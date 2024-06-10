GameSir X4 Aileron Review

Verdict

Clicky, hot-swappable microswitches and compatibility across Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC make the GameSir X4 Aileron a near-perfect hybrid controller. At its price, though, a lack of iOS support and a ‘complete’ configuration for big-screen play holds it back.

Pros Versatile to a point

Great build, fit, and feel Cons A tad expensive

Tricky to configure and lacks some modes

No iOS support

Key Features Compact and portable The GameSir X4 Aileron can join together to become pocketable and easily fits in a compact case.

Hot-swappable microswitch buttons and Hall Effect joysticks Every input is lighting-fast and durable with microswitches rated for 5 million clicks and magnetic joysticks designed to resist drift, all of which can be configured in some way.

Completely wireless connection The twin controllers connect to each other via 2.4Ghz and to a device over Bluetooth, ridding the worry of a phone’s connector not lining up with its own.

Introduction

GameSir continues to make waves in an increasingly competitive mobile gaming controller grip landscape. This time, it’s taking on the incredibly expensive Razer Kishi Ultra with a near-universal solution of its own at a more reasonable price.

The GameSir X4 Aileron is best explained as a set of Nintendo Switch Joycon controllers for your phone. And just like Nintendo’s own, they can be used on a few different platforms if you’re willing to get creative. It solves the issue of telescoping controllers not fitting every device, but do any other issues flair up in its place?

Design

Rounded shape and fit

Plenty of accenting

Highly portable

The GameSir X4 Aileron is a two-package deal. It’s two halves of a controller that pincer onto either side of your phone with extendable clamps. This helps it accommodate even large-format phones like the Surface Duo, but it can still struggle with taller devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Though only available in black, the grips are coloured with the some egregious green and white GameSir branding. It adds some necessary colour, but it’s a little on the nose in my view.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Xbox-coloured face buttons add a more welcome level of flair to the right controller. The grips are generous, with the Aileron body being aggressively rounded on either side and thick enough to offer a substantial rubberized grip on the underside.

Other than that, you won’t have much to look at until you power it on. Bright RGB LED rings illuminate each joystick, acting as a status notifier for pairing and battery life, as well as a customizable touch of personality via smart button combinations or the entirely optional GameSir app.

Each button is a low-profile, clicky, and even hot-swappable magnetic microswitch with short travel. Even the d-pad and joysticks can be plucked off and replaced with others included in the box.

On the back, there’s far more to hold onto when compared to most mobile game controllers like Backbone One. Each side has a programmable button under the grip that can copy the face buttons, giving a way to perform vital actions like jumping or reloading without taking your thumbs off the joysticks.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s all stored in a foam and rubber zip-up carry case. This is wrapped in a small plastic bag inside the cardboard container, but it’s otherwise very environmentally conscious. There’s no excess plastic beyond that, but you can yank off two tiny compartments on either controller. What they’re for is anyone’s guess.

Performance

Superb hot-swappable buttons

Confusing set-up process

Magnets aren’t strong enough to support each controller in joined mode

Paired to the Moto G04, a phone that costs less than this controller solution, the GameSir X4 Aileron just works.

You’ll want to refer to the instructions to learn the ins and outs, however. Pulling the grips up to fit a device automatically turns the controllers on, but only if you can keep them there with a phone.

If you want to pair them up to a PC or with them detached from your phone, the setup process becomes anything but intuitive, requiring complicated button combinations. You can try to guess them, but you’ll likely end up reconfiguring the whole thing in the process, necessitating a factory reset.

Playing low-end but high-stakes games like Dead Cells feels great with the stock configuration. The clicky microswitch buttons can keep up with dodges, parries, and general platforming, helping a tense run of the roguelike feel less daunting.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Diablo Immortal also works a treat, with the buttons adding necessary tactility to the action-RPG.

By mapping its buttons to specific on-screen locations, the GameSir app can add controller support to games that typically don’t support them.

The 0.6mm actuation travel distance is almost instantaneous and requires very little force to push. This happens before the buttons bottom out, leaving a little extra room to resist the strain of tense sessions.

In racing games like Asphalt, the triggers have just enough squeeze, resistance, and travel to feel authentic. For everything else, you can switch them into hairline actuation mode for when you need speed over control.

