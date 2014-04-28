Garmin nuvi 65 LM - Navigation Experience, No Traffic Option and Verdict Review

Garmin nuvi 65 LM: Maps

The map experience hasn’t been significantly updated compared to previous Garmins, however, unlike TomTom’s latest generation. Map refreshes as you travel have the usual Garmin issue of occasionally sluggish screen updates, something we have spotted in numerous Garmin devices before, although it’s not particularly detrimental to effective navigation; you’re not going to miss a turning as a result.

Petrol station, shops and restaurant POIs appear onscreen, with some of them branded, including BP petrol stations, Morrisons supermarkets, and Burger King restaurants. You can click on any of these and reroute on the fly, which is a handy facility but not something you should try whilst driving. You can also enable an Up Ahead bar on the right, which provides links to the nearest petrol station, service station with toilet, and restaurant, which will be handy if you’re running low on fuel or have nagging kids in the car.

There’s also a prompt to look for parking as you approach your destination. However, none of Garmin’s premium features are available, such as live traffic or the superb voice activation system Garmin offers on some models. However, there are safety camera alerts, which appear in the top bar as you approach and then settle into the right-hand corner, with a distance countdown as you approach. There are also alerts when you are approaching a school zone that has a particular speed limit restriction.

Your current speed can be seen on the bottom left, with the limit above it, whilst the name of the road you are currently on is found on the bottom and your estimated arrival time is in the right-hand corner, although this can be changed to a number of other representations of how much is left of your journey, including time to the next waypoint within your main route.

Clicking on the current speed icon brings up a series of screens full of information about your journey, with trip recording and average speeds, moving and resting times, your exact current GPS location in longitude and latitude, and the current GPS accuracy. This could be useful for business travellers who need to keep accurate records of certain aspects of their journeys for billing purposes.

Should I buy the Garmin nuvi 65 LM?

The Garmin nuvi 65 LM is a capable budget sat-nav, and if you’re looking for a six-inch screen and don’t need live traffic updates it’s well worth considering. Whilst TomTom’s Start 60 is now available with lifetime maps for the UK and Republic of Ireland for a little less than the nuvi 65 LM, and can be upgraded to offer RDS-TMC traffic updates, the 65 LM’s general search facility makes it easier to use when it comes to destination entry. Unless you are a regular commuter and need traffic updates, the Garmin nuvi 65 LM covers all your basic navigational needs well, with big-screen comfort.

Verdict

The Garmin nuvi 65 LM is a reasonably priced six-inch sat nav, with only the lack of a live traffic update option marring an otherwise capable feature set.

