Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Edifier D32 Review

A wireless Bluetooth speaker that commands attention

By Steve May October 7th 2024 10:00am
Edifier D32 hero shot
Edifier D32 onboard controls
Edifier D32 design
Edifier D32 side view
Edifier D32 rear panel
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Verdict

Chunky with a liberal dash of vintage styling, the Edifier D32 is a wireless Bluetooth speaker that commands attention. It plays loud and has a built-in battery so can double as a portable when required. Fidelity could be higher, despite its Hi-Res audio branding, but it won’t break the bank.

Pros

  • Retro design
  • Built-in battery
  • 60W amplification

Cons

  • Can sound a little boxy
  • Awkward Piano key controls
  • Limited bass

Key Features

  • Built-in batteryThe D32 may look like a tabletop speaker, but it’s good to go as a portable too, offering 11 hours of playtime when away from a wall socket.
  • Hi-Res Audio SupportThe Texas Instruments silicon inside supports Hi-Res Audio up to 24bit/96kHz, which ain’t shabby
  • Vintage designTrying hard to be fashionably retro, the D32 rocks a classic radio look with large woven grille and stylised control keys

Introduction

When wireless Bluetooth speakers become virtually indistinguishable from one another, marketeers turn to design to stand apart. Some, like Ruark Audio, become masters of form and function, while others follow. 

Enter the Edifier D32, a well specified all-in-one wireless music system that apes the trend for throwback aesthetics, and adds a few wrinkles of its own. So is this tabletop speaker your next Bluetooth buddy?

Availability

The Edifier D32 is available now, priced at £179, which is pleasingly aggressive for the specification. By way of comparison, the Marshall Acton III tabletop speaker, which has a similar footprint, retails for £260. 

Design

  • Accordion control keys
  • Braided Grille
  • Stereo speaker configuration

Overall build quality is high. The cabinet is crafted from MDF, and ported to the rear, while the speaker is fronted by a distinctive braided grille. Hidden behind this are two 25.4mm silk dome tweeters, placed either side of a single long throw 101.6mm mid-low driver. 

Below the grille are five accordion-style keys. They look mechanical, but they’re actually touch sensitive, so don’t push down too hard.  

Edifier D32 touch buttons
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The speaker comes in a choice of three colourways: black walnut, brown and Ivory, with gold detailing. My sample was the latter; it looks rather ostentatious. Of course, if you appreciate unabashed bling, it’ll fit right in. Four chunky Hi-Fi style feet finish off the package.

Feature

  • Internal battery
  • Apple Airplay compatible
  • Multipoint connection

The D32 has several points of interest. Most obviously, there’s the integrated 5200mAh battery, which allows it to work away from the mains for around 11 hours. You can always leave the speaker plugged in, if its role is to be rather more sedentary.

To the side, there’s a USB input and a 3.2mm jack input, should you have any compatible physical sources you want to connect. 

Edifier D32 rear panel
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

However, the Edifier D32 is mainly intended to serve up streaming sources. It’s simplicity itself to connect a smartphone. There’s support for high bitrate LDAC if your smartphone is compatible, as well as ALAC with Apple AirPlay, SBC and AAC. 

The D32 also supports whole home audio. Invest in a fistful and you can group them all together using AirPlay for multiroom audio. The unit also supports the simultaneous connection of two Bluetooth devices. Wi-Fi is dual-band.

There’s no voice assistance though, which could prove disappointing if you’ve grown used to conversing with Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Assistant.

Edifier D32 side design
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Sound Quality

  • High Res 24bit / 96kHz support
  • 60W (RMS) total amplification

When it comes to sonics, the D32 puts a decent foot forward. Total power output is rated at a generous 60W (RMS), courtesy of Texas Instruments digital amplification. That’s more than enough welly to hold your attention in an average-sized living room.

The 101.6mm cone favours the midrange, but deeper bass is AWOL, a limitation of the form factor and driver complement.

The D32 delivers vocals with authority and well-rounded weight. Speech radio and podcasts sound excellent. There’s nothing thin or scratchy about its presentation.

While the D32 can’t quite manage a wide soundstage, it does still engage. Joe Hisaishi’s theme for My Neighbour Totoro, with its dancing strings and plaintive flutes, makes full use of those twinned domed tweeters.   

Edifier D32 design
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Unfortunately, its slightly toppy temperament robs the speaker of some oomph. Foo Fighters’ Monkey Wrench lacks the gutty excitement that the track’s blistering riffing deserves, and the belligerent distortion of the Nova Twins’ Cleopatra comes across as a bit of a splodge.

The speaker regains its composure with less frantic fare. The ambient electronica of Floating Points’ Falaise proves a much better fit, the soundstage more coherent.

Hi-Res Audio support extends to 24-bit/96kHz, but I’d hesitate in recommending this as high resolution hardware. The D32 just doesn’t offer the impeccable resolution and spatial integrity that you might expect of such branding.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you want an attractive, tabletop Bluetooth speaker

With its faux vintage style, and built-in battery when you need music on the move, the D32 certainly has wide usability.

Buy Now

It’s not the most dynamic all-in-one sound system

There’s a limit to how much might the D32 can muster. If you’re after a superior sonic performance from a similar form factor, it might be worth paying slightly more for a JBL Authentics 200 or Marshall Acton III.

Final Thoughts

The Edifier D32 is an undeniable value for money. If you’re after a Bluetooth speaker that has the presence of a tabletop but can also be enjoyed sans mains, it has few peers at the price. It’s particularly good with podcasts and talk radio, but the lack of convincing bass could be a deal breaker if you’re into dance or rock.

Not the last word in audio quality, but a belting budget buy nonetheless.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every wireless speaker we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

You might like…

Rekkord Audio F300 Review

Rekkord Audio F300 Review

Simon Lucas 3 hours ago
Focal Diva Utopia Review

Focal Diva Utopia Review

Simon Lucas 5 days ago
JBL Authentics 300 Review

JBL Authentics 300 Review

Kob Monney 6 days ago
Audio Pro C20 Review

Audio Pro C20 Review

Kob Monney 1 week ago
PSB Alpha IQ Review

PSB Alpha IQ Review

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
Sharp SumoBox CP-LS100 Review

Sharp SumoBox CP-LS100 Review

Luke Baker 2 weeks ago

FAQs

Does the Edifier D32 support Wi-Fi?

You’ve got both Wi-Fi and a Bluetooth support on the D32.

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
Driver (s)
Ports
Audio (Power output)
Connectivity
Colours
Frequency Range
Audio Formats
Speaker Type
Edifier D32
£179
$199
€199
Edifier
252 x 179 x 162 MM
3.4 G
B0D14JJ1XF
2024
1-inch treble, 4-inch mid-low
USB-C
60 W
Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth
Brown, Black, White
52 40000 – Hz
SBC, AAC, ALAC, LDAC
Wireless Speaker
Steve May
By Steve May

Steve May is an entertainment technology specialist who contributes to a variety of popular UK websites and publications. Creator of Home Cinema Choice magazine, Steve writes about tech for the i news…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words