Verdict

The George Foreman Indoor Outdoor BBQ Electric Grill is a fantastic grill that cooks a fair amount of food fast, while also being able to heat up quickly. It’s also sturdy and comes with handy extras such as a temperature gauge and removable plates so it’s simple to use. While it is ‘just’ a grill, for the price, it’s a fantastic option for indoor and outdoor cooking.

Pros Consistent, quick cooking

Versatile for indoor and outdoor cooking

Removable plate for easy cleaning Cons It is ‘just’ a grill

Key Features Removable grill plate The George Foreman Indoor Outdoor BBQ Electric Grill has a removable grill plate for easy cleaning, and is non-stick too.

Room for up to 15 portions of food This grill is good for cooking up to 15 portions, making it ideal for larger families.

Introduction

The George Foreman Indoor Outdoor BBQ Electric Grill can be used either indoors or out, and works like a BBQ.

At £119.99/$129.99, it’s a more affordable entry into getting an outdoor grill, complete with stand, against the likes of the Ninja Woodfire and slightly older models including the Char-Broil X200 Grill2Go, giving you the chance to grill with ease in all kinds of situations.

Design and Features

Integrated stand and removable plates are convenient

Handy controls

Simple maintenance

The George Foreman Indoor Outdoor BBQ Electric Grill takes a form similar to a traditional kettle barbecue with a large, round grill plate that’s good for cooking a reasonably large amount of food for a medium-sized family. The plate also comes with a hole in the middle for allowing fat and unwanted juices to drain away.

The main grill is constructed of metal, while accessories such as its handle, the included drip tray and stand are plastic. It is a sturdy plastic, and the bundled stand is especially handy for keeping the grill in place when used on a patio, as opposed to on a table, for instance. With this in mind, there are also included legs in the grill’s main body for use on a tabletop.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Indoor Outdoor BBQ Electric Grill’s lid is home to a temperature gauge so you can have a convenient at-a-glance check of the internal temperature that items are cooking at, which comes thanks to a small probe on the inside of the lid. The grill also works off of your electric, as opposed to needing any portable gas, which is easy.

Unlike the indoor-only George Foreman Medium Immersa Grill though, this indoor and outdoor choice can have its temperature controlled with a small dial found near the element when it is plugged in to the main body of the grill. Much like certain ovens, this comes in the form of a numbered scale from zero to five, as opposed to offering specific temperatures. This provides an element of control not found with traditional BBQs or some indoor grills, which is rather useful.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Maintenance is also simple, as the non-stick grill plate can come off for easy cleaning and can be hand washed or wiped down in a matter of moments. The small plastic drip tray found underneath the grill plate, and comes out on its own so it can be drained with ease.

Performance

Consistent cooking

Quick preheat time

To test the George Foreman Indoor Outdoor BBQ Electric Grill, I cooked a range of more typical barbecue food on a recent sunny day to best gauge how evenly and well it cooks. In short, it’s an excellent grill for cooking a lot of food fast, especially with its brisk preheat time of 5 minutes to close to its top temperature.

With this in mind, my first test was actually to cook a store-bought pizza. I cooked a truffle, mushroom and mascarpone pizza, which fitted neatly onto the circular grill plate, and cooked in just 11 minutes at between 150°C and 170°C according to the grill’s built in temperature gauge. It browned well, and cooked evenly, melting the mascarpone.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In moving over to some more conventional food, some onion beef burgers and chicken thighs cooked in 20 minutes alongside some wonderful caramelised onions. The burgers and chicken were both well browned, with the latter being especially tender and moist. I also managed to melt some cheese on the burgers in just a couple of minutes using only the grill’s ambient heat.

I also cooked some pork sausages and salmon marinated in lemon juice with black pepper, which both cooked in 15 minutes using levels three and four, and came out with fantastic colour and grill marks. The sausages were particularly excellent.

Alongside the sausages and salmon, I cooked a couple of pieces of sirloin steak, which seared in a couple of minutes, before cooking for 10 minutes to an internal temperature of between 64°C and 67°C. The steak ended up pink in the middle with a good sear and grill marks, and tasted great.

The only thing to note otherwise is that this is simply a grill, as opposed to offering any other cooking functions, unlike the Ninja Woodfire for instance, although the Woodfire is double the price of George Foreman’s option.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want speedy, even cooking Where this George Foreman grill excels its with its brisk pre-heat time and fantastic performance with even cooking across the grill plate with a variety of food. Buy Now You want more cooking modes As excellent as this George Foreman grill is, it is simply a grill with no additional modes or functions. For that, you’ll want to look elsewhere, although you will pay a fair chunk more.

Final Thoughts The George Foreman Indoor Outdoor BBQ Electric Grill is a fantastic grill that cooks a fair amount of food fast, while also being able to heat up quickly. I t’s also sturdy and comes with handy extras such as a temperature gauge and removable plates so it’s simple to use. The Ninja Woodfire offers greater control with more granular temperature control and several cooking modes, but it costs over double the price of George Foreman’s. While this is ‘just’ a grill, for the price, it’s a fantastic option for indoor and outdoor cooking. Trusted Score

How we test We test every grill that we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main grill for the review period We cook real food in each grill. This lets us compare quality between each model that we test.

FAQs How big is the George Foreman Indoor Outdoor BBQ Electric Grill’s grill plate? The George Foreman Indoor Outdoor BBQ Electric Grill has a 1500 square centimetre-sized plate, which is good for cooking 15 portions of food.