 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

GP ReCyko 950mAh AAA Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

With their high capacity, the GP ReCyko 950mAh AAA are good for high-drain tasks, such as powerful torches. For similar money, you can buy higher capacity batteries or those that can take many more charges.

Pros

  • High tested capacity
  • Consistent performance
  • Maintains charge well

Cons

  • Relatively few charge cycles

Availability

  • UKRRP: £8.92

Key Features

  • TypeThese are NiMH rechargeable AAA batteries.
  • CyclesThese batteries can be charged and discharged up to 300 times.

Introduction

Pushing the capacity limits of what AAA rechargeable batteries can do, the GP ReCyko 950mAh AAA is a decent choice for high-drain tasks, such as toys and torches.

While capacity tests proved these batteries are good, the slightly cheaper GP ReCyko 850mAh AAA may be more suitable in many cases, while there are higher capacity batteries that can take more charge cycles.

Design and Charges

  • Average number of charge cycles
  • Retain their charge well

The GP ReCyko 950mAh AAA are NiMH rechargeable batteries. According to GP, they’re designed to take up to 300 charging cycles per battery. That’s about average for rechargeables although a chunk behind the Eneloop AAA (2100 cycles) and Ansmann Micro AA 1100mAh (1000 cycles).

Charge retention is good, with these cells set to keep 80% of their charge for one year. That means that you can charge them today, stick them in a cupboard and still get a good amount of power out of them when you need them.

With a rating of 950mAh, these are the second-highest rated AAA batteries that I’ve tested, making them aimed at people that need the most amount of power. Think of kids’ toys and torches.

GP ReCyko 950mAh AAA one battery lying down
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • High capacity in my tests
  • Maintains charge well over many cycles

I tested the GP ReCyko 950mAh AAA using an Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery tester. I started by measuring the voltage of the batteries, which for AAA cells should be a minimum starting value of 1.2V. Here, I measured the voltage at 1.36V, which is a good score.

Next, I used the high-drain test (600mA +/-20% with a cut-off voltage of 0.94V) to measure capacity. The initial capacity was 979mAh, which is just above the rated capacity.

Next, I put the batteries through 50 charge and drain cycles, taking capacity measurements every 10 cycles. As you can see from the graph below, performance was very consistent. Measuring the standard deviation at just 20.55mAh, this confirms how stable the performance really is, and highlights that these batteries are a great choice for high-drain uses.

GP ReCyko 950mAh AAA performance graph
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you need high capacity batteries for high drain tasks, then these ones deliver time and time again.

If you need a set of AAA rechargeable batteries that will last for more cycles, then there are alternative choices.

Final Thoughts

The GP ReCyko 950mAh AAA are a decent set of rechargeable batteries and well suited for high-drain use. The main issue is one of price and features. For only a little more, the Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh batteries offer higher capacity and more recharge cycles; the Eneloop AAA batteries offer better charge retention and even more cycles. In the company’s own line-up, the GP ReCyko 850mAh AAA batteries aren’t far behind in terms of capacity and are cheaper, too.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every rechargeable battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we charge and discharge 50 times, measuring the capacity every ten runs.

We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.2V.

You might like…

Best gaming keyboard: Our top 10 keyboard picks

Best gaming keyboard: Our top 10 keyboard picks

Ryan Jones 4 months ago
Blink Indoor and Outdoor cameras promise up to four-year battery life

Blink Indoor and Outdoor cameras promise up to four-year battery life

David Ludlow 2 years ago
Best game controllers: 6 of the greatest pads across all platforms

Best game controllers: 6 of the greatest pads across all platforms

Alastair Stevenson 2 years ago

Trusted Reviews test data

You can see what test data we collected reviewing the GP ReCyko 950mAh AAA and how it compares to rivals in the table below.

Battery tested capacity
GP ReCyko 950mAh AAA
950 mAh
Eneloop AAA
778 mAh
Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh
1050 mAh

Full specs

You can see a detailed breakdown of the battery’s specs in the table below.

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Battery
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Battery type
Battery technology
Battery size
GP ReCyko 950mAh AAA
£8.92
GP
950 mAh
B000RWH4J6
2021
07/06/2022
GP ReCyko 950mAh AAA
Rechargeable
NiMH
AAA
Eneloop AAA
£11.30
Panasonic
750 mAh
B00IWS52MI
2022
07/06/2022
Eneloop AAA
Rechargeable
NiMH
AAA
Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh
£9
Ansmann
1100 mAh
B000WL3R5M
2021
07/06/2022
Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh
Rechargeable
NiMH
AAA

Sustainability

TrustedReviews’ holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavor to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.

Jargon buster

mAh

An abbreviation for milliampere-hour and a way to express the capacity of batteries, especially smaller ones in phones. In most cases the higher the mAh, the longer the battery will last but this isn’t always the case.
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.