Is the Google Pixel 4’s screen any good?

The Google Pixel 4 features a 5.7-inch, FHD+ resolution, OLED, “Smooth Display”.

The 90Hz refresh rate can dynamically switch between 60Hz and 90Hz depending on what the Pixel 4 is doing.

Screen quality is generally excellent, though colour gamut coverage isn’t good enough for creative work.

Google’s Pixel line has never wowed when it comes to screen quality. Past issues have included overcooked colours and generally dirty looking whites, which is why I was surprised quite how good the Pixel 4’s screen is for day-to-day use.

Pixel 4 max brightness

The phone can actually go beyond 422 nits when playing HDR content, which requires a minimum of 600 max brightness. But with normal use that’s the highest figure we recorded. The figure means the Pixel 4 is bright enough to stay legible in everything but extreme bright sunlight. It is significantly lower than the nits level we recorded on key rival flagships, like the iPhone 11.

Pixel 4 black level

OLED screens always have black levels of zero. This is because they generate blacks by stopping charging pixels.

Pixel 4 contrast ratio

The OLED screen’s zero black level means it has an infinite contrast ratio, with real world use the screen looks good, though it doesn’t match the iPhone 11 or Galaxy S10 for dynamic range.

Pixel 4 colour temperature

Colour temperature measures how warm or cool a screen is. 6500K is the ideal temperature where colours look natural. The Pixel 4’s 6421K out-of-the-box colour temperature is excellent as a result.

Pixel 4 gamut coverage

Colour gamut coverage is a metric that’s important to creatives. A higher percentage is always better. The 99% sRGB coverage is excellent and means the screen is accurate enough for regular users. Photographers and video makers looking to shoot and edit on the Pixel 4, which is a rare minority, will likely be less impressed with the phone’s DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB figures, but the figures are still pretty par for the course and not many phones offer better coverage of either gamut.

Trusted Score



Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…