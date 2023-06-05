Verdict

It feels a bit cheap and, Netflix aside, there’s not much in the way of streaming apps, but the Emotn N1 still gets a lot right. Its Full HD resolution is good, image quality is far better than the price would suggest, and audio isn’t bad either. If you’re on a tight budget, this is a nice little projector. Those that want more features will be better served elsewhere.

Pros Low cost

Runs Netflix properly

Good image quality Cons Feels a bit cheap

Limited range of apps

Availability UK RRP: £396

Key Features Full HD image quality This LCD projector has a native 1920 x 1080 resolution.

Media streaming Netflix is built-in and works properly, and there’s Amazon Prime Video but not much else.

Sound Dual 5W speakers are good enough to fill a room.

Introduction

Due to the way that Netflix licenses its software, there’s a shortage of smart projectors that are allowed to ship with the app. It’s, perhaps, a little surprising, then, that the Emotn N1 is one of the few that does.

From a company that I’d never heard of, the Emotn N1 is a decent true Full HD projector that gets a lot right. It’s limited range of other apps and slightly basic operating system get in the way a little, but at this price it’s hard to complain too much.

Design

Bulky body

HDMI input

Flip-stand and tripod mount

Picking the Emotn N1 up, it feels lighter than it should. Although a comparable size to the XGIMI Halo+, the N1 doesn’t have the reassuring heft of its rival. In fact, it feels as as though the case is partly empty; it most likely is, as there’s no battery on this model.

This is a projector that’s easy enough to carry around, although I would get a bag for it to protect the lens from damage.

There’s a single power button on top of this projector, so it’s important to never lose the bundled Bluetooth remote control, otherwise you won’t be able to do anything. The remote is a decent size, and proudly has a shortcut button for Netflix, alongside shortcuts for Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Turn this projector around, and there’s an Ethernet port at the back, which is very unusual, but perhaps useful if you want to take the projector outside and you don’t get a good Wi-Fi signal.

There’s also an HDMI input for connecting external devices, as well as a USB port and a 3.5mm audio output. Bluetooth is built in, both for connecting to external devices, as well as using the projector as a Bluetooth speaker itself.

Features

Netflix is built in, but not much else

Useful auto configuration

Runs a version of Android

While most smart projectors run a version of Android TV, the Emotn N1 runs a customised version of Android. I’ve seen this before with the likes of the Anker Nebula Capsule Max, but here, Emotn has done a better job, with a clean interface that has thumbnails for the available apps.

Of course, Netflix stands out, as few rivals can offer this. There’s also Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, but dive into the meagre app store and there’s not much else: no Disney+, no Paramount+, no Apple TV+. Ultimately, if you want the best range of apps, you’ll need to stick a streaming stick into the HDMI port at the rear.

Setting this projector up is fairly easy. It’s throw ratio of 1.25:1 meant I could get a big picture from only a couple of meters away. I did find that the projector needs to stood facing the centre of the screen to get the best angle.

If you’ve got a low coffee table, there’s a flip stand at the front; it’s probably easier to use the tripod mount underneath for more flexibility.

Auto focus is built in, but I did find this very slow. It starts by pushing the picture out of focus, and then slowly pulling in until everything looks sharp. There’s also auto keystone correction. This mostly works, but I had a few times where it left one side of the image looking distorted, so I had to manually correct it.

Performance

Uses LCD technology with a Full HD resolution

Dolby Audio via the 5W speakers

Solid image quality

Most smart projectors use DLP, but the Emotn N1 is an LCD projector with a true Full HD resolution. Going for LCD does have the advantage that there’s no rainbow effect at all. IF you’re susceptible to this effect, then this is the kind of projector for you.

A true Full HD image is good to see, too. The result is a slightly sharper image than on a projector that uses tech to upscale resolution, such as with the XGIMI Mogo 2 Pro.

Rated at 500 ANSI Lumens, this isn’t the brightest projector. During the day, it really needs lights turned off and curtains shut to get a decent sized image, and then it thrives during the night.

There’s no HDR support from this model, nor does it take a 4K input signal through the HDMI port. As a result, its bog standard Full HD all the way.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Low-brightness projectors that support HDR tend to have more dynamic range across the image, but they can look a little dim. Here, the image quality is actually quite pleasing.

There are a few image presets, but the Custom option was best, I found, giving control over brightness, contrast, saturation, hue, sharpness and gamma.

Watching the bridge fight scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, I could see that some shadow detail had been lost, but the overall picture appeared natural and quite pleasing.

Switch to Coco, and the overall picture doesn’t have the vibrancy and ‘pop’ that some rivals can manage, but the more natural tone is quite pleasing and, once you get up to 80-inches plus, properly cinematic.

Sound quality varies by the source. Use the integrated Netflix app and there’s no spatial audio; plug a Fire TV Stick in, and Spatial Audio becomes available. In all cases, the dual 5W speakers are quite impressive.

They’re loud enough to fill a room and have a useful amount of bass. The dynamic range is slightly compressed towards the midrange, but the overall effect is that the Emotn N1 sounds good for the money.

Should you buy it? You want Netflix: If you want Netflix without having to plug a streaming stick in, this projector is a good value way to achieve that. You want more apps and better audio: Other projectors support more streaming services and have more powerful audio.

Final Thoughts If it’s a smart projector with Netflix you want, there aren’t that many choices and those that do, such as the Samsung Freestyle, are quite a bit more expensive. At this level, the Emotn N1 competes with the XGIMI Mogo 2 Pro. The Mogo 2 Pro has better audio and a wider range of apps, and its auto configuration routines are better. It has HDR support for a slightly more detailed image, although with HDR on that projector needs dark conditions. Here, you get solid image quality and a true Full HD resolution, although audio is weaker and the lack of apps outside of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video is disappointing. Check out other alternatives in our guide to the best portable projectors. Trusted Score

How we test We test every projector we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Test for more than a week Tested with real world use

FAQs Can you install other apps on the Emotn N1? Yes, although the app store doesn’t have much in the way of big names. Does the Emotn N1 have a battery? No, it can be used with mains power only.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Size (Dimensions) Weight ASIN Model Number Resolution Projector Type Brightness Lumens Lamp Life Max Image Size Refresh Rate Ports Audio (Power output) Display Technology Throw Ratio Emotn N1 £396 251 x 282 x 282 MM 3.67 KG B0BXX17Z5R Emotn N1 1920 x 1080 Portable 500 30,000 118 inches 58 Hz HDMI, 3.5mm 6 W LED 1.25:1 ›

