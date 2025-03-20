  First impressions: Fujifilm GFX100RF

The GFX100RF is a powerful camera packed into an impressively compact body. The new silver option looks great and the camera comes with plenty of features, both inherited from other GFX cameras and new.

102-megapixel CMOS II sensor Alongside Fujifilm’s X-Processor 5

3.15-inch display 2.1m-dot LCD two-axis tilting touchscreen

0.5-inch EVF 5.76m-dot OLED viewfinder with 0.84x magnification and 100fps refresh rate

DCI 4K/30p recording 5-axis digital image stabilisation for video only

Introduction

Fujifilm GFX cameras are medium format models aimed at photographers who want to capture high-resolution images – and the GFX100RF is no exception.

The GFX100RF is a rangefinder-style camera targeting enthusiasts and professionals wanting a lightweight camera that can inspire creativity without compromising image size and quality.

I was given a brief opportunity to test the GFX in person before its X Summit launch. Here’s everything I have to say about my experience with the camera.

Design

Dimensions are 90.4 x 133.5 x 37.2mm without the lens

Weighs 735g with SD card and battery inserted

The camera has a new aspect ratio dial

The first thing to note about the Fujifilm GFX100RF is that this camera is compact for a GFX camera. It measures 90.4 x 133.5 x 37.2mm before factoring in the lens and weighs just 735g, making it lighter than Fujifilm’s last rangefinder-style GFX camera, the GFX 50R, and slightly thicker but similar in width to the 74.8 x 128 x 33.2mm Fujifilm X100VI without its own lens.

I found the camera to be comfortable enough to carry in one hand and wouldn’t have an issue slipping it into most of my bags, making it much more tempting to take out than a heavier GFX or DSLR-style camera such as the 1030g GFX100 II.

There are also some new controls worth highlighting, including an aspect ratio dial above the display that makes it much faster to cycle through different aspect ratios and hopefully inspire more creativity by allowing you to test out different options.

These include two new additions: 3:4 and 17:6. I had a lot of fun playing around with the different aspect ratios as you’ll see in the sample photos in this review. However, the dial itself could be smoother and easier to turn. I found myself needing to reach across the camera to push it with my left hand, which resulted in me repeatedly cutting off my view of the display by covering the viewfinder sensor with my hand.

There’s also a digital teleconverter lever on the front of the camera that you can press to close in on your subject, while another dial allows you to customise it with different functions. This works alongside the 35mm f/4 fixed lens, which is equivalent to 28mm on a 35mm sensor and features a 4-stop ND filter.

There’s a 3.15-inch LCD with a 2.1m-dot resolution and two-axis tilt for shooting from different angles. You can also shoot through the 0.5-inch, OLED colour viewfinder, which has a 5.76m-dot resolution, 0.84x magnification and a 100fps refresh rate. There’s no hybrid viewfinder here, with this one being electronic only.

The silver GFX100RF stands out from other GFX cameras with its stylish silver top plate, which is available alongside the classic all-black option. Both colours come with a durable-feeling rope strap.

As far as ports go, Fujifilm has included USB-C for charging and attaching external SDs, two UHS-II card slots and a 3.5mm jack for headphone and mic attachments.

Features

The GFX100RF features a 102MP CMOS II sensor

There’s subject tracking for animals, birds, cars, bikes, planes and trains

DCI 4K/30 4:2:2 10-bit video is supported

When it comes to the sensor and processor, the GFX100RF is equipped with the same 102-megapixel CMOS II sensor and X-Processor 5 as last summer’s GFX100S II. This should allow you to capture high quality images you would expect from any GFX camera.

There’s autofocus with subject tracking for animals, birds, cars, bikes, planes and trains, as well as human and eye AF. I found the autofocus to be great at tracking people during my brief time with the camera, latching onto passersby below me and following them with ease.

Other features include a 6fps continuous shooting mode capable of capturing 296 JPEGs or 40 RAW images and a 1/4000s shutter speed (1/16000s electronic shutter). Sadly, there’s no IBIS onboard here, with Fujifilm leaving the feature to prioritise keeping the camera smaller or more lightweight.

The battery is good for up to 820 frames or 100 minutes of 4K/30p video, with video also benefiting from 5-axis digital image stabilisation with a 1.32x crop. There’s also support for more than 13 stops of wide dynamic range, F-Log 2 recording and ProRes HQ recording, with the latter requiring an external SSD.

Fujifilm has included all 20 of its film simulation modes with this camera and you can use the GFX100RF as a webcam when needed, too.

Many of these features I’d like to test more thoroughly in my full review, but I didn’t experience any obvious issues when playing with them during my time with the camera.

Image and Video Quality

The 102MP sensor should capture plenty of detail

The eye AF seems accurate

The aspect ratio dial encourages you to experiment

I’ll only touch briefly on the image quality because I didn’t spend long with the camera, and the time I did spend with it was indoors so I didn’t get to test it in a range of environments. However, the time I spent with this camera left a positive impression.

As mentioned earlier in this first impressions review, I really enjoyed experimenting with the aspect ratio dial to get the perfect shot as this isn’t something I’ve found myself frequently changing in the past. However, having the dial there really does encourage you to experiment.

In general, images are sharp and vibrant. I found the AF to be snappy, too, catching onto people outside the window fast, though I would like to test this with a wider range of subjects in my full review.

Final Thoughts I greatly enjoyed my short time with the GHX100RF. The camera is compact and lightweight enough to feel approachable (even if the price isn’t) and includes some interesting new features, such as the aspect ratio dial which I definitely felt sparked creativity when using the camera. You’ll have to wait for our full review to hear how it compares to other Fujifilm medium format cameras, like the GFX100 II and GFX100S II, after spending more time with the camera.