Decent power and the fact that these batteries can often be picked up at a good price make the Energizer Recharge Power Plus AA 2000mAh a handy choice for most applications. Supporting 1000 charges over their lifetime these batteries will also last a long time. However, look for batteries with higher capacities if you require more power.

Key Features Type These are AA rechargeable NiMH batteries

Cycles These batteries can be recharged 1000 times.

Energizer sells its Power Plus line of AA rechargeable batteries in two capacities. The Energizer Recharge Power Plus AA 2000mAh here on review are the company’s lower-capacity batteries and are slightly cheaper than the Extreme 2300mAh models.

They held up their rated capacity in my tests, but the finer details with regards to the offering aren’t readily available, and there are alternative choices at similar prices.

Design and Charges

Designed to handle 1000 charges

Holds charge for a year

If there’s one issue with the Energizer Recharge Power Plus AA 2000mAh, it’s that the company doesn’t give out much information about its product. On its official website, the company states that the batteries can hold their charge for up to 12 months, although it doesn’t put a final figure for the expected final charge state after that period.

What I do know is that if you want batteries that will hold their charge for a long time, the GP ReCyko Pro AA batteries can hold a decent charge for up to five years.

Charge cycles are important with NiMH batteries: this is how many times a battery can be charged and discharged over its lifetime. The Energizer Recharge Power Plus AA 2000mAh can last for 1000 charges, which is a lot compared to many other batteries. The Duracell Rechargeable AA 2500mAh, in comparison, have a duty life of 400 cycles.

Performance

Slight fluctuations in capacity

Constantly delivered results above

To test these batteries, I used an Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery tester. First, I measured the voltage of the batteries, and tested when fully charged. I got a result of 1.4V, which is above the nominal 1.2V that NiMH batteries should have. This result is a little closer to what I’d expect from alkaline batteries.

I then tested the initial capacity, using a high-drain test (600mA +/-20%). Initially, the batteries returned a capacity of 2138mAh, which is above the rated 2000mAh capacity.

I then charged and discharged (cycled) the batteries 50 times, taking capacity readings every 10 cycles. Although the results were consistently above the rated capacity, I saw a little more fluctuation here than with much of the competition. This isn’t a problem; more an observation.

Should you buy it? These batteries are well priced and perform well, so grab them if you spot that they’re on offer. If you need higher-capacity batteries, there are alternatives available, and you can buy cheaper batteries in bulk.

Final Thoughts The Energizer Recharge Power Plus AA 2000mAh are a decent set of rechargeable batteries, available at a good price, and the lifetime limit of 1000 cycles is very good. You have to spend a fair amount more to batteries that can be recharged more times. If you want batteries that you can charge regularly and don’t want to spend a fortune on, these are excellent value. If you need more power, for similar money you can buy the Duracell Rechargeable AA 2500mAh batteries, which have a lot more capacity; if you’re buying in bulk, the Amazon Basics High Capacity Rechargeable AA 2400mAh are cheaper if you need batteries you’ll charge and use immediately. Trusted Score

