GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

In my tests, the GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA were found to offer very high capacity. However, since these batteries are rated to only last for 300 charge cycles, retaining only 50% of charge over a year, there are better options for those looking for greater flexibility. 

Pros

  • High capacity
  • Maintains capacity over charge cycles

Cons

  • Relatively short lifespan
  • Holds only 50% charge after one year

Availability

  • UKRRP: £10.99

Key Features

  • TypeThese are AA NiMH batteries (rechargeables)
  • CyclesThese batteries are rated to last for 300 charge cycles

Introduction

For the most demanding of gadgets, such as kids’ toys or powerful flashlights, only the highest-capacity batteries will do. The GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA rechargeable batteries are rated at 2600mAh, but often performed far better in my tests.

A relatively high price and comparatively short number of charge cycles do take the shine off them a little.

GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA one battery lying down

Design and Charges

  • Relatively short number of charge cycles
  • Charge retention is lower than the competition

The GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA are sold on their green credentials, and not just because using them saves on alkaline batteries: 94% of the battery and pack is recyclable, and the batteries use 10% of recycled materials.

That said, the batteries are rated to last for only up to 300 charge cycles, which is 100 fewer than the Duracell Rechargeable AA 2500mAh batteries and 400 cycles shorter than the GP ReCyko Charge 10 batteries (assuming the slow-charging method is used).

This doesn’t mean that these batteries aren’t useful, just that if you want them to last for a long time, the relatively low number of charge cycles gets in the way.

These batteries also aren’t so good at retaining charge, with GP quoting them at retaining up to 50% of their capacity after one year. Longer-lasting batteries will typically keep up to 80% or more of their charge.

If you use the GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA in low-drain devices, such as remote controls, the natural capacity loss will mean that you’ll end up charging these more often than some rival batteries. What that means is that these units are best used relatively fresh in demanding items.

Performance

  • Very high capacity
  • Maintain capacity over multiple charge cycles

To test the GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA, I used an Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery tester. First, I measured the charged batteries’ voltage, which should be at least 1.2V. Here, the voltage was 1.35V. Voltage drops as the batteries are emptied, although that loss is lower with rechargeable batteries than it is with alkaline batteries. 

Next, I measured initial capacity, using a high drain test (600mA +/-20%). Initially, the GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA showed a capacity of 2805mAh, which is considerably higher than the quoted drain. That’s impressive.

I then charged and discharged (cycled) the batteries 50 times, taking readings every 10 cycles. Here, you can see that the batteries maintained charge well, with little variation in each 10 cycles. That’s good to see, since these batteries hadn’t started to fade.

GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA performance graph

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you need very high capacity batteries for the most demanding jobs, then these could be for you.

If you want batteries that will hold their charge for longer, or that have a higher number of lifetime recharges, look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts

If you need high-capacity batteries, the GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA certainly fit that bill, with my tests showing capacities that far exceed the rating. If you’re going to charge and use them immediately, then these could be good for high-drain uses. However, the relatively short number of lifetime charges and lower charge retention than rival units means that most people may be better off with the Duracell Rechargeable AA 2600mAh.

Trusted Score
How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every rechargeable battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we charge and discharge 50 times, measuring the capacity every ten runs.

We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.2V.

Trusted Reviews test data

Battery tested capacity
GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA
2805 mAh

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Battery
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Battery type
Battery technology
Battery size
GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA
£10.99
GP
2598 mAh
B000MQLJA2
2021
16/03/2022
GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA
Rechargeable
NiMH
AA
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

