How straightforward is it to cook with the Gozney Roccbox?

The design of the Roccbox includes everything you’d need an outdoor oven to have, including a built-in pizza stone and a stainless-steel body for reduced warping from the high temperature. Unfortunately, even with these helpful features, novice cooks may struggle to achieve great results first time.

To test its capabilities, I made dough to the recipe included with the oven and formed it into two pizzas – one with meat on, one without. The first pizza stuck to the paddle as I tried to ease it into the oven. A shallow oven opening made it tricky to see inside and ease the soft dough in while maintaining its shape and keeping toppings in place.

Once inside, the dough rose at the edges in seconds and caught fire from the gas flame, which quickly spread to the meat. I tried to retrieve it with the paddle but it wasn’t cooked underneath so the dough simply stretched further. By the time I was able to retrieve the pizza, the whole thing had been incinerated.

I switched to cooking with the wood burner. The second pizza went in with as much difficulty but to make it easier to remove, I kept it nearer the front of the oven rather than placing it towards the middle. This time, it cooked in about a minute but one side was more baked than the other, with uncooked, unpleasant dough remaining.

I finished by adding sausages and burgers directly to the pizza stone, while still cooking using wood. These items were awkward to flip over in the constrained space, the flame kept dropping down, and it took about 40 minutes before all the pink meat had become brown.

Is the Gozney Roccbox easy to clean?

Inside, there’s no cleaning required as any food debris is fired off on its next use from the high temperature. However, I had to clean around the opening to the oven as the wood flame had left a black layer of soot on the front. Disposing of the wood ash was also a messy job – as it was so fine, it floated everywhere as I tried to tip it out.