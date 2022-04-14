 large image

Eneloop AA Review

David Ludlow
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Trusted Reviews Recommended

The Eneloop AA batteries offer two big advantages over rivals: they can be charged and discharged a huge number of times, and they’re built to make their charge last. The flip-side is that capacity is lower than much of the competition. However, if you’re looking for general-purpose batteries to largely replace alkaline units, these are the ones to buy.

Pros

  • Huge number of charge cycles
  • Retain their charge for a long time

Cons

  • Expensive

Availability

  • UKRRP: £12.99

Key Features

  • TypeThese are rechargeable AA batteries that use NiMH technology
  • CyclesThese batteries can be charged and discharged 2100 times

Introduction

The Eneloop AA batteries are built to be eco-friendly. Sure, they’re a little more expensive than rival units, and they don’t offer the highest capacities; but they can handle more than 2000 charge cycles and retain charge for a long time. For general-purpose alkaline replacements, they’re a brilliant choice.

Eneloop AA one battery lying down

Design and Charges

  • 2100 charge cycles
  • Maintains 70% of power after 10 years

Longevity is one of the main factors to look for in a set of rechargeable batteries, and the Eneloop AA delivers on that front in spades. For starters, the batteries are designed to last for up to 2100 charging cycles. That’s the highest number I’ve seen, even higher than the 1500 cycles of the GP ReCyko Pro AA batteries.

Second, the Eneloop AA are designed to hold power, maintaining 70% charge after 10 years. That makes these units almost as good as alkaline batteries: you can charge them, put them in a cupboard drawer and have them ready to use when you want.

However, their rated capacity of 1900mAh isn’t the best, so you may need to turn to higher-capacity batteries – such as the Duracell Rechargeable AA– for more demanding applications.

Performance

  • Exceptionally stable capacities in my tests
  • Tests just exceed the capacity

I tested the Eneloop AA using an Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery tester. First, I measured voltage, which should start at a minimum of 1.2V. Here, I measured 1.23V, which is just above that limit.

Next, I tested capacity through a high-drain test (600mA +/-20%). Initially, the batteries returned a capacity of 2101mAh, which is slightly above the rated capacity of 1900mAh.

Next, I cycled the batteries 50 times (charging and discharging), taking measurements every 10 cycles. From the graph below, you can see how stable the results were, with the batteries barely fluctuating for levels of power.

Eneloop AA performance graph

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you want rechargeable batteries that will last a long time and can hold their charge for that time, the Eneloop AA are a brilliant choice.

If you want cheaper batteries or units that offer higher capacities, consider alternatives instead.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to rechargeable batteries, if you’re looking for cheaper units with greater capacity, then go for the Duracell Rechargeable AA batteries. For high duty cycles with greater power, the GP ReCyko Pro AA are a great choice. However, for bog-standard battery replacements around the house, the Eneloop AA are a great choice: they can be charged a huge number of times and they maintain their charge for a very long time, too.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Trusted Reviews test data

Battery tested capacity
Eneloop AA
2101 mAh

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Battery
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Battery type
Battery technology
Battery size
Eneloop AA
£12.99
Panasonic
1899 mAh
B01JUCLWNM
2021
17/03/2022
Eneloop AA
Rechargeable
NiMH
AA
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…




Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.





