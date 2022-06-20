Verdict

With their high capacity, the GP ReCyko 950mAh AAA are good for high-drain tasks, such as powerful torches. For similar money, you can buy higher capacity batteries or those that can take many more charges.

Introduction

Pushing the capacity limits of what AAA rechargeable batteries can do, the GP ReCyko 950mAh AAA is a decent choice for high-drain tasks, such as toys and torches.

While capacity tests proved these batteries are good, the slightly cheaper GP ReCyko 850mAh AAA may be more suitable in many cases, while there are higher capacity batteries that can take more charge cycles.

Design and Charges

Average number of charge cycles

Retain their charge well

The GP ReCyko 950mAh AAA are NiMH rechargeable batteries. According to GP, they’re designed to take up to 300 charging cycles per battery. That’s about average for rechargeables although a chunk behind the Eneloop AAA (2100 cycles) and Ansmann Micro AA 1100mAh (1000 cycles).

Charge retention is good, with these cells set to keep 80% of their charge for one year. That means that you can charge them today, stick them in a cupboard and still get a good amount of power out of them when you need them.

With a rating of 950mAh, these are the second-highest rated AAA batteries that I’ve tested, making them aimed at people that need the most amount of power. Think of kids’ toys and torches.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

High capacity in my tests

Maintains charge well over many cycles

I tested the GP ReCyko 950mAh AAA using an Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery tester. I started by measuring the voltage of the batteries, which for AAA cells should be a minimum starting value of 1.2V. Here, I measured the voltage at 1.36V, which is a good score.

Next, I used the high-drain test (600mA +/-20% with a cut-off voltage of 0.94V) to measure capacity. The initial capacity was 979mAh, which is just above the rated capacity.

Next, I put the batteries through 50 charge and drain cycles, taking capacity measurements every 10 cycles. As you can see from the graph below, performance was very consistent. Measuring the standard deviation at just 20.55mAh, this confirms how stable the performance really is, and highlights that these batteries are a great choice for high-drain uses.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Should you buy it? If you need high capacity batteries for high drain tasks, then these ones deliver time and time again. If you need a set of AAA rechargeable batteries that will last for more cycles, then there are alternative choices.

Final Thoughts The GP ReCyko 950mAh AAA are a decent set of rechargeable batteries and well suited for high-drain use. The main issue is one of price and features. For only a little more, the Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh batteries offer higher capacity and more recharge cycles; the Eneloop AAA batteries offer better charge retention and even more cycles. In the company’s own line-up, the GP ReCyko 850mAh AAA batteries aren’t far behind in terms of capacity and are cheaper, too. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every rechargeable battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we charge and discharge 50 times, measuring the capacity every ten runs. We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.2V.

Trusted Reviews test data You can see what test data we collected reviewing the GP ReCyko 950mAh AAA and how it compares to rivals in the table below. ‹ Battery tested capacity GP ReCyko 950mAh AAA 950 mAh Eneloop AAA 778 mAh Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh 1050 mAh ›

Full specs You can see a detailed breakdown of the battery’s specs in the table below. ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer Battery ASIN Model Number Battery type Battery technology Battery size GP ReCyko 950mAh AAA £8.92 GP 950 mAh B000RWH4J6 GP ReCyko 950mAh AAA Rechargeable NiMH AAA Eneloop AAA £11.30 Panasonic 750 mAh B00IWS52MI Eneloop AAA Rechargeable NiMH AAA Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh £9 Ansmann 1100 mAh B000WL3R5M Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh Rechargeable NiMH AAA ›

