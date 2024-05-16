Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

First Impressions: Fujifilm X-T50

Hands-on with the latest Fuji camera

By Hannah Davies May 16th 2024 7:00am
Fujifilm X-T50
Fujifilm X-T50
Fujifilm X-T50
Fujifilm X-T50
Fujifilm X-T50

First Impressions

The Fujifilm X-T50 could be the ideal alternative for photographers interested in the X-T5 image quality without the X-T5 price tag.

Introduction

Fujifilm has updated its X Series of mirrorless cameras just in time for summer with the Fujifilm X-T50. 

The X-T50 presents a more affordable alternative to the X-T5, carrying the same processor and image sensor as the X-T5 and X-H2 with some space-saving compromises to keep the camera small and lightweight. 

The X-T50 is also a follow-up to the X-T30 II, making it an obvious upgrade for those currently shooting with the 2021 camera. I had the opportunity to try the X-T50 myself at Port Lympne Safari Park ahead of the launch. Here’s how I got on.

Design and handling

  • The Fujifilm X-T50 looks similar to the X-T30 II 
  • The camera has a new film simulation dial 
  • It is also available with a new 16-50mm kit lens 

The Fujifilm X-T50 hasn’t strayed far from the X-T30 II in looks. The two cameras share the same classic style and feel, though the X-T50 is slightly larger than its predecessor due to the addition of IBIS. The X-T50 does, however, remain smaller and lighter than the Fujifilm X-T5

It comes in three colours – black, silver, and charcoal grey. 

Fujifilm X-T50 front
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Along with the slightly larger build, the X-T50 also includes a dedicated film simulation dial for the first time with three preset film simulations and three selectable options.

Fujifilm X-T50 top
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I’m still undecided on how I feel about this change. On the one hand, it made switching between film simulation modes much faster, encouraging me to experiment with different modes when snapping the same photo. On the other hand, I can’t see photographers with a strong preference needing to reach for the dial enough to warrant it taking up that space. 

Left ImageRight Image

The X-T50 features a 2.36m-dot OLED colour viewfinder and a 3-inch 1.62m-dot two-way tilting LCD touch display. I found both to be decently bright and sharp, though the resolutions are lower than those on the X-T5. 

Fujifilm X-T50 screen
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The camera includes the same array of ports as the X-T5, but only offers one UHS-II SD memory card slot and does not include any weatherproofing, making it less suitable for certain environments. 

Finally, Fujifilm has paired the X-T50 with a new kit 16-50mm lens, replacing the 18-55mm that came bundled with the X-T20 II. This lens has been optimised to work well with the new 40-megapixel sensor and will also be available alongside the X-T5 and X-S20 going forward. 

Image quality and performance 

  • Same processor and image sensor combo as the X-T5 and X-H2 
  • The camera can capture 40.2-megapixel stills and 6.2K/30p video 
  • Features improved AF, 8fps mechanical shutter, and 7 stops of IBIS 

The Fujifilm X-T50 packs the same X-Processor 5 and 40.2-megapixel CMOS sensor combination as the X-T5 and X-H2, meaning you shouldn’t notice any difference in image quality between the three cameras. 

Fujifilm X-T50 garden
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I used the X-T50 alongside the 16-50mm kit lens and found the images to be bright and sharp with saturated colours and a decent amount of detail, though the lens didn’t allow me to get as close to the animals as the large 500mm one I tested alongside the GFX100S II on the same day. 

The video quality is also fantastic for a stills-first camera, with the X-T50 offering the same 6.2K/30p, 4K/60p, and 1080p/240p resolutions as the X-T5. There’s also support for 4:2:2 10-bit recording and F-Log2, as well as ProRes RAW and Blackmagic RAW via HDMI. 

Fujifilm X-T50 with lens
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The new processor allows for improved autofocus compared to the X-T30 II, with better Face/Eye and subject detection in line with the X-T5. I found the AF to be good, though the subject detection wasn’t always able to detect the animals’ faces depending on which animal I was shooting. 

The X-T50 is capable of shooting 40-megapixel stills at 8fps with the mechanical shutter, which is almost half the speed of the 15fps burst mode on the X-T5. The X-T50 can also shoot at up to 20fps with the electronic shutter. 

Fujifilm X-T50 rear
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The camera is the first in its line to include IBIS with up to 7 stops available, and the camera includes all of the film simulation modes found on the X-T5. 

Finally, the X-T50 packs a NP-W126S Li-ion battery capable of capturing 390 shots or up to one hour of 4K/30p video.

Latest deals

Early verdict

The Fujifilm X-T50 offers many of the same specs and features as the X-T5 but in a smaller, more affordable body. 

This includes the same image sensor, processor, autofocus system and 7 stops of IBIS. The display and viewfinder are lower resolution and the build isn’t weather resistant. There’s also one less memory card slot and a slower burst mode to contend with. However, if you’re happy with these compromises, the X-T50 could be a great money-saving alternative to the X-T5.

You might like…

GoPro Hero 12 Black Review

GoPro Hero 12 Black Review

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 Review

Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 Review

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
Fujifilm X-S20 Review

Fujifilm X-S20 Review

Hannah Davies 3 months ago
DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Review

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Review

Hannah Davies 6 months ago
Sony a7R V Review

Sony a7R V Review

Matty Graham 7 months ago
Fujifilm Instax Pal Review

Fujifilm Instax Pal Review

Hannah Davies 8 months ago

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
Manufacturer
Video Recording
IP rating
Release Date
Sensor Type
Autofocus
Burst shooting (mechanical shutter)
Burst shooting (electronic shutter)
Viewfinder
Screen
Image stabilisation
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
Number of Memory card slots
USB charging
Microphone port
Headphone port
Lens mount
Fujifilm X-T50
£1299
$1397
Fujifilm
Yes
No
2024
APS-C
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
1
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
A 'hands on review' is our first impression of a product only - it is not a full test and verdict. Our writer must have spent some time with the product to describe an early sense of what it's like to use. We call these 'hands on reviews' to make them visible in search. However these are always unscored and don't give recommendations. Read more about our reviews policy.
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words