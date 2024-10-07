Verdict

Chunky with a liberal dash of vintage styling, the Edifier D32 is a wireless Bluetooth speaker that commands attention. It plays loud and has a built-in battery so can double as a portable when required. Fidelity could be higher, despite its Hi-Res audio branding, but it won’t break the bank.

Pros Retro design

Built-in battery

60W amplification Cons Can sound a little boxy

Awkward Piano key controls

Limited bass

Key Features Built-in battery The D32 may look like a tabletop speaker, but it’s good to go as a portable too, offering 11 hours of playtime when away from a wall socket.

Hi-Res Audio Support The Texas Instruments silicon inside supports Hi-Res Audio up to 24bit/96kHz, which ain’t shabby

Vintage design Trying hard to be fashionably retro, the D32 rocks a classic radio look with large woven grille and stylised control keys

Introduction

When wireless Bluetooth speakers become virtually indistinguishable from one another, marketeers turn to design to stand apart. Some, like Ruark Audio, become masters of form and function, while others follow.

Enter the Edifier D32, a well specified all-in-one wireless music system that apes the trend for throwback aesthetics, and adds a few wrinkles of its own. So is this tabletop speaker your next Bluetooth buddy?

Availability

The Edifier D32 is available now, priced at £179, which is pleasingly aggressive for the specification. By way of comparison, the Marshall Acton III tabletop speaker, which has a similar footprint, retails for £260.

Design

Accordion control keys

Braided Grille

Stereo speaker configuration

Overall build quality is high. The cabinet is crafted from MDF, and ported to the rear, while the speaker is fronted by a distinctive braided grille. Hidden behind this are two 25.4mm silk dome tweeters, placed either side of a single long throw 101.6mm mid-low driver.

Below the grille are five accordion-style keys. They look mechanical, but they’re actually touch sensitive, so don’t push down too hard.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The speaker comes in a choice of three colourways: black walnut, brown and Ivory, with gold detailing. My sample was the latter; it looks rather ostentatious. Of course, if you appreciate unabashed bling, it’ll fit right in. Four chunky Hi-Fi style feet finish off the package.

Feature

Internal battery

Apple Airplay compatible

Multipoint connection

The D32 has several points of interest. Most obviously, there’s the integrated 5200mAh battery, which allows it to work away from the mains for around 11 hours. You can always leave the speaker plugged in, if its role is to be rather more sedentary.

To the side, there’s a USB input and a 3.2mm jack input, should you have any compatible physical sources you want to connect.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

However, the Edifier D32 is mainly intended to serve up streaming sources. It’s simplicity itself to connect a smartphone. There’s support for high bitrate LDAC if your smartphone is compatible, as well as ALAC with Apple AirPlay, SBC and AAC.

The D32 also supports whole home audio. Invest in a fistful and you can group them all together using AirPlay for multiroom audio. The unit also supports the simultaneous connection of two Bluetooth devices. Wi-Fi is dual-band.

There’s no voice assistance though, which could prove disappointing if you’ve grown used to conversing with Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Assistant.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Sound Quality

High Res 24bit / 96kHz support

60W (RMS) total amplification

When it comes to sonics, the D32 puts a decent foot forward. Total power output is rated at a generous 60W (RMS), courtesy of Texas Instruments digital amplification. That’s more than enough welly to hold your attention in an average-sized living room.

The 101.6mm cone favours the midrange, but deeper bass is AWOL, a limitation of the form factor and driver complement.

The D32 delivers vocals with authority and well-rounded weight. Speech radio and podcasts sound excellent. There’s nothing thin or scratchy about its presentation.

While the D32 can’t quite manage a wide soundstage, it does still engage. Joe Hisaishi’s theme for My Neighbour Totoro, with its dancing strings and plaintive flutes, makes full use of those twinned domed tweeters.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Unfortunately, its slightly toppy temperament robs the speaker of some oomph. Foo Fighters’ Monkey Wrench lacks the gutty excitement that the track’s blistering riffing deserves, and the belligerent distortion of the Nova Twins’ Cleopatra comes across as a bit of a splodge.

The speaker regains its composure with less frantic fare. The ambient electronica of Floating Points’ Falaise proves a much better fit, the soundstage more coherent.

Hi-Res Audio support extends to 24-bit/96kHz, but I’d hesitate in recommending this as high resolution hardware. The D32 just doesn’t offer the impeccable resolution and spatial integrity that you might expect of such branding.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? If you want an attractive, tabletop Bluetooth speaker With its faux vintage style, and built-in battery when you need music on the move, the D32 certainly has wide usability. Buy Now It’s not the most dynamic all-in-one sound system There’s a limit to how much might the D32 can muster. If you’re after a superior sonic performance from a similar form factor, it might be worth paying slightly more for a JBL Authentics 200 or Marshall Acton III.

Final Thoughts The Edifier D32 is an undeniable value for money. If you’re after a Bluetooth speaker that has the presence of a tabletop but can also be enjoyed sans mains, it has few peers at the price. It’s particularly good with podcasts and talk radio, but the lack of convincing bass could be a deal breaker if you’re into dance or rock. Not the last word in audio quality, but a belting budget buy nonetheless. Trusted Score

How we test We test every wireless speaker we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

FAQs Does the Edifier D32 support Wi-Fi? You’ve got both Wi-Fi and a Bluetooth support on the D32.