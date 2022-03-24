Verdict

In my tests, the GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA were found to offer very high capacity. However, since these batteries are rated to only last for 300 charge cycles, retaining only 50% of charge over a year, there are better options for those looking for greater flexibility.

High capacity

Maintains capacity over charge cycles

Holds only 50% charge after one year

Type These are AA NiMH batteries (rechargeables)

Cycles These batteries are rated to last for 300 charge cycles

For the most demanding of gadgets, such as kids’ toys or powerful flashlights, only the highest-capacity batteries will do. The GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA rechargeable batteries are rated at 2600mAh, but often performed far better in my tests.

A relatively high price and comparatively short number of charge cycles do take the shine off them a little.

Design and Charges

Relatively short number of charge cycles

Charge retention is lower than the competition

The GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA are sold on their green credentials, and not just because using them saves on alkaline batteries: 94% of the battery and pack is recyclable, and the batteries use 10% of recycled materials.

That said, the batteries are rated to last for only up to 300 charge cycles, which is 100 fewer than the Duracell Rechargeable AA 2500mAh batteries and 400 cycles shorter than the GP ReCyko Charge 10 batteries (assuming the slow-charging method is used).

This doesn’t mean that these batteries aren’t useful, just that if you want them to last for a long time, the relatively low number of charge cycles gets in the way.

These batteries also aren’t so good at retaining charge, with GP quoting them at retaining up to 50% of their capacity after one year. Longer-lasting batteries will typically keep up to 80% or more of their charge.

If you use the GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA in low-drain devices, such as remote controls, the natural capacity loss will mean that you’ll end up charging these more often than some rival batteries. What that means is that these units are best used relatively fresh in demanding items.

Performance

Very high capacity

Maintain capacity over multiple charge cycles

To test the GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA, I used an Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery tester. First, I measured the charged batteries’ voltage, which should be at least 1.2V. Here, the voltage was 1.35V. Voltage drops as the batteries are emptied, although that loss is lower with rechargeable batteries than it is with alkaline batteries.

Next, I measured initial capacity, using a high drain test (600mA +/-20%). Initially, the GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA showed a capacity of 2805mAh, which is considerably higher than the quoted drain. That’s impressive.

I then charged and discharged (cycled) the batteries 50 times, taking readings every 10 cycles. Here, you can see that the batteries maintained charge well, with little variation in each 10 cycles. That’s good to see, since these batteries hadn’t started to fade.

Should you buy it? If you need very high capacity batteries for the most demanding jobs, then these could be for you. If you want batteries that will hold their charge for longer, or that have a higher number of lifetime recharges, look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts If you need high-capacity batteries, the GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA certainly fit that bill, with my tests showing capacities that far exceed the rating. If you’re going to charge and use them immediately, then these could be good for high-drain uses. However, the relatively short number of lifetime charges and lower charge retention than rival units means that most people may be better off with the Duracell Rechargeable AA 2600mAh. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every rechargeable battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we charge and discharge 50 times, measuring the capacity every ten runs. We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.2V.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Battery tested capacity GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA 2805 mAh ›