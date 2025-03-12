Verdict This competitively priced and feature-packed LCD projector delivers bright, accurate and detailed 4K images with excellent HDR thanks to the addition of dynamic tone mapping. The inclusion of HDMI 2.1 inputs with 4K/120Hz support make this a great choice for gamers as well as film fans.

Key Features Review Price: £4799

4K resolution 3 x 0.74” panel LCD projector with support for 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution using pixel shifting

Laser light source Uses a laser light source with a claimed brightness of 3,300 lumens and 20,000-hour lifespan

Gaming features The HDMI 2.1 inputs support frame rates up to 4K/120Hz, which is ideal for the latest gaming consoles

Introduction

The Epson EH-QB1000 is the brand’s latest home cinema laser projector.

It retains all the features that made the earlier EH-LS12000 so impressive, such as a laser light source and HDMI 2.1 inputs with support for 4K/120p and HDR10+, but improves the performance by boosting the brightness up to 3,300 lumens and adding dynamic tone mapping for an improved HDR experience.

Availability

The Epson EH-QB1000 is available now, and can be picked up for £4,799 in the UK, $7,999 in the US, €5,499 in Europe, and AU$11,999 in Australia. All these prices are reasonable for a 4K HDR projector with a laser light source and extensive set of features, especially in the UK.

The QB1000 is fantastic value for money value when compared to its direct competitors. The Sony VPL-XW5000ES is native 4K but doesn’t have motorised lens controls, dynamic HDR tone mapping, or HDR10+ and 4K/120p support. The JVC DLA-NZ500 is also native 4K, has motorised lens controls, dynamic tone mapping and HDR10+, but lacks support for 4K/120Hz gaming.

Design

Fully motorised lens controls

2 x HDMI 2.1 inputs

Backlit remote

The Epson EH-QB1000 retains the design introduced on the previous generation with a matte black or white chassis and central lens flanked by forward-firing cooling grilles. The build quality is solid, there’s a motorised lens cover, and basic controls at the rear under a removable cover that keeps things tidy. There’s also an optional bracket for ceiling mounting the beamer if necessary.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The setup is simple thanks to a generous throw ratio and mortised lens controls that include 10 lens memories for anyone using a 2.35:1 screen. The QB1000’s increased brightness makes it ideal for rooms with lighter coloured walls, and as an added bonus the weak contrast ratios won’t be as obvious. There are also various picture modes, along with extensive calibration controls.

The included remote control is chunky but nicely weighted, fitting comfortably in the hand. It has all the controls laid out in an intuitive fashion, and crucially there’s a backlight that makes it easier to use in the dark. There are also memory buttons for quickly and easily changing the image’s shape for movies in different aspect ratios, which is handy if like me you use a ‘Scope screen.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Connectivity

Two HDMI 2.1 inputs

4K/120Hz support

The connections are located in a long recess at the rear of the unit, where you’ll find two HDMI 2.1 inputs with support for 4K/120Hz, eARC, HDCP 2.3 and HDR10+, plus the usual HDR10 and HLG. There are also three USB ports, a 12V trigger, Ethernet port and RS-232C serial connector, along with support for various integrated control systems when used in a custom installation.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The 4K/120Hz support is thanks to the inclusion of HDMI 2.1 inputs, but this isn’t the only reason the QB1000 is a great choice for gamers. This beamer also supports ALLM (auto low latency mode), which automatically selects the dedicated low latency mode when a console is detected.

Features

Dynamic laser light source

Enhanced frame interpolation

Dedicated low latency mode

The Epson EH-QB1000 uses the 3LCD design incorporated in all the brand’s projectors, and this particular technology is limited to Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels). However the QB1000 can accept and display Ultra HD content (3840 x 2160 pixels) by using proprietary technology that shifts each pixel diagonally to increase the perceived resolution, creating more detailed images that look 4K.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Despite using the same laser light source as earlier models, the peak brightness is boosted to 3,300 lumens, and an average lifespan that remains the same at 20,000 hours. As expected with LCD display technology the black levels could be better, and the QB1000 delivers a claimed native contrast ratio of 5,000:1, although the dynamic laser feature can boost this to 5,000,000:1.

New this year is dynamic tone mapping that analyses HDR10 content in real time, optimising the image and allowing the QB1000 to deliver improved HDR images compared to the previous LS12000. As with the earlier model there is also support for HDR10+, which means the QB1000 can use that format’s dynamic metadata to deliver an image optimised to is inherent capabilities.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The QB1000 has improved motion handling, and upgraded frame interpolation. As a result it can deliver smooth and detailed motion with sport, although I’d recommended leaving the frame interpolation off when watching film-based content. The Epson also supports higher frame rates up to 4K/120Hz, which makes this beamer a great choice for any next-generation gamers.

In this mode the input lag measures a very impressive 19ms at 60Hz, and even lower at 120Hz.

