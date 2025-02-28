  Ezee Glow Crescent Electric Freestanding Stove 1.9kW Review

A attractive and smart alternative to a log burner. A stunningly attractive and well-built electric heater, the Ezee Glow Crescent Electric Freestanding Stove 1.9kW looks like a traditional log burner, only here you can control the colour of the flames via the remote or app. It's a powerful fan heater when you need it, too, warming my test room quickly. This heater is very large and expensive, though.

Pros Realistic flame effect

Realistic flame effect Brilliant build quality

Brilliant build quality Heats quickly and quietly Cons Confusing remote

Confusing remote Expensive

Squirrel Widget

Key Features Type This is an electric heater that looks like a log burner.

Thermostatic control Set the target temperature you want to save money on running costs.

Introduction

If you’ve always wanted the cosy warmth and playful glow of a real log burner in your home, but the idea of chopping firewood puts you off, you can get a realistic effect with the Ezee Glow Crescent Electric Freestanding Stove 1.9kW.

Design and features

Excellent range of fire colours

App control

Confusing remote control

Advertisement

The Ezee Glow Crescent Electric Freestanding Stove 1.9kW looks and feels exactly like a wood-fired stove. Made from a matt black non-magnetic material, it looks the part but does pick up smudges quite easily. I’d say that it’s not quite as attractive as the Everhot Electric Stove, which also doubles as an oven.

Standing at 64cm high, 53cm wide and 34cm deep, this heater is the same size as a real log burner, so it’s not a portable heater. The size also makes it hard to store, so think of this as more a permanent fixture.

The glass panels are real, and you can even open the door, which hides manual controls for all the settings.

This heater takes a fair bit of work to set up, unlike a standard fan heater. Included in the box is a collection of glass stones in clear and amber colour, realistic (if fragile) logs, and even fake ash to sprinkle on the embers. Ezee Glow has thoughtfully included a pair of gloves to keep you safe when you’re building the fire.

Log fires have become a status symbol, but they hardly ever include a remote control. This one does. It’s a quite bewildering thing to use, however. There’s an LCD screen, touch pads, and twelve buttons with various functions.

Choosing the flame hue is intuitive, using a circular touch-sensitive colour wheel, but it takes a while to get to grips with the rest of the controls. You’ll have the manual in your other hand for a while before it starts to make sense.

Advertisement

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You can set a seven-day timer, which is helpful, and you can run the flame effect without heating. For heat control, there are two settings, although there’s not much difference between the 1750W setting and the 1950W setting.

It’s good to have a thermostat, so you can control the target temperature and have the heating element turn off when the room has reached the right comfort level.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Another thing that a real log fire doesn’t have is an app. Although fiddly to set up, being able to control the flame colours and timers with your phone does away with the remote control altogether.

Advertisement

Performance

Very quiet

Powerful fan heating

During operation, the heater uses just under the rated 1900 Watts on maximum power. That’s around 47p per hour (assuming a unit cost of 24.5p per kWh), although actual running costs will be lower as the heater will turn off when the target temperature has been reached.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I found that the integrated fan pushes air out at a decent 3 m/s, which quickly fills a room with heat. A bit to large to fit in my normal test room, I put the Ezee Glow Crescent Electric Freestanding Stove 1.9kW in the larger living room, where it raised the temperature from 15°C to 18°C in a modest 12 minutes.

Despite the fan, the Ezee Glow Crescent Electric Freestanding Stove 1.9kW runs at a gentle 50 dB on its highest setting. This is no more than a background hum and not distracting compared with more powerful fan heaters.

Squirrel Widget

Advertisement

Should you buy it?

Buy if you want a stylish centre piece for a room As attractive and as well-built as a log burner, only with a smart app for control, this heater is a great alternative to a traditional fire. Don't buy if you want something smaller or cheaper If you need a fan heater you can move from room-to-room or you want something cheaper, look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts The Ezee Glow Crescent Electric Freestanding Stove 1.9kW is a unique heating option for someone who wants a cosy log burner but without the extra fuss. It’s interesting that you can choose to have bright purple “flames,” but in ordinary fire colours, this heater produces a genuinely relaxing experience, and it warms a room well. This heater is big and expensive, so for alternatives, check out the guide to the best electric heaters. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every heater we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main heater for the review period

Used as our main heater for the review period We measure the fan speed (if available) using an anemometer so that we can accurately compare performance between models

We measure the fan speed (if available) using an anemometer so that we can accurately compare performance between models We measure the heat output of the fan and its effect on our test lab.

FAQs

Does the Ezee Glow Crescent Electric Freestanding Stove 1.9kW have an app? Yes, the heater is fully controllable from your smart phone. Can you use the Ezee Glow Crescent Electric Freestanding Stove 1.9kW with the lights only? Yes, you can turn the heater off and just have the flame effect for company.

Test Data Ezee Glow Crescent Electric Freestanding Stove 1.9kW Review

Full Specs Ezee Glow Crescent Electric Freestanding Stove 1.9kW Review UK RRP £549 Manufacturer – Size (Dimensions) 520 x 335 x 640 MM Weight 15 KG Release Date 2024 First Reviewed Date 26/02/2025 Model Number Ezee Glow Crescent Electric Freestanding Stove 1.9kW Modes Heat, flames only Stated Power 1950 W Remote Control No App Control No Oscillation No Timer Yes (seven-day) Heater type Electric fan heater Heat settings Two power modes Thermostat No Safety features Tip-over protection, overheat protection