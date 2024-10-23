Verdict

The Garmin Fenix E is a solid outdoor smartwatch that gives Garmin a clear alternative to the Apple Watch Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, but it’s disappointing that it’s missing some of the features that make the Fenix a superior and attractive outdoor watch.

Pros Looks and feels like a Fenix

Core sports tracking is solid

Good battery life Cons No flashlight

Lacks the latest heart rate sensor

Feels a bit out of place in Garmin’s collection

Key Features Strong endurance Up to 16 days of battery life

Good for swimmers Waterproof up to 100 metres

Mapping Preloaded trail and road maps

Introduction

The Garmin Fenix E is a cheaper version of Garmin’s Fenix 8 outdoor watch line. It is Garmin’s way of saying here’s how to get most of a new Fenix for less.

While it’s not a budget device, the AMOLED-toting Fenix E comes in significantly less than the Fenix 8 and sits more in line with the price of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the more affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

It feels like a clear move to offer something around the same price as those emerging rivals and while it looks like a Fenix, there are some Fenix 8 features missing. Garmin will hope there’s enough that’s been kept to persuade those looking in the direction of Apple and Samsung’s outdoor watches to go for the Fenix E instead.

Is it better than the similarly priced competition and a good addition to the Fenix family? I’ve been putting it to the test to find out.

Design and Screen

Only comes in on case size

Includes an AMOLED display

Lacks LED flashlight like Fenix 8

The Fenix E screams Fenix with its bezel-dominating look, thick silicone strap and the usual array of physical buttons.

Unlike the Fenix 8 series, the E comes in just one 47mm case size and matches the middle member of the Fenix 8 range. It’s smaller than the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49mm) and the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. It’s certainly more manageable than the 51mm Fenix 8 I’ve tested recently, and does still feel like it’s built for some rugged action.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Taking up the front is a 1.3-inch, 416×416 resolution AMOLED screen. That’s the same size and resolution as the one included on the 47mm Fenix 8. It means you’re not losing anything in terms of vibrancy, colour accuracy and having a display that’s responsive to swipes and taps.

On top of that screen lies Gorilla Glass as opposed to the Sapphire glass you get on the Fenix 8, which again means a downgrade in protection against scratches.

It’s what’s around that screen where things start to diverge from the pricier Fenix 8. You’ve only got the option of a stainless steel bezel. You don’t get those inductive, leak-proof buttons to make it suitable for recreational diving and perhaps a bigger deal for some – you don’t get the LED flashlight.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The first two omissions are acceptable if you’re not planning to test it beyond its 100 ATM waterproof rating, while the steel doesn’t add any unwelcome weight. The flashlight, however, is an odd one. Especially given that it’s become a signature feature of the Fenix range.

If you want that Fenix design, the E certainly delivers that. Just be aware of those missing features that may or may not be deal breakers for all.

Software and Smartwatch Features

Runs on Garmin’s latest software platform

Access to Connect IQ Store and music player

Doesn’t include a microphone or speaker

Garmin is using the same version of its updated operating system that runs on the Fenix 8, which introduces a new-look interface where it’s done some shuffling around of where things reside on the watch.

The Connect companion app has recently gone through a revamp – but largely offers the same experience as it’s done for the past few years – to simplify some elements.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I’ve been using the Android and iOS-friendly Fenix E with an iPhone predominantly and the pairing and setting up process was all very straightforward. As a long-term Garmin user, the user interface changes take a little getting accustomed to, but crucially elements that remain unchanged like Glances, notification support, accessing the Connect IQ Store from the watch and how you’ll get to the onboard music features feel all very familiar.

Again, you’re making some compromises on features. You don’t get the new voice-enabled features included on the Fenix 8. There is a built-in music player, but available storage drops from 32GB to 16GB. You have access to Garmin Pay to enable contactless payments and you will still get the surprisingly handy morning reports summarising your data and day in a few screens.

If you liked Garmin’s approach to features like displaying notifications, checking things like the weather and calendar appointments and making use of the music player and music controls, then you’ll likely be happy with what you get here.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

However, If you really like the idea of having a speaker and microphone to make calls or record voice notes, then you’ll have to pay more for those features.

Compare it to Apple and Samsung’s outdoor Ultra watches and those watches will also get you more in terms of connectivity, apps and generally feeling more like a smartwatch first and foremost whereas it’s the other way around on the Fenix E.

Fitness Tracking

Downloadable topo maps

Uses Gen 4 optical heart rate sensor

Lacks the latest dual-band GPS mode

In terms of giving you the full Fenix tracking experience or the best Garmin has to offer, there are again some compromises to be made here – but perhaps not as many as I’d feared.

It covers the same core tracking modes: running, golf, cycling, swimming (pool and open water), and has an outdoor recreation mode which fully brings in features like mapping and navigation into play.

On the outdoor tracking front, the Fenix E is very similar to my time with the Fenix 8. I’m staring down at the same screens, seeing similar data and have the same myriad of settings and metrics to play around with.

