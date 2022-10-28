Verdict

A hard floor cleaner from a security camera manufacturer, the EZViz RH1 sounds like an unlikely product. Fortunately, it’s a well-made floor cleaner, and is simple to use, spraying clean water onto its roller and sucking up the dirty mess. It’s not the fastest at tackling tougher stains and, it doesn’t have a suction only mode and edge performance is slightly lacking.

Pros Simple to use

Decent battery life

Spare roller and filter Cons Edge cleaning could be better

Not as fast as the competition

Availability UK RRP: £459.99

USA RRP: $459.99

Europe RRP: €459.99

Key Features Type A hard floor cleaner and vacuum all-in-one.

Battery life Up to 35-minutes on a single charge, which should mean that you can clean an average-sized house on a single charge.

Introduction

Better known for its security cameras, it’s a little surprising that EZViz’s first foray into a ‘home’ product is with the EZViz RH1 hard floor cleaner.

A combined vacuum cleaner and hard floor mop all in one, this product promises to make it easy to keep your hard floors in their best shape. It gets a lot right, including build quality and usability, but edge performance and overall cleaning power are a little behind the market leaders.

Design and features

Separate dirty and clean tanks

Automatically cleans itself

Automatic power modes

Stand the EZViz RH1 upright and it doesn’t look too different to its main competition, such as the Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max or Roborock Dyad. Like an upright vacuum cleaner, the EZViz RH1 is designed to vacuum and mop, saving time on a clean. It can even stand up by itself, which is handy when I had to pause to move furniture or other obstacles out of the way.

As with other cleaners of the same ilk, there’s a 700ml clean water tank, which can be filled with water up to 60°C in temperature. It can also be used with detergent (EZViz provides its own in the box) for extra powerful cleaning, this makes your floors smell nice at the end. There’s no clearly marked fill line on this water tank, so I just filled it to near the top.

Clean water is pumped automatically onto the soft floor roller at the front of the vacuum cleaner, which spins around removing dirt from the floor.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With the vacuum action, dirty water is sucked up and into the 600ml dirty water tank at the front of the machine. There’s a slight mismatch in sizes, but the full tank takes roughly the same amount of time to fill up as the clean one does to empty, as some water is left on the floor.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Inside the dirty tank is a float that cuts power off to the EZViz RH1 when it’s full, with a voice prompt reminding you it’s time to empty the tank and clean it. I also had that message randomly while cleaning: the angle I had the RH1 at seemed to get the float to pop up, even though the dirty tank wasn’t full.

At the top of the tank is a HEPA filter, which can be washed and dried. EZViz thoughtfully provides a spare filter in the box, which can sit in the handy accessory stand on the floor standing charging dock.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

EZViz also provides a spare roller, so you can swap around as they get dirty and always have a clean and fresh one ready to go.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As the floor rollers can get clogged with dirty and, in my case, cat hair, there’s also a tool for cutting away hair and cleaning out the rollers.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Using the vacuum cleaner couldn’t be easier. Hold down the power button and the EZViz RH1 springs to life in automatic mode. This adjusts power based on the level of dirt that it detects, although there’s no visual indicator of this, as you get on the Roborock Dyad. I couldn’t hear much difference in vacuum noise as I cleaned, either. If you prefer, there are two power modes to select from Standard and Power (max).

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This cleaner doesn’t have a suction-only mode, so it will always spray fresh water out. With a vacuum-only mode, a hard floor cleaner can be used to suck up wet spills before cleaning them more easily.

As the EZViz RH1 weighs just 4.7kg, it’s not much heavier than a regular cordless vacuum cleaner. I found it very easy to carry around, and quite nimble, able to quickly move around corners. This model doesn’t go flat, so it won’t get far underneath low furniture such as sideboards or sofas, so there’s a certain amount of furniture moving you’ll have to accept.

The large screen on the front shows you battery life as a percentage. That’s useful, as I found it stopped me from having any range anxiety: I could see whether I had enough power to tackle another room or not.

However, the screen is orientated so that it can be clearly seen while on the charging dock. In use, the battery meter is upside down, which is a little odd.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Drop the EZViz RH1 into its charging dock and it will remind you to empty the dirty water tank, and the floor cleaner will start to charge. Hit the cleaning button on the front of the controls, and the EZViz RH1 uses cleaning solution in its tank to clean the roller, using warm air at the end to dry it. That’s a neat trick and ensures you don’t get any funky odours and that the cleaner is always ready to go.

Performance

Does well on lighter stains

Needs more effort on tough stains

Can’t get into the edges

I put the EZViz RH1 through its paces on my kitchen floor, which suffers from having four cats constantly traipsing in dirt and eating by dropping food on the floor. Moving around with the EZViz RH1, I found that the lighter marks on the floor were cleaned quite easily, and it was possible to immediately see the difference between the clean parts and the dirty parts.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Moving to the tougher messes where cat food had been dropped onto the floor and had dried, the EZViz RH1 took much longer to clean the mess. It seems to have a more gentle cleaning action than the Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max, and I found that tougher stains benefitted from being wet first, left for a few minutes and then tackled again.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Edge performance wasn’t as good as I’d hoped for either. As the roller doesn’t run fully side to side, as on the Roborock Dyad, running the EZViz RH1 down the kitchen plinth clearly leaves a small gap where the cleaner can’t reach.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Turning it around and running the EZViz RH1 head on into the plinth also leaves a small gap and doesn’t quite clean everything. For full on edge cleaning, the Shark Klik n’ Flip Automatic Steam Mop S6003UK does a much better job.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As it stands, I felt as though I needed to finish off the clean by getting the edges with a cloth, although the EZViz RH1 did a good job of cleaning up the rest of the floor, albeit more slowly than with other hard floor cleaners that I’ve tested.

It did do a good job of picking up debris on the floor: loose cat food crunchies and pet hair all went up into the dirty tank.

After cleaning my kitchen, I had 79% of the battery life remaining, which was enough to tackle the rest of my three-story house, which is predominantly hard floors; the other floors don’t get as dirty as the kitchen, so cleaning is quicker.

I measured the cleaner at a reasonable 72.3dB on standard power and 73dB on its boost mode.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? If you want a simple all-in-one device for cleaning hard floors, this one is quick and easy to use. If you want more powerful cleaning, a suction-only mode or you want something that can tackle edges with a higher degree of precision, look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts For a first hard floor cleaner, the EZViz RH1 is a decent bit of kit. It cleans well, sucks up mess with little effort and left my kitchen floor in a good state. I found that this model was slower than much of the competition, particularly with tougher stains, and it wouldn’t get right to the edges of rooms, as the roller doesn’t reach. This is a decent hard floor cleaner, but there’s better available in my guide to the best hard floor cleaners. Trusted Score

How we test We test every hard floor cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main hard floor cleaner for the review period Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other steam cleaners

FAQs Is the EZViz RH1 also a vacuum cleaner? Yes, it sucks dirt up as it cleans, but there’s no vacuum-only mode on this model, so it constantly wets the floor. How long does the EZViz RH1’s battery last? Up to 35-minutes, which should be enough time to clean an average home.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Sound (normal) EZViz RH1 72.3 dB ›

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP Size (Dimensions) Weight Model Number Provided heads Bin capacity Modes Filters Run time Charge time Floor cleaner type Detergent capacity EZViz RH1 £459.99 $459.99 €459.99 280 x 227 x 1100 MM 2.7 KG EZViz RH1 Soft floor roller 0.6 litres Auto, standard, power 1 (washable) 35 mins 4 hrs Hard floor cleaner 0.7 litres ›

Sustainability

TrustedReviews’ holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavor to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.