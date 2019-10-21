How long does the Pixel 4’s battery last?

The Google Pixel 4 runs using a 2800mAh battery with 18W charging.

With regular use the Pixel 4 will survive a full day.

The Pixel 4’s battery life is shorter than most competing flagships.

The Pixel 4’s 2800mAh battery isn’t as big as I’d like, even considering the phone’s form factor. This is especially true given the phone screen’s high 90Hz max refresh rate, with regular use I found it offered around a day’s use off a single charge.

Regular use entailed making and taking calls throughout the day, regularly checking incoming messages and my social media feeds, sporadic music listening, a couple of games of PUBG over lunch and watching a couple of cartoons before bed.

More intensive tasks put a bigger drain on the battery, however.

Pixel 4 battery performance video

Streaming video files over Wi-Fi with the screen set to Smooth Display mode and locked to 150 nits, the brightness most people will be comfortable with, the Pixel 4 discharged an average rate of between 7-10% per hour. HDR content put a bigger drain on the battery pushing the figure past 12-14% per hour. Turning off the Smooth Display feature, which locks the refresh rate to 60Hz didn’t impact battery drain when streaming with Netflix, Crunchyroll and Amazon Instant Video.

Pixel 4 battery performance games

Gaming performance put a huge drain on the Pixel 4’s battery, with the Smooth setting on and brightness locked to 150 nits the Pixel 4 lost an average of 25-30% of its charge per hour when running demanding games like PUBG and Asphalt 9.

Pixel 4 battery performance charging

The Pixel 4 only supports 18W charging. This puts it a step behind most competitors. The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro both support the company’s own, faster Warp Charge 30T tech.

On average, an hour’s charging using included cable and plug took the battery from 0-80%. It took around 90-100 minutes to get the battery up to 100%, which is slow by today’s standards.

