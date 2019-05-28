Sections
- Page 1 Google Pixel 3a Review
- Page 2 Camera Review
- Page 3 Battery Life Review
- Page 4 Screen Review
- Page 5 Performance Review
What is the Google Pixel 3a’s battery life like?
- The Pixel 3a packs a 3000mAh battery that will just about get you through the day.
- This is no endurance beast but it matches the Pixel 3.
- USB-C PD charging is included, wireless charging is not.
I’ve been using the Google Pixel 3a as my primary smartphone throughout the three-week long review process. I’ve been just about getting through a full, busy day without needing to reach for the charger; with between roughly three and a half hours of screen-on time throughout that period. That’s perfectly acceptable for a phone of this size but it’s not going to trouble larger capacity phones like the Xiaomi Mi 9 and OnePlus 7 Pro.
Google Pixel 3a battery performance: Video
The Google Pixel 3a pairs a good-sized battery with a smaller-than-average 5.6-inch display and a 1080p resolution. You can’t alter the resolution to try to save more battery.
This results in average media performance; however, small phones can never match the endurance of larger phones.
For instance, watching an hour of Netflix at 50 percent brightness took the battery down 9 percent. I had to increase this brightness level to about 80 percent to make it comfortable to view, and that took off 11 pecent.
Google Pixel 3a battery performance: Games
Gaming is always going to put a bigger strain on the battery than video streaming. This isn’t a gaming phone and some intensive titles do eat through the battery quite quickly.
For instance, playing an hour of the graphically intense Asphalt 9 consumed 17 percent charge, while the more casual Alto’s Odyssey drained 13 percent.
Google Pixel 3a battery performance: Charging
There’s no wireless charging here, so you’ll be restricted to using the included 18W USB-C PD brick and cable. Thankfully, the smaller battery size means that charging doesn’t take too long. You can go from 0 to 100 percent in roughly 1 hour and 20 minutes, or to 50 percent in half an hour.
Unlike other sites, we thoroughly test each product we review. We use industry standard tests in order to compare things properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever accept money to review a product. Tell us what you think - send your emails to the Editor.