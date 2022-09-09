 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Password Manager Review

K.G. Orphanides By K.G. Orphanides

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

While it’s better than nothing, you shouldn’t use Google to store your passwords.

Pros

  • Already built into Android and Chrome
  • Google is slowly rolling out on-device encryption
  • (Arguably) better than nothing

Cons

  • Already built into Android and Chrome
  • Very limited security options
  • Inconsistent availability of new password management features
  • Google has stated that “physically-local” security isn’t a priority

Key Features

  • SecurityPasswords are encrypted using AES-256, Google stores a key in your account. As of June 2022, Google is offering some users on-device encryption, associated with your Google account password

Introduction

Google has a password management solution, and that’s generally been about the best you can say for it – but changes are in progress.

Google Password Manager exists as a web vault that can be synced to your Android phone and Chrome browsers, providing basic autofill and autosave functionality web passwords.

Note that since 2021, the open source Chromium browser can no longer sync passwords with your Google account and requires no authentication to expose them to anyone with access to the browser.

Following a a June 2022 update, Google has begun rolling out on-device encryption to some users. Unfortunately, the opt-in feature hadn’t yet reached any of my test accounts by the time of this review, so I’ll provide an overview of forthcoming features alongside the current feature set available to me.

Pricing

Google Password Manager is included in all Google and Android accounts.

You should actively disable password saving when switching to another password management solution. Google makes it easy to export and then delete all of your passwords via passwords.google.com.

Features

  • Google using encryption since 2020
  • Google doesn’t specialise in password security
  • More features coming in the future

On-device encryption means that strong encryption (usually 265-bit AES) is used to make passwords saved on your computer or phone indecipherable without the correct master password.

Although it was once notorious for storing user passwords in plain text, Google Password Manager has actually been encrypting Chrome passwords since 2020, using an internal master key to ensure they’re secure when at rest on your devices. However, this doesn’t stop someone with physical access from just opening your browser to take a look at them.

The main change for users who opt into on-device encryption is that they’ll have to enter their Google password (or respond to a passwordless login challenge on their associated device) whenever they want to access their passwords.

Currently, I have to authenticate myself whenever I want to look at a password entry in my online vault, but not if I want to view them in my browser’s Saved Passwords entry.

Google password manager web interface

It’s obviously very welcome that Google is trying to develop its password manager into something more functional. Reports from Chrome beta users indicate that we might get to see features such as notes and password sharing in the future.

However, because Google doesn’t specialise in password security, it doesn’t do a very thorough job. The Chrome Security FAQ makes it clear that it regards issues that require physical access or a compromised PC to exploit as “physically-local attacks” beyond its remit. As a result, it’s shown little interest in fixing continuing long-standing issues with Chrome (and Chromium) browser passwords being held in memory in clear text.

Admittedly, this requires very specific access to a system to exploit, but password handling in memory is a challenge that more serious password managers have tackled with varying degrees of success and explicitly documented.

Google’s approach isn’t a good look when compared to the in-memory password protection and purging measures of rivals such as KeePass and Bitwarden. It isn’t currently clear how this vulnerability interacts with the new on-device encryption system, or whether it will continue to be regarded as low-priority.

Right now, between different Android versions, region and device locked roll-outs, and the withdrawal of the sync API from Chromium, it’s hard for any individual user to tell if and when they’ll get access to new password security features.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you’re looking for convenience

It’s certainly convenient to save and sync passwords across your Google browsers and devices. It’s better that not using any kind of password management at all, but worse than most alternatives.

If you require sophisticated and customisable security

Please use a different password manager. They have better features and security measures.

Final Thoughts

A lot of people use Google’s built-in service to store their passwords, so any improvements to Google Password Manager are hugely important and I’m delighted to see them. But as someone who cares about security, you should use a dedicated password manager such as Bitwarden, 1Password, NordPass, LastPass or Dashlane.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test each password manager ourselves on a variety of computer and mobile operating systems. We carry out comparative feature analysis against industry standards and rival products, and test security and convenience settings such as default logout behaviour and offline access.

We used for at least a week.

Tested all of the available features.

You might like…

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Review

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Review

Reece Bithrey 53 mins ago
NordPass Review

NordPass Review

K.G. Orphanides 23 hours ago
MSI GF63 Thin 11UC Review

MSI GF63 Thin 11UC Review

Stuart Andrews 2 days ago
Logitech G715 Review

Logitech G715 Review

Aleksha McLoughlin 3 days ago
LastPass Review

LastPass Review

K.G. Orphanides 3 days ago
KeePass Review

KeePass Review

K.G. Orphanides 4 days ago

FAQs

Is Google OK for Password Manager?

It’s fine to use now it has encryption, but you’ll find far better security features with alternative options.

How do I find my Google saved passwords?

When logged into your Google account on Chrome, go to the following website: https://passwords.google.com/

K.G. Orphanides
By K.G. Orphanides
K.G. Orphanides is a writer and developer whose areas of expertise include internet security, VPNs, Linux for the desktop, small-scale game development, software preservation and computer audio techno…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.