For the full topographical mapping, you need to download them first and you’ll need to do that over Wi-Fi and connected to the Garmin Express desktop app. Without it, you get a more basic albeit still useful amount of data to help you navigate your way.

There’s also support for turn-by-turn navigation and viewing breadcrumb-style trails. It supports established features like the ClimbPro Ascent Planner and the newer dynamic round-trip routing one introduced on the Fenix 8, which will automatically adjust routes if you need to change it and ensure you’re still covering the distance you actually set out to cover.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Surprisingly again, Garmin has opted not to include its excellent multiband GPS mode, to boost positioning accuracy when tracking near tall buildings or densely populated wooded areas. Instead, it maxes out with its multi GNSS support, which can be found on cheaper Garmin watches like the Vivoactive 5. I found the GPS performance solid still in my tests, though if you want the best in GPS accuracy from a Garmin, the E doesn’t possess those powers.

Outside of those outdoor features, the only sizable compromise you make is with getting the latest optical heart rate sensor technology for wrist-based tracking. It’s Garmin’s Gen 4 as opposed to Gen 5 sensor, which most significantly means a lack of support for the new ECG readings, which hasn’t been turned on for all Garmin watches in all territories. I found the sensor pretty much in keeping with my time with other Fenix watches and bigger Garmin watches in general. It can handle steady-paced workouts, but struggles more for high intensity workouts. Thankfully, you can pair external heart rate sensors.

You’re not making huge sacrifices with the level of training modes and insights you can delve into. It includes Garmin’s greater focus on strength training, with support to follow programs on the watch much like you would a running plan through Garmin Coach.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are also useful animations to help prompt you during sets and movements if you’re unsure how to do them. It offers Garmin’s useful Training Readiness metric to help assess your preparedness to train, it will predict race times and offer up Endurance and Hill scores to give you a better sense of your strengthened ability to go really long or tackle those ascents. I’ve been using the training features alongside the Fenix 8 and it’s served up very similar readings across the board.

Battery Life

Up to 16 days in smartwatch mode

Up to six days in always-on mode

Up to 32 hours in the best GPS accuracy mode

The battery numbers on paper essentially match up with the numbers on the older 47mm Epix Pro with Garmin’s Epix range effectively set to be replaced by the AMOLED Fenix. It’s promising the same 16 days in smartwatch mode, which drops down to six days in always-on mode.

You get up to 42 hours of GPS battery life, which drops to 32 hours or 24 hours with the screen on during workouts. The same-sized Fenix 8 offers an extra day of battery with the screen set to always-on and offers more in general for GPS battery.

I used the Fenix E with a mixture of the screen on 24/7 and the raise-to-wake gesture support. I had notifications enabled, was continuously monitoring metrics like heart rate and stress and tracked activities outdoors with its best available GPS mode. I found I could comfortably last over a week with regular GPS use, and closer to just under a week with the screen set to always-on.

If you still want an AMOLED outdoor smartwatch that you won’t be charging every single day, the Fenix E can be that watch. Compare it to Garmin’s older Epix Pro though, and it’s not a huge leap in terms of overall stamina.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want an Apple Watch Ultra alternative with better battery life Compared to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, the Fenix E will absolutely go longer between charges. Buy Now You want the best value Garmin outdoor watch If you’re willing to go older and sacrifice that new software, you could get more of those big Fenix 8 features by going for the Epix Pro.

Final Thoughts The Garmin Fenix E is a bit of a strange one and it can’t be touted as one of the best smartwatch options around. On paper, this could’ve been a great move, offering great Fenix 8 features for less. While I appreciate Garmin had to make some decisions about what to not include to keep that price down, it perhaps opted for things I’d expect to stick around. Like Garmin’s great multiband GPS mode, the sapphire glass and the surprisingly handy flashlight mode. If you compare it to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Fenix E has got more in its locker. It’s a better outdoor option than the Galaxy Watch Ultra, but you will have to pay a bit more to get it in comparison. It is still cheaper than the older Epix Pro 47mm model, which for the added cost gets you the flashlight, more storage, similar battery, tougher screen protection and maps preloaded. You’ll have to live without Garmin’s latest software there, but if you can do that you’ll get a more capable, rugged outdoor watch in return. Trusted Score

How we test We thoroughly test every smartwatch we review. We use industry standard testing to compare features properly and we use the watch as our main device over the review period. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product. Worn as our main tracker during the testing period Heart rate data compared against dedicated heart rate devices

FAQs Does the Fenix E have maps? Yes, the Garmin Fenix 8 does have access to free offline maps, which need to be downloaded first over Wi-Fi and using Garmin’s Express desktop app before you can put them to use. Is the Fenix E the same as the Fenix 8? The Fenix E is a cheaper version of the Fenix 8 that lacks key features like the new dive-proof buttons, multiband GPS, LED flashlight and Garmin’s latest heart rate monitor but does run on Garmin’s latest software and does include access to topographical maps.