher 834mAh.

Running 50 charge and drain cycles, I measured capacity every 10 cycles to see how performance stacked up over time. I found the results to be very consistent, as you can see below.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Should you buy it?

If you need batteries that can hold their charge for a long time and last for years, then these are a good choice.

There are cheaper options for those who need to buy in bulk, plus longer-lasting and higher-capacity options.

Final Thoughts

Offering decent capacity, a high number of charge cycles and excellent charge retention, the GP ReCyko Pro 800 AAA 800mAh are a great set of batteries for those who need units for either low-drain use, or those that they can quickly cycle for use time and time again.

The main issue is that the competition is strong: the Eneloop AAA last and hold charge for longer, while the Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh have much higher capacity. 

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every rechargeable battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we charge and discharge 50 times, measuring the capacity every ten runs.

We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.2V.

Trusted Reviews test data

Battery tested capacity
GP ReCyko Pro 800 AAA 800mAh
834 mAh

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Battery
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Battery type
Battery technology
Battery size
GP ReCyko Pro 800 AAA 800mAh
£5.99
GP
800 mAh
B08CHK6MWH
2021
13/06/2022
GP ReCyko Pro 800 AAA 800mAh
Rechargeable
NiMH
AAA
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

