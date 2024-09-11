Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Garmin HRM-Pro Plus Review

An accurate heart rate monitor chest strap that’s not just for Garmin users

By Max Parker September 11th 2024 12:01pm
Garmin HRM-Pro Plus strap and module
Recommended

Verdict

The Garmin HRM-Pro Plus is an accurate heart rate monitor chest strap that’s not just for Garmin users, though does offer some extras for Garmin users if you’re willing to spend more than your typical heart rate monitor chest strap.

Pros

  • Accurate data across workouts
  • Works with Garmin and non-Garmin devices
  • Battery can last for a year

Cons

  • More expensive than other chest strap monitors
  • No added elements to improve comfort
  • Extra features for Garmin devices only

Key Features

  • Strong enduranceUp to 12-month battery life
  • Can be used for swimmingWaterproof up to 50 metres

Introduction

The Garmin HRM-Pro Plus is a heart rate monitor that wants to give you an accurate hit of heart rate data, whether you’re a Garmin user or not.

The Bluetooth and ANT+ chest strap monitor also offers some additional smarts that go beyond heart rate, letting you track additional running metrics to analyse running form and technique. You can even wear it all day like a fitness tracker to keep a record of your daily step counts and calorie burn.

Those extras do mean the HRM-Pro Plus is one of the priciest monitors available, so is it actually worth the extra spend over cheaper competition like the Polar H9? I’ve been wearing it for a mixture of workouts to see what Garmin’s most expensive heart rate monitor is made of.

Design and Comfort

  • Offers option of two strap sizes
  • Waterproof up to 50 metres
  • Non-rechargeable battery setup

The HRM-Pro Plus is built very similarly to other chest strap-style monitors, giving you a strap and sensor module, which is integrated into the strap.

The strap uses a simple peg clasp to keep it on your body and comes with an optional strap extender if the main strap is on the tight side. That wasn’t needed and once I’d made some quick adjustments the HRM-Pro Plus sat securely and did not budge.

It’s largely a pretty comfortable monitor to wear though I’d say I’d prefer the slightly softer feel of the textile strap used on Polar’s chest strap monitors. It’s never been uncomfortable for me, but when it’s strapped a little tighter you notice it more than other similar monitors.


Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The sensor as mentioned is integrated into the strap, so when you need to replace the battery, which won’t be for a while, there’s a compartment up front that’s accessible once you remove the white rubber casing and the lid that covers it.

Unlike previous Garmin monitors, there’s no need to grab a screwdriver as the front of the module twists to reveal the coin cell battery powering it.

As a package, the HRM-Pro Plus is waterproof up to 50 metres, so it can be used for swims, though unlike Garmin’s HRM-Swim it isn’t specifically designed to stay put during pool swimming. This one is better suited if you want to whip on underneath a wetsuit for open water swims.


Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features and Performance 

  • Great heart rate accuracy across sports 
  • Extra running smarts offered on newer Garmin watches
  • Connected with Garmin and non-Garmin devices

While Garmin is in the name that doesn’t mean the HRM-Pro Plus is off limits to non-Garmin users. This is essentially a Bluetooth and ANT+ heart rate monitor that can connect to a range of devices including Garmin’s own watches and cycling computers as well as most connected fitness equipment that can wirelessly pair over one of those two connectivity options.

In terms of that connectivity, there’s no limit on the number of ANT+ devices you can pair to the Pro Plus simultaneously, while it maxes out at three over Bluetooth.

That’s the kind of support that should satisfy most and the connectivity on the whole has worked well for me. I’ve used it with apps running on both Android phones and iPhones. I’ve used it with smartwatches and sports watches across Apple, Garmin, Suunto, Polar and Huawei. I’ve also used it with the likes of Zwift and its new smart bike, Ergatta and Concept2 connected rowers and there hasn’t been a device where I’ve encountered main issues on this front.


Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The heart rate data it can deliver is mainly the real-time kind and does additionally support tracking heart rate variability measurements, which is a heart rate based-metric that can offer an insight into stresses on the body and can be useful for recovery insights.

If you fancy wearing it all day, then you can also track heart rate continuously along with tracking your calorie burn and intensity minutes. 

When it comes to tracking heart rate in real-time, across a range of activities including running, racing, general gym workouts, HIIT workouts and sports like football, the HRM-Pro Plus delivers the goods. Particularly when capturing those sudden spikes and drops in heart rate.


Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I’ve used the HRM-Pro Plus alongside other heart rate monitor chest straps like the Polar H9 and Wahoo Trackr and the data has always been consistent with those monitors, which rely on similar ECG sensor technology to accurately track heart rate.

It’s nice that you can use it for swimming too and it’ll store workouts until you can get back out of the water and sync it to an app. That also means you make best use of the ability to track swimming interval heart rate when going for a dip when it’s paired with a compatible smartwatch or sports watch.

On the running front, you can also use it to track your running distance and pace during treadmill runs and it’ll also churn out advanced running metrics we’re now seeing being embraced by the likes of Apple and Samsung.

So you can see insights into your ground contact time, vertical ratio, stride length and vertical oscillation. This is one for Garmin watch owners however, and if you own a pretty new Garmin watch, then you’ll be able to get that information directly from the watch with a good level of accuracy.


Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Like Polar and many other heart rate monitor chest straps, Garmin uses a CR2032 coin cell battery to deliver up to 12 months before it needs replacing.

That’s based on doing approximately 1 hour of triathlon training a day with it. I’ve had the HRM-Pro Plus long-term and a year seems about right if you’re using it on a regular, weekly basis for all of your workouts.

Thankfully, it’s much easier to get that battery out than previous Garmin monitors and it doesn’t cost a lot of money to pick up a new one from your nearest hardware store either.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want an accurate heart rate monitor with some Garmin user extras

The HRM-Pro Plus delivers on the accuracy front and on top of that offers additional tracking that may be of interest to some fitness fans.

Buy Now

You want the best-value heart rate monitor available

This is one of the priciest heart rate monitors available, and if you’re not fussed about your running dynamics and using it as a fitness tracker, then you can save some money and grab a cheaper monitor elsewhere.

Final Thoughts

The Garmin HRM-Pro Plus first and foremost, does what you primarily want it to do and that’s to accurately and reliably track your heart rate, whether it’s a steady run or a high intensity workout. It’s comfortable to wear and pairs absolutely fine with non-Garmin devices, like an Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The extra non-heart rate features aren’t going to be a big pull for everyone, even for a lot of Garmin users. So unless you’re really going to make use of those advanced running metrics and plan to use it for open water swims, then there are better value options available like the Polar H9 and Wahoo Trackr available instead.

Trusted Score
How we test

We thoroughly test every heart rate monitor we review. We use industry standard testing to compare features properly and we use the HRM in question as our main device over the review period. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Worn as our main HRM during the testing period

FAQs

Does this work with Garmin devices only?

Nope, there is wide compatibility here with all manner of wearables and gym equipment.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

