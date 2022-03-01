Verdict

Although the long shelf life and leak-free guarantee are good to see, in my tests, the Energizer Max AAA delivered less capacity at a higher price than the competition. Given these results, there are better options to be had.

Pros Long shelf life

Leak-free guarantee

Wide choice of pack sizes Cons Lower capacity than rivals in my test

Better value options are available

Availability UK RRP: £4.99

Key Features Battery type These are AAA alkaline (non-rechargeable) batteries

Introduction

From second-best-known-name in batteries, the Energizer Max AAA are designed for long-lasting applications and are guaranteed against leaks for up to two years after fully used.

Readily available and in a wide-range of pack sizes, these batteries can be picked up for a decent price, but they lagged behind other AAA batteries in my tests.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Overall capacity behind the competition in my tests

Weak initial high-drain test

Energizer says that its Max AAA batteries have a shelf-life of 10 years, and are leak-free for up to two years after being fully used. Based on the company’s data, when discharged to 0.8V, the batteries have the maximum capacity when used with a lower load.

I tested these batteries using an Ansmann Energy XC 3000. First, I tested the starting voltage of the batteries, which should be around 1.5V for alkaline batteries. Measured at 1.52V, these batteries were ideal out of the box, which I bought from Amazon.

I picked four random batteries for my high drain test, which uses a current of 600mA (+/- 20%) and a cut-off voltage of 0.94V. After the initial test, I measured capacity at 269mAh, which is off the pace set by rivals, such as the Amazon Basics Alkaline AAA, or the Duracell Plus AAA.

I give batteries a couple of hours to rest and cool down, then re-run the test to measure the resulting capacity. Here, the batteries returned a measured capacity of 136mAh, giving me a total measured capacity of 405mAh.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This suggests that these batteries are better off in low-drain tasks, such as remote controls, rather than high-drain tests such as powerful torches or grooming equipment.

The Energizer Max AAA batteries are available in lots of different pack size, ranging from around 63p per battery down to around 59p per battery I’ve listed the price of the 8-pack here (around 63p battery), as it offers a good compromise between price and pack size.

Should you buy it? If you want batteries that are guaranteed leak-free, these could be a good choice for you. With low measured capacity in my tests, there are better-performing batteries that cost less.

Final Thoughts Although they can be bought in good-value packs, my tests show that these batteries are a little off the pace of the competition. The Amazon Basics Alkaline AAA batteries can be bought cheaper and did better overall in my tests. Trusted Score

Trusted Reviews test data You can see a full breakdown of the data we collected during testing in the table below. ‹ Battery tested capacity Energizer Max AAA 405 mAh Amazon Basics Alkaline AAA 858 mAh Duracell Plus AAA 560 mAh ›

Full specs The table below details the Energizer’s full specs and how they compare to their closest Duracell rival. ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer ASIN Model Number Battery type Battery technology Battery size Energizer Max AAA £4.99 Energizer – Energizer Max AAA Non-rechargeable Alkaline AAA Duracell Plus AAA £5.45 Duracell B005EJFL0G Duracell Plus AAA Non-rechargeable Alkaline AAA ›