Verdict

The Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow is a premium, soft-feeling pillow and feels like a soft down model. It provides a more modest level of support than some other pillows, but is a good choice for those that like very soft pillows, front sleepers or those that like to use two pillows.

Pros Feather-like feel

Gets rid of heat quickly

Easy to clean Cons Too soft for some

Availability UK RRP: £115

Key Features Filling Uses AeroSoft pillows inside for that soft feeling; the two internal pillows are removable so that you can adjust the pillow to suit how you like to sleep.

Trial All Emma pillows come with a 30-night trial period.

Introduction

If you’re after something a little softer, more like a down-filled pillow only without the cruelty, the Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow could well be for you.

Height adjustable and supremely soft to the touch, this is a great pillow for those that like to sink into a soft pillow, and particularly for front sleepers, where the type of pillow isn’t quite as important.

Design and filling

Super-soft filling

Looks bulky, but compresses well

Adjustable

Unwrapped, the Emma Premium Microfibre is a chunky pillow that inflates up to become nice and thick. It looks a little imposing at first, but this is a very soft pillow. Put any weight on it at all, and it starts to compress. Putting my head on it, I sank straight into this pillow.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Inside, there are two separate AeroSoft-filled mini pillows, with the case containing microfibre filling on both sides of it. These two internal pillows can be removed, or you can choose to sleep with one or both based on your preferences.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I found that two pillows inside were about right; removing one would make the Emma Premium Microfibre a little too thin, although that’s a personal preference.

Both the outside and the internal pillows are washable at 60°C and can be tumble dried on low. That reduces the need for a pillow protector, as you can hygienically wash this pillow and then have it dried and ready to go within a day.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also a 30-night trial for this pillow, so you can always return it if you don’t like it.

Comfort

Very soft

Gets rid of heat quickly

I found this pillow to be very soft. Using it with both inserts, I found it almost too soft and a little bit more support would have been nice; using this with a second, firmer pillow underneath could work well.

I did find the Emma Premium Microfibre very comfortable, though. Its super soft feel and sink-into filling give a similar feel to a soft down-filled pillow, only no animals were harmed to get here.

I measured the pillow with a thermal camera. It took only a few minutes to remove the heat. As you can see from the images below, the pillow lost the heat from my head way before the cover and mattress underneath. That’s largely because of the air-filled filling: microfibre is quicker to remove heat than memory foam pillows.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

My head did sink quite a way into the pillow. Sleeping on my side, I measured my head at 10.5cm from the mattress. This still falls within tolerances for keeping my neck aligned as I sleep, but I do prefer my head to be slightly higher.

I found a good fluffing was needed between sleeps to get the pillow back to its maximum size and fluffiness.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? If you like a soft pillow, possibly one to sit on top of a second pillow, this is a good alternative to a soft down one. If you want more support, then there are firmer pillows that offer softness you can choose.

Final Thoughts A very soft pillow, the Emma Premium is a good replacement for a soft down-filled pillow. It offers excellent heat dissipation and is even height adjustable if you want to remove one or both of the internal cushions. It’s well suited to front sleepers that don’t need so much support, and for those that love a soft pillow. If you want a little more support, it could work well with a second, firmer pillow underneath. Those that want more support in a single pillow, but still like a feather-like feel, should look at the Simba Hybrid Pillow. Trusted Score

How we test We test every pillow we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main pillow for the review period We use a thermal camera to see how quickly the pillow can dissipate heat for a comfortable night’s sleep. We measure how far off the mattress our head is kept, to check how supportive the pillow is We measure how far off the mattress our head is kept, to check how supportive the pillow is

FAQs Is the Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow adjustable? Yes, it has two internal pillows that you can remove to suit your needs. Can the Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow be washed? Yes, both the exterior and internal pillows can be washed.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Pillow sink Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow 10.5 cm ›

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer Size (Dimensions) Model Number Washable cover Number of layers Layers Pillow type Pillow trial Washable inside Pillow customisable Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow £115 Emma 70 x 50 x CM Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow Yes 3 Outer washable cover, two AeroSoft internal pillows Microfibre 30 nights Yes Yes ›

Sustainability

TrustedReviews holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavour to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product, we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but we will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.