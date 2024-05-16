First Impressions

The Fujifilm X-T50 could be the ideal alternative for photographers interested in the X-T5 image quality without the X-T5 price tag.

Introduction

Fujifilm has updated its X Series of mirrorless cameras just in time for summer with the Fujifilm X-T50.

The X-T50 presents a more affordable alternative to the X-T5, carrying the same processor and image sensor as the X-T5 and X-H2 with some space-saving compromises to keep the camera small and lightweight.

The X-T50 is also a follow-up to the X-T30 II, making it an obvious upgrade for those currently shooting with the 2021 camera. I had the opportunity to try the X-T50 myself at Port Lympne Safari Park ahead of the launch. Here’s how I got on.

Design and handling

The Fujifilm X-T50 looks similar to the X-T30 II

The camera has a new film simulation dial

It is also available with a new 16-50mm kit lens

The Fujifilm X-T50 hasn’t strayed far from the X-T30 II in looks. The two cameras share the same classic style and feel, though the X-T50 is slightly larger than its predecessor due to the addition of IBIS. The X-T50 does, however, remain smaller and lighter than the Fujifilm X-T5.

It comes in three colours – black, silver, and charcoal grey.

Along with the slightly larger build, the X-T50 also includes a dedicated film simulation dial for the first time with three preset film simulations and three selectable options.

I’m still undecided on how I feel about this change. On the one hand, it made switching between film simulation modes much faster, encouraging me to experiment with different modes when snapping the same photo. On the other hand, I can’t see photographers with a strong preference needing to reach for the dial enough to warrant it taking up that space.

The X-T50 features a 2.36m-dot OLED colour viewfinder and a 3-inch 1.62m-dot two-way tilting LCD touch display. I found both to be decently bright and sharp, though the resolutions are lower than those on the X-T5.

The camera includes the same array of ports as the X-T5, but only offers one UHS-II SD memory card slot and does not include any weatherproofing, making it less suitable for certain environments.

Finally, Fujifilm has paired the X-T50 with a new kit 16-50mm lens, replacing the 18-55mm that came bundled with the X-T20 II. This lens has been optimised to work well with the new 40-megapixel sensor and will also be available alongside the X-T5 and X-S20 going forward.

Image quality and performance

Same processor and image sensor combo as the X-T5 and X-H2

The camera can capture 40.2-megapixel stills and 6.2K/30p video

Features improved AF, 8fps mechanical shutter, and 7 stops of IBIS

The Fujifilm X-T50 packs the same X-Processor 5 and 40.2-megapixel CMOS sensor combination as the X-T5 and X-H2, meaning you shouldn’t notice any difference in image quality between the three cameras.

I used the X-T50 alongside the 16-50mm kit lens and found the images to be bright and sharp with saturated colours and a decent amount of detail, though the lens didn’t allow me to get as close to the animals as the large 500mm one I tested alongside the GFX100S II on the same day.

The video quality is also fantastic for a stills-first camera, with the X-T50 offering the same 6.2K/30p, 4K/60p, and 1080p/240p resolutions as the X-T5. There’s also support for 4:2:2 10-bit recording and F-Log2, as well as ProRes RAW and Blackmagic RAW via HDMI.

The new processor allows for improved autofocus compared to the X-T30 II, with better Face/Eye and subject detection in line with the X-T5. I found the AF to be good, though the subject detection wasn’t always able to detect the animals’ faces depending on which animal I was shooting.

The X-T50 is capable of shooting 40-megapixel stills at 8fps with the mechanical shutter, which is almost half the speed of the 15fps burst mode on the X-T5. The X-T50 can also shoot at up to 20fps with the electronic shutter.

The camera is the first in its line to include IBIS with up to 7 stops available, and the camera includes all of the film simulation modes found on the X-T5.

Finally, the X-T50 packs a NP-W126S Li-ion battery capable of capturing 390 shots or up to one hour of 4K/30p video.

Early verdict The Fujifilm X-T50 offers many of the same specs and features as the X-T5 but in a smaller, more affordable body. This includes the same image sensor, processor, autofocus system and 7 stops of IBIS. The display and viewfinder are lower resolution and the build isn’t weather resistant. There’s also one less memory card slot and a slower burst mode to contend with. However, if you’re happy with these compromises, the X-T50 could be a great money-saving alternative to the X-T5.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP Manufacturer Video Recording IP rating Sensor Type Autofocus Burst shooting (mechanical shutter) Burst shooting (electronic shutter) Viewfinder Screen Image stabilisation Wi-Fi Bluetooth Number of Memory card slots USB charging Microphone port Headphone port Lens mount Fujifilm X-T50 £1299 $1397 Fujifilm Yes No APS-C Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 1 Yes Yes Yes Yes ›