The thumbsticks have a satisfyingly smooth rotation thanks to a metal ring, which should reduce the drag seen in plenty of other controllers.

Sticking to the thumbsticks, they’re noticeably lighter than most others – which might take some getting used to – but the Hall Effect technology should help them resist general wear and tear; like when used for long periods, dropped, or carried on the go outside of its protective case.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The GameSir X4 Aileron is a fully wireless controller solution. Neither piece connects physically, nor do they plug into your phone. An internal 2.4GHz connection connects each controller, with Bluetooth used to send inputs to the connected device.

If that sounds like a recipe for poor latency and noticeable input lag, don’t worry: that doesn’t appear to be the case. Streaming single-player titles like Starfield over Xbox Cloud Gaming felt entirely fine. Just maybe don’t use this to attempt to win a life-changing victory in a Fortnite tournament in a coffee shop.

On the subject of limitations, you can’t charge your phone while it’s wedged between the controllers. Nor can you realistically charge the two pieces together when in use this way.

There’s a USB-C port at the bottom of the right pad, but not the other. You have to snap the two pads back together to charge the left one via the magnetic pogo pin connection, which requires one side of the controller to be upside down.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The upside is that you can use the controllers detached (or attached to each other) just fine whether they’re charging or not, lending itself to versatile play. If you have a phone mount above your bed, for example, you can use the GameSir X4 Aileron like a traditional wireless pad or as split Joycon-like controllers.

The magnets aren’t strong enough to support it in the former mode with the controller sitting on your lap. Upright, they’re fine: otherwise, you’ll be pushing the two together for the entire session if you want to use them in a more natural, neutral controller configuration.

With no rear rail connecting the two pads like with the Backbone, Razer Kishi V2 Pro, or GameSir X2s, you can feasibly charge your phone via wireless induction if supported. Get creative by strapping something like the Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad to the back of your device and you can play for as long as you want.

The controller itself uses a 400mAh cell in each pad. There’s no word on runtime, but it was easy to get a healthy play session out of these before the joysticks started to glow red.

Joined mode only works when the controllers are held upright. The magnets can’t hold them together when used in a natural position.

Android support means neither option will work with an iPhone, but you can pair it up with any Android tablet. Ironically, Xbox console use is out of the question as Microsoft doesn’t allow Bluetooth controllers on its systems. It’s not quite as versatile as you’d think.

You can, however, use them with Google TV. So if your smart television uses the tech, or you’re running a set-top box like the Nvidia Shield, Chromecast with Google TV, or even something like an XGIMI projector, these will pair up and work just as they do with your phone.

Should you buy it? You want a pocketable mobile game controller that doesn’t sacrifice on grip The GameSir X4 Aileron is a standard pad split in two. Able to shrink down to the size of the average computer mouse, it can slip into a coat pocket with ease without giving up grip and comfort. Buy Now You want a controller that can do it all While close to an all-in-one controller solution, no iOS support means multi-platform households might suffer, and that’s a shame given the recent advent of emulation support from Apple.

Final Thoughts The GameSir X4 Aileron is so close to being the perfect companion for a gamer who never settles. The solid grip and Bluetooth connection maximise compatibility without sacrificing portability. It’s just sad to see it incapable of locking into a standard controller format for comfortable use with a PC or laptop. No iOS support hinders its ability to be an all-in-one solution, too, with Microsoft to blame for its incompatibility with Xbox consoles despite the Game Pass branding. If all you need is a mobile gaming controller that doesn’t scrimp on grip, comfort, and performance, the GameSir X4 Aileron is easy to recommend. It’s just for a very specific type of person rather than the catch-all it could be with a few key revisions. If a tighter grip is needed, the GameSir G8 Galileo could be the one. Otherwise, the Turtle Beach Atom could very well serve the same purpose at a fraction of the price. Trusted Score

How we test We test all our devices thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry-standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested for around two weeks. Played games on-device and over cloud streaming. Used on Android, Windows, MacOS, Google TV, and more.

FAQs Does the GameSir X4 Aileron work with iPhone? The X4 Aileron is only compatible with Android.