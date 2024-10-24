Verdict

The Glorious Model D 2 Wireless is a great wireless gaming mouse with a comfortable frame, snappy performance and some classy RGB lighting. It also provides class-leading battery life and lightweight software configuration in a well-priced package, although falls short with outright oomph against the competition.

Pros Comfortable plastic frame

Snappy performance

Excellent battery life Cons Not as powerful as some of the competition

Key Features 66g weight: The Glorious Model D 2 Wireless weighs just 66g, making it a suitable mouse for those who like ultra light options.

26,000 DPI sensor: It also packs in a potent sensor with lots of sensitivity.

Up to 210 hours of runtime: The Model D 2 Wireless can also last for up to 210 hours on a charge, offering excellent runtime.

Introduction

The Glorious Model D 2 Wireless is the American peripherals brand’s latest addition to its long-running line of more ergonomic ultralight gaming mice.

With this in mind, it sits against some of our favourite gaming mice of recent years including the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro and SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless with a juicy spec sheet including a light 66g weight, 26,000 DPI sensor and dual wireless connectivity. It also has the trendy honeycomb housing that a lot of other lightweight mice do, and a dose of RGB for good measure.

Where the Model D 2 Wireless wins out against the competition is its £89.99/$99.99 price tag, which is a fair bit lower. It makes this particular option from Glorious seriously good value.

I’ve been testing it for the last few weeks to see how well it stacks up and whether it’s one of the best gaming mice we’ve tested.

Design

Comfortable, contoured shape

Solid plastics in construction

Decent button arrangement

The Model D 2 Wireless carries a pleasant ergonomic shape with hand-conforming curves and solid plastics which make it an excellent choice for long and intense gaming sessions. It’s ideal for palm grippers who prefer something a little more sculpted against the traditional symmetrical shape that ultralight gaming mice tend to take.

As with a lot of other mice of its type though, including a lot in Glorious’ own canon, it features a honeycomb-style pattern on the main rear panel which looks cool and is key for some minor weight shedding. It also provides some useful texturing for your palm when in use, although I’m not sure this was an intended feature. Nonetheless, the Model D 2 Wireless is a comfortable mouse to hold.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a reasonable selection of buttons with the Model D 2 Wireless, including two main options, a basic scroll wheel, a DPI button on top and two navigation buttons on the side. The base is home to a singular toggle button for wireless connectivity, as well as an RGB LED for showing which DPI stage you’re in.

The front of the mouse is home to a USB-C port for charging and for wired use, while there are also some small PTFE glide pads on the underside of the Model D 2 Wireless which help it offer some seriously smooth movement across a desk.

Performance

Snappy sensor and light weight

Reliable wireless connectivity

Excellent endurance

The Model D 2 Wireless features the benefit of a light 66g mass and snappy 26,000 DPI sensor which make it a fantastic choice for FPS games such as Counter Strike 2 and intensive gaming sessions. In my testing within CS2, it felt quick and responsive and glides well across my desk.

This isn’t quite as light as options from the likes of Logitech such as the G Pro X Superlight 2, which weighs ten percent less at 60g or the Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition, although you’ll be paying a fair bit more for those against the cost of the Model D 2 Wireless.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This particular option also lacks the higher wireless polling rates seen on competitors from the likes of Cherry Xtrfy and even Lemokey so particularly keen competitive players may wish to stick with other choices if outright speed is the name of the game. For us normal folks though, the Model D 2 Wireless fits the bill well.

Wireless connectivity is available with either Bluetooth or 2.4GHz, and both connections work a treat. I had no issues pairing the Model D 2 Wireless with my MacBook Pro over Bluetooth or my main Windows gaming PC with the USB-A receiver. It was virtually seamless for both.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As for battery life, Glorious rates the Model D 2 Wireless to last for up to 210 hours over Bluetooth with no RGB, or up to 110 hours on 2.4GHz with no RGB. That’s in the mix as some of the best endurance we’ve seen on a wireless gaming mouse in recent times, beating both Logitech and Asus’ options comfortably.

Software and Lighting

Minimalistic, but classy RGB lighting

Lightweight and convenient software

The Model D 2 Wireless offers a more minimalistic approach to its RGB lighting, with a pair of thin strips that run across the sides of its chassis. By default, these cycle through a spectrum of colours across the strips, which looks rather classy.

The lighting, and a fair few other settings, can be configured in the D 2 Wireless’ software – Glorious Core. With this, you can configure the DPI, polling rate, RGB lighting, button functions and more across three separate profiles. It’s all laid out in a clear and intuitive manner and makes this one of the slicker pieces of peripherals software I’ve used in recent months.

Should you buy it? You want a capable and comfortable all-rounder The Model D 2 Wireless offers a comfortable frame, ample sensitivity and solid battery life which makes it a great choice for generalists wanting a well-priced, well-specced wireless rodent that packs a punch. Buy Now You want outright speed The Model D 2 Wireless is a solid all-rounder, although lacks the upper echelons in terms of DPI, polling rate and being ultra lightweight to prevent it from being the best gaming mouse in 2024.

Final Thoughts For generalists wanting a well-rounded lightweight wireless gaming mouse, the Glorious Model D 2 Wireless ticks all the right boxes. Its contoured shape is comfortable for extended periods of gaming, while the 26,000 DPI sensor inside offers ample sensitivity and its two methods of wireless connectivity are especially reliable. In addition, its battery life is excellent against the competition, while its software and lighting are sleek and easy to use respectively. There’s a lot to like about the Model D 2 Wireless, especially with its £89.99/$99.99 price tag in mind where competitors from Logitech, Razer and Asus cost a lot more. Where the Model D 2 falls short against the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2, Razer Viper V2 Pro or Asus ROG Harpe Ace Extreme is with outright power, and if you want the fastest mouse out there, you will be paying a fair bit more than the asking price for this Glorious option. For more options, check out our list of the best gaming mice we’ve tested. Trusted Score

How we test We use every mouse we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres, including FPS, strategy and MOBAs. We also check each mouse’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Used as a main mouse for over a week Tested performance on a variety of games

FAQs How much does the Glorious Model D 2 Wireless weigh? The Glorious Model D 2 Wireless weighs 66g.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Battery Life Glorious Model D 2 Wireless 210 hrs ›