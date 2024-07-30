George Foreman Medium Immersa Grill

Verdict

A beautifully compact and functional grill that does without any fancy features to focus on one task and one task only – grilling food while reducing the fat content, making for lower calorie meals and an incredibly easy cleanup – made even better by ingenious removable grill plates and a drip tray.

Pros Clever, compact design

Non-stick removable grill plates for easy hand or dishwasher cleaning

Built-in drip tray for a cleaner, tidier experience

Dishwasher-safe Cons Not large enough for larger groups

Fat reduction can result in drier results, depending on the food

Key Features Easy-clean Removable non-stick grill plates with built-in drainage holes make for incredibly easy clean up.

Introduction

The George Foreman Immersa Grill Medium promises to improve on the lean, mean, fat-reducing grilling experience that the brand’s grills are famed for.

The two biggest selling points are the lack of a separate drip tray (thanks to built-in drainage holes that allow fat to escape to a removable drawer beneath the grill itself) and an ingenious design that lets you remove both the top and bottom grill plates entirely, letting you easily wash them or even chuck them in the dishwasher if you’re feeling particularly lazy.

Design and Features

Compact size

Removable grill plates and drip tray

Easy to clean and dishwasher safe

The Immersa Grill Medium is a rather compact affair compared to some of its other George Foreman-emblazoned siblings.

If you’re short on kitchen counter space and cupboard storage, then this is a good thing – but less so if you’ve got six or more very hungry mouths to feed. There’s an even smaller model for solo grillers or couples, but if you’re after something to provide more of a feast, then you’ll want to consider more spacious alternatives, like the extra large George Foreman Classic Removable Plates Grill, which also features removable grill plates for easy cleaning.

Size aside, the design of the Immersa Grill is about as simple and as unoffensive as you’d expect. That’s no bad thing as this is a functional utilitarian object and its all-black design, coupled with sensible pinstripes on the lid, make for an item that is something you’d happily have on display without a second thought, even if its diminutive size makes it easily storable in a cupboard.

Oh, and speaking of storage, you can stand the Immersa Grill vertically, like a book standing proud on its spine, which is a rather nice and welcome practical touch.

As for other practical features, there are plenty. The aforementioned removable grill plates are the star of the show, easily detaching from the rear power element for cleaning in the sink, or simply chucking in the dishwasher.

The non-stick properties are impressive enough that you’re unlikely to need to do the latter, and a simple wipe with a wet kitchen towel or a rinse and scrub under the tap should get the job done in most cases. The freedom offered by the removable plates is rather liberating. Gone are the days of gingerly wiping around electrical components – just unplug, clean, and you’re done.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The plates’ built-in drainage holes are a godsend too. My ancient George Foreman grill had a separate plastic drip container which collected fat and juices flowing down the grill lines, but inevitably some would always spill over onto the worktop.

The Immersa’s smarter and more refined design sees everything drain and drip directly through the grill plate holes into a convenient drawer that rests beneath, which can be pulled out after cooking for emptying and cleaning.

You’ll want to be careful with the positioning of food towards the front of the grill though. My first try with burgers resulted in some fat dripping over the front and onto the countertop, because I’d positioned them too close to the edge. User error.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Those of you who like extra bells and whistles may be disappointed. The Immersa is rather barebones in every other aspect. There’s no temperature control, for a start. You’re simply met with red and green lights that let you know when it’s preheating and has reached its maximum temperature. And there isn’t even a power button. Simply plug it in to turn it on, and do the opposite when you’re done.

This simplicity probably isn’t a dealbreaker for most people, but it’s something to bear in mind, knowing that other alternatives can offer levels of temperature control. The thing is, if you’re buying a George Foreman grill, it’s presumably because you’re looking to reduce the fat (and therefore the calorie content) of the food you’re cooking, rather than create a perfectly dialled-in dish worthy of a Michelin star eatery.

Performance

Fast heat up time

Excels at grilling

The Immersa takes around five minutes to heat up, which is pretty respectable. As soon as the green light gives the signal, you can chuck on whatever you fancy, close the lid, and let it work its magic. I tried a variety of different meals during my time with it, including homemade burgers, toasted wraps, bacon, salmon, and broccoli, and the results were positive.

That might not sound like a glowing review, so let me clarify. For a grilling device that’s designed specifically to reduce the overall fat content from the food you cook on it, the Immersa excels. There’s something wonderfully satisfying about seeing all the fat collected in the drip tray after a cook, eyeing up all those calories that you’ve saved from inflicting upon your body. It’s devilishly efficient, and works exactly as advertised. And if you’re after reducing both fat and calories, I can categorically give the Immersa a rave review.

The only thing I will add, however, is that this fat-reducing feature can be a double-edged sword. While it undeniably reduces calories, it can also impact the taste and juiciness of certain foods. I found this particularly noticeable when making homemade burgers.

20% and 5% fat beef mince burgers came out significantly drier than if I’d pan-fried or air-fried them. The 20% fat mince fared better, retaining some juiciness, but the 5% version was particularly unenjoyable and dry.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I found myself also enjoying the bacon I’d cooked on it less as well.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

But this trade-off between health and taste is to be expected. After all, it’s no surprise that a healthier, lower-calorie option is less indulgent, and drier foods like broccoli or toasted sandwiches were just as delicious as ever, given that they had no fat (i.e. taste), to lose.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Now, I’m in danger of going off into a tangent about the demonisation of fat (or carbs, or sugar etc), but having jumped through more fad diets through the years than I can care to count, I finally have a healthy relationship and educated understanding of food, which can quickly be summed up by stating that our bodies need protein, carbs, sugars, and fats – all in moderation.

So with that said, I won’t find myself personally reaching for the Immersa (or any other fat-reducing grill) if I’m making something that I really want to enjoy, like a juicy burger. But for other things like sandwiches, wraps, and halloumi, I see no reason not to whip it out.

Of course, if you’re set on reducing your fat, whether due to personal preference, health advice, or simply want to cut down the calories of your meals, then you’re absolutely more than welcome to do so – and the Immersa absolutely nails its purpose in this aspect, and will not let you down.

The grill plates’ non-stick properties, incidentally, handled all of the above with ease, and showed no signs of wear even after multiple dishwasher trips. They also leave those all-important grill lines, which makes for a rather Instagrammable finish. I’ll also note that the top of the grill can get quite hot when in use, so you’ll want to make sure you don’t touch it. Which is a given, really.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want to cut down on fat If you want to cut down on the fat content of your food and/or want an easy clean up, this grill could be for you. Buy Now You want to maintain the maximum taste and texture If you value taste and texture of fattier foods above all else, then it’s better to cook your food in an alternative way.

Final Thoughts If you want a grill that specifically reduces the fat in your food, performs well, is easy to store and just as easy to clean, the George Foreman Immersa is a no-brainer. It delivers on every single front, from a solid build, multiple practical design elements, and rock solid performance. If you’re not as fussed about the fat-reducing element, then it might still be worth it purely from a fuss-free cleanup perspective, but you will inevitably be sacrificing taste and texture to some extent, depending on what you’re cooking. If you want more versatility, then the Ninja Foodi Max Pro Health Grill, Flat Plate & Air Fryer AG651UK may be a better choice, or something else from the list of the best air fryers. Trusted Score

How we test We test every health grill that we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main health grill for the review period We cook real food in each health grill. This lets us compare quality between each model that we test.

FAQs Does the George Foreman Medium Immersa Grill have a temperature control? No, this appliance has an on/off button, and a light to show when it is fully heated.