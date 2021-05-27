Epson EcoTank ET-2750 Review

Verdict

The Epson EcoTank ET-2750 is a great, speedy printer option if you’re planning on doing lots of printing. It has a high up-front cost, but the ink bottles are such good value that you’ll be saving plenty of money in the long-run.

Pros Incredibly cheap to run

Good print quality

Fast print speeds

Versatile and easy to use Cons High initial cost

No automatic document feeder

UK RRP: £259.99

USA RRP: $340

Europe RRP: €

Canada RRP: CA$

Australia RRP: AU$

Key Features Bottles, not cartridges: EcoTank system makes the printer very cheap to run

All-in-one device: The ET-2750 scans, copies, and prints in colour

Wireless printer: Accepts print jobs over Wi-Fi and USB

Introduction

The Epson ET-2750 is an all-in-one colour inkjet printer with a 1200 x 2400dpi scanner.

It can receive print jobs via Wi-Fi from phones, tablets, laptops and desktops, as well as laptop and desktop PCs over a wired USB connection. Or, if you want to print straight from an SD card, there’s a memory card reader mounted on the front.

While it’s an inkjet printer, the Epson ET-2750 features an internal ink tank that you keep topped up with bottles, as opposed to loading fresh cartridges into the printer’s cradle. This means that the Epson ET-2750 is far cheaper to run than conventional inkjets, offering an incredibly low cost per page.

I took the Epson ET-2750 for a spin to see how well it stacks up in other areas.

Design and features

Easy to set up and lug around

Menu is easy to navigate, despite the lack of touchscreen

Not terribly noisy or reverberant in operation

A lot of all-in-one printers are pretty heavy machines, but the Epson EcoTank ET-2750 is actually reasonably lightweight at 5.5kg. As such, it’s easy to move around, despite there being a big ink tank poking out of the bottom-right corner. Measuring 187 x 375‎ x 347mm, it’s reasonably compact as well. It isn’t as small as a model such as the Canon Pixma TS305, but it’s smaller (and lighter) than the Canon Pixma TS7450.

The paper in-tray is concealed at the back of the printer, behind a thin plastic lid. Behind this, a grey plastic prop extends up and leans back. This doesn’t look at all wide enough for A4 paper to sit on properly and, admittedly, didn’t inspire confidence at first. But thanks to adjustable blue clips, paper can be easily guided into the ET-2750. No paper jams were encountered during testing.

In front of the in-tray sits the scanner. As with the XP-7100, the lid for the scanner is thin plastic, and it isn’t kept open by a slow-close mechanism, so watch your fingers.

Epson has taken care to make the refilling process as spillage-free as possible. The Epson 102 bottles that the ET-2750 uses come fitted with specifically shaped nozzles that slot into the tank like pieces of Lego. It’s virtually impossible to make a mess here – you just pop the lid off each of the tank’s chambers, unscrew the cap of each bottle, and slot it in, and wait for each tank to fill.

To the left sits the ET-2750’s control panel; it swings out, as it does on a lot of Epson printers. The action here is solid, and the panel feels reassuringly sturdy. Then there’s the out-tray, which, while a little wobbly, also has a nice action.

Setting up the Epson ET-2750 can take between 10-15 minutes, depending on your internet connection. Since there’s no touchscreen on the control panel, inputting your home network’s password can take a while, especially if you’ve picked a strong password.

Once you’re connected, Windows users will then have to download and install drivers. The Epson ET-2750 is compatible with Apple AirPrint, so Mac users can just chill and feel smug – no drivers are needed; just go to System Preferences, Printers & Scanners, and add the Epson ET-2750 to your list of trusted devices.

The Epson iPrint app (iOS, Android) is a bit boring to look at, but it’s functional and easy to navigate.

As well as being able to print files stored locally on your phone, these apps also let you print files directly from cloud storage services including Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Evernote, Box, and DropBox.

Like a lot of mobile apps, you can do other things such as have a glance at the ink levels from your phone, and run quick maintenance tasks such as nozzle cleaning, printhead cleaning, alongside checking for firmware updates.

Print speed and quality

Print quality is excellent

Print speeds are super-fast…

…except for photos, which are not quite as fast

The Epson EcoTank ET-2750 is one of the faster printers out there, firing out text documents very quickly. It takes around 4-5 seconds to produce single pages of text, and around half a minute to print out our five-page test document (28.41 seconds, or 10.55 pages per minute). The big 20-page test document took 2mins 44secs to emerge from the ET-2750 (7.31ppm).

One page of coloured images took 17.33 seconds, while a five-page file of bar graphs and pie charts took 1min 12secs. The 20-page test file took 6mins 14secs.

Colour photos printed on plain A4 took just over a minute (1min 13secs), while high-quality prints on 10 x 15mm (4 x 6 inch) paper taking about the same (1min 21secs on average). Printing colour photos on glossy A4 took 4mins 53secs.

Print quality is very high overall, with fonts looking sharp and rich, with minimal bleed. Pages tend to be a bit on the damp side as they arrive, can bow in the centre, and are therefore prone to smudging – so handle with care.

Photos printed on plain paper had a tendency to look a little muted, but otherwise were very good. Of course, if you really want stunning photo results, then print on glossy photo paper instead.

The Epson ET-2750 is quick to scan, reading text files in about 10 seconds, and colour images in around 25. While there’s no ADF (automatic document feeder), you can copy straight from the scanning glass – it takes around 1min 15secs to scan and print a copy of a text document, and 2mins 18secs to scan and print a copy of a colour image.

In terms of how much of a dent each printout is going to make in your wallet, here’s the good news – you’ll hardly feel it. While breaking down the cost-per-page of most inkjet printers comes to something in the region of 9-10p per page, take a look at how much mileage you get out of the Epson 102 bottles:

Epson 102 Black Epson 102 Cyan Epson 102 Magenta Epson 102 Yellow Page yield 7500 6000 6000 6000 RRP £13.99 £8.49 £8.49 £8.49 Cost per page 0.01p 0.01p 0.01p 0.01p

The cost per page here is so low, you couldn’t even spend it. High-volume users will likely be thrilled by this – it’s hard to argue with the economics of bottled ink.

Serious petrol-heads who will be printing hundreds of pages every month might want even more ink for their money – in which case, they should look at dropping £59.99 on an EcoTank Unlimited Printing pass, which sees you getting two years’ worth of ink sent out to you in the post.

Should you buy it? You need a colour printer, with a scanner and copier

In addition to having enough ink to print out an entire forest’s worth of paper, you can scan and copy with the ET-2570 as well. You don’t print hundreds and hundreds of pages every month

If you’re a light user, then the value of super-low running costs might be lost on you – a model such as the Epson XP-7100 might be more suitable.

FAQs Does this printer print A4 photos ? Yes, this printer can print A4 photos. Does it do double-sided printing? Yes, this printer does have double-sided printing functionality.

