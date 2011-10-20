GAEMS G155 - Specs Review

The amount of kit the case can hold really is quite impressive. We managed to get two of the Xbox 360’s notoriously huge controllers in one of the two pockets, along with the Xbox 360’s also large power lead/converter box and the screen’s power cable in the other pocket. We could actually fit three PS3 controllers in one pocket, and the Slim’s smaller power cable presented no problem at all.

The only thing missing from the case’s storage potential is anywhere to put any game discs. This is a pity – especially as GAEMS is at pains to stress that you should never leave a disc in your console when in transit. Presumably GAEMS couldn’t see anywhere to put any disc storage safely, though we did wonder if three or four slide-in disc pouches could perhaps have been included on the bottom of the case, under the foam console pad.



One other point to reiterate here that also makes the G155 a ‘destination’ rather than an in transit gaming proposition is the lack of a battery option. Both the screen and console need mains power.

Impressively, the screen part of the G155 uses LED rather than CCFL LCD technology, which raises hopes of an advanced contrast performance. However, there’s a disappointment on the G155’s spec sheet too, namely that its resolution isn’t a full HD 1,920×1,080 pixels. However, before anyone gets too upset about this, it’s worth remembering that the majority of PS3 and Xbox 360 games tend to run at 720 resolutions natively, and it is only a 15in screen.

The shift in resolution from the 1,080 video output settings we usually use did lead to a rather worrying delay as the screen ‘shook hands’ with our Xbox 360 console. For a good few seconds we were starting to think that either our console or the screen wasn’t working. But thankfully the familiar 360 ‘swish’ eventually popped into view and we were in business.

Our game of the moment right now is Dark Souls – which is handy, actually, as it could have been tailor made to test the strengths and weaknesses of an LCD TV. And right away we spotted a bit of a problem. Namely that the screen’s viewing angle is extremely limited.



Limited viewing angles are common to all LCD TVs to some extent, of course, but they’re so troublesome with the G155 that even moving your head a couple of inches from the ‘perfect’ position directly opposite the screen causes parts of the picture to lose contrast and/or brightness quite dramatically. For instance, the bottom edge will look greyer than the rest, or one corner will look greyer than the others, or another corner will go so dark you can’t really see what’s going on.

This problem is only seriously noticeable during dark scenes, to be fair, but then if there’s one thing a lot of our favourite games have in common, it’s a preponderance of darkness!

While this viewing angle issue is a bit irritating in single-player mode, it becomes really damaging if two of you are playing a game together, as you’ll both be playing from a slight angle to the screen, and so both be suffering with potentially quite drastic reductions in brightness and contrast.