Performance

Bright and punchy HDR images

Excellent HDR tone mapping

Impressive motion handling

The Epson EH-QB1000 delivers images that are bright, detailed and saturated, resulting in a hugely enjoyable big-screen experience. The LCD chipset demonstrates excellent uniformity with no signs of patchiness, banding or dust blobs. However, the latter can be an issue with LCD beamers due to the light path not being sealed, so bear that in mind and keep dust to a minimum.

Epson delivers excellent out-of-the-box accuracy in its Cinema mode, with whites that are free of the usual excess of blue in the greyscale. The same goes for the skin tones, which look suitably natural with none of the reds that make everyone look sunburnt. The overall image is surprisingly sharp thanks to the effective 4K pixel shifting and the three LCD panels being very well aligned.

While the QB1000’s laser light source is very bright, the beamer’s fans are generally quiet in operation, although the noise levels will increase if you use the higher laser settings. However, there’s so much brightness available that you probably won’t need to move the laser power up too high to illuminate even a large projection screen while still enjoying punchy HDR images.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The QB1000’s big weakness is its contrast performance, with the native ratio only measuring 4,300:1 in my tests. As a result the blacks tend to look more like a dark grey, and while you can use the dynamic laser feature to improve the contrast, in reality this only really helps with fades to black and the rest of the time the blacks remain the same, robbing images of a degree of depth.

One area where Epson has improved the performance is in terms of motion handling, even with the frame interpolation turned off. When engaged this feature results in smoother motion, which makes it very effective when watching fast-paced sports. However I recommend turning it off for movies and TV dramas, so they retain their film-like quality and don’t end up looking like video.

The QB1000 supports high dynamic range, and really impresses with bright and detailed images where the highlights pop and the shadows retain more subtleties. The QB1000 doesn’t use a colour filter, which means it only covers 88% of the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. However, thanks to the increased brightness and new dynamic tone mapping the results are often very impressive.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This is evident in the Biblical epic The Ten Commandments, which was shot on the VistaVision film format and the resulting 4K disc looks stunning. The QB1000 expertly delivers the sumptuous images, picking out the fine detail and rich colours with skill. The parting of the Red Sea is a standout sequence, with the Epson’s increased brightness bringing the effects vividly to life.

The snowy landscapes of The Revenant are also rendered effectively, and here the QB1000’s increased brightness really adds value. The native 4K images are wonderfully clear and the mostly daytime scenes hide the weaker black levels. These are more obvious during the nighttime search lit only by torches, but overall the dynamic tone mapping does a great job with HDR10 content.

The Epson also supports HDR10+, and watching The Wizard of Oz in this format reveals the benefits of dynamic metadata. The tone mapping is excellent, and even though the QB1000 doesn’t cover 100% of DCI-P3 the three-strip Technicolor photography of the film is beautifully saturated, especially as Dorothy walks out of black and white and into the wonderful world of Oz.

Should you buy it?

You want a big and bright HDR image The laser light source not only delivers a longer lifespan of 20,000 hours, but also 3,300 lumens of peak brightness. This is brighter than any home cinema beamer aside from Sony’s super-high-end XW8100 You want deep blacks and superior contrast Epson’s LCD display technology doesn’t deliver the black levels or contrast ratio of JVC’s D-ILA tech, so if this is important you should be looking at the more expensive DLA-NZ500 projector instead

Final Thoughts The Epson EH-QB1000 is a fantastic projector, and in terms of performance, specifications and features no other beamer comes close at this price. The laser light source is bright, and thanks to impressive picture accuracy the resulting images appear naturally saturated. There’s a very low input lag and support for higher frame rates, making this beamer a cracking choice for gamers. The performance is detailed despite not being native 4K, the motion handling is good, and HDR benefits from dynamic tone mapping that gets the best out of the specular highlights and shadow detail. The result is an image with plenty of visual pop, while colours appear saturated despite the limited gamut. The same goes for HDR10+ content, which benefits from extra dynamic metadata. Epson includes a host of higher-end features that are often absent from competing projectors such as motorised lens controls and lens memories. There’s even a motorised lens cover to keep dust out, which is important because the light path on an LCD projector isn’t sealed. Aside from the possibility of dust blobs, the only other limitation is the black levels, which could be better. Trusted Score Verdict

How we test We test every projector we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use Portrait Displays Calman colour calibration software and industry standards in a dedicated reference home cinema to fully evaluate features and performance. We’ll always tell you what we find, and we never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested with real world use

Tested with real world use Gaming input lag tested

Gaming input lag tested Tested for more than a week

FAQs

Which HDR formats does the Epson EH-QB1000 support? This projector supports HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+ but not Dolby Vision Does the Epson QB1000 support 3D? Epson dropped 3D support with its previous generation, so if this feature is important try the BenQ W5800.