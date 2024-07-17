Verdict

Softer on one side and firmer on the other, the Eve Sleep Wunderflip Premium Hybrid Mattress is ideal for those who can’t decide what level of firmness they want or for situations where it’s nice to give a choice, such as in an Airbnb. Supportive and comfortable on both sides, this is a supremely comfortable mattress, but a washable cover and wider range of sizes would be nice.

Pros A choice of firm or soft sides

Very supportive

Good motion isolation Cons No single sizes

Cover is not washable

Key Features Trial Can be used for up to 200 nights to see if you like it.

Heat Clever memory foam with open cell structure and drill zones help dissipate heat.

Introduction

A mattress is a very personal thing, and it can be difficult to find one that’s the right level of firmness (or softness). The Eve Sleep Wunderflip Premium Hybrid Mattress is built to get rid of that issue, as it’s firmer on one side than the other, letting you flip to the side that you prefer.

That could be useful if you have periods of time when you prefer a firmer option, such as dealing with a bad back, or an Airbnb, as you can give guests a choice of firmness level.

Sizes and Trial Period

Only in double and larger sizes

200-night trial

Available direct from Eve Sleep, the Wunderflip Premium Hybrid Mattress is slightly unusual in that it’s only available in Double, UK King and Super King sizes; there’s no single bed option or small double.

You do get a 200-night trial with this model, so you can give it a proper go on both sides, and then return it if neither level of firmness supports you.

Design and Layers

10-layers

Two sides

Not a washable cover

The Eve Sleep Wunderflip Premium Hybrid Mattress arrives vacuum packed, like most modern mattresses, and should be cut open and left to expand naturally for a few hours, although it can take up to 24 hours to achieve its full size, which is a chuky 28cm deep: the same as the Simba Hybrid Pro.

As this is a Wunderflip mattress, it has a firmer side and a softer side, marked clearly with labels at one end of the mattress.

To change the firmness, the top layer has to be unzipped, and then the remaining part of the mattress flipped, before rezipping the top layer.

With this design, the top layer is a little like a mattress topper, and you sleep on this, regardless of which side the mattress is on.

This comfort layer has a cover that’s made from a soft quilted fabric. It feels nice to the touch, and has been treated with Purotex+, which Eve Sleep says reduces dust mites and other nasties by up to 96.6%.

Underneath this is 50mm of pressure-relieving memory foam, which has open-cell technology to improve breathability. In addition, there are drill zones: little holes that improve air flow and help the foam adapt to your body.

Then, there’s a dual-spring system, with a combination of pocket springs and micro pocket springs.

Reinforced edge support is there to help keep the mattress firm at the edges and prevent you rolling off. Finally, there’s another layer of pressure-relieving memory foam, as above.

For the base of the mattress, one side has firmer foam for increased support; the other side has softer foam for a sink-into feeling.

Between these layers is the reactive spring system, which has firmer pocket springs on one side and softer ones on the other.

Around the edges are the reinforced edge support, which helps the mattress keep its shape at the edges to prevent you from rolling off.

Finally, there’s the base, which has handles on the side for moving the mattress around and flipping it over. Switching between the hard and soft modes is easy enough, although you may want help to do this, particularly with the larger mattresses.

The design of the unzippable comfort layer means that the top cover can’t be removed for machine washing, so it’s worth getting a mattress protector.

To keep the Eve Sleep Wunderflip Premium Hybrid Mattress in its best shape, you should rotate it regularly: once every 30 days for the first year, and then every three months after that.

Comfort and Support

Clear difference in sides

Good motion isolation

Nice and supportive

I test mattress comfort by measuring how far the mattress dips in various positions. For the Eve Sleep Wunderflip Premium Hybrid Mattress, I repeated these tests on both sides. However, as a lot of the support is built into the comfort layer, the measurement results were very similar on both sides for the most part, bar the edge test.

Sat on the edge of the bed, with the mattress on its firm side, I found that it dipped 6.5cm, which is a good result. Using the softer side, the mattress dipped 9cm when I sat on the edge, showing it’s much more giving, and that on this side it’s best to sleep away from the edge.

In normal sleeping positions, I found the results identical, regardless of the side. On my side in the fetal position (the best for your back), I found that my shoulders dipped 6.5cm and my hips 5cm. That’s a good result, and shows that while I sank into the comfort layer, the mattress was keeping my back straight.

Lying on my back, I found that the mattress dipped 4cm at my shoulders and 3.5cm at my hips. Again, it’s a good result, showing a sink-into mattress that maintains a straight spine.

Lying on my front (a terrible way to sleep), the Eve Sleep Wunderflip Premium Hybrid Mattress dipped 3.5cm, showing it’s giving the best support possible.

While the measurements were similar, regardless of the side, the feel is different. With the soft side, there’s more of a sink-into feeling, and the mattress feels squidgier to move on. With the firm side, there’s a point where you stop sinking and the mattress feels firmer, not giving under movement.

This can be seen from the graphs taken from a motion sensor, placed on the opposite side of the bed to me, where someone else would sleep. By recording the motion data when I got into bed and turned over, it’s possible to see how much motion is transferred from one side of the bed to the other.

With the graphs, the bigger the spikes in the graph, the more movement that has been transferred. As you can see from the graphs getting into bed, the firmer side does a much better job of isolating movement.

It’s a similar result with the turning over in bed test, with the firm side showing better motion isolation.

On the firm side, motion isolation is excellent and among the best that I’ve seen; on the softer side, the results aren’t bad, but the Eve Sleep Wunderflip Premium Hybrid Mattress performs closer to the Even Hybrid Duo

Heat

Decent heat removal

To see how well the Eve Sleep Wunderflip Premium Hybrid Mattress deals with heat, I laid on the mattress for 10 minutes, and then used a thermal camera to take a photo every minute. On the firm side, by the time five minutes are up, my outline is barely noticeable.

It was a similar result on the softer side, presumably because most of the heat retention is in the comfort layer, which is used on both sides.

Heat removal is good on this mattress, although the Simba Hybrid Pro proved even more adept at removing heat.

Should you buy it? You want choice Softer on one side and firmer on the other, this is a mattress that gives you options. Buy Now You want other sizes or a washable cover If you want a single or small double mattress, or one with a washable cover, look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts A very cleverly designed mattress, the Eve Sleep Wunderflip Premium Hybrid Mattress offers two sides to sleep on, both of which offer similar levels of comfort, while presenting different levels of firmness. If you know that you want a specific firmness of mattress, then you might want to just buy one from my list of the best mattresses. However, if you’re a little undecided, or would like to adjust firmness based on need (such as supporting a bad back, or to give choice to guests in an Airbnb), then the Wunderflip is a great choice. Trusted Score

FAQs How do you change the firmness of the Eve Sleep Wunderflip Premium Hybrid Mattress? The comfort layer unzips, you flip the mattress base over (firmness layer indicated by the label), and then zip on the comfort layer. Does the Eve Sleep Wunderflip Premium Hybrid Mattress have a washable cover? No, the cover is not washable on this mattress.

