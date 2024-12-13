Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni Review

A solid mid-range robot vacuum cleaner

By David Ludlow December 13th 2024 10:49am
This mid-range robot vacuum cleaner and mop has a self-empty and self-clean docking station.
There's a sensor at the front, which is used for object detection and avoidance.
Undeneath, there's an anti-tangle brush bar, a side brush and two mopping pads.
One mopping pad can swing out for better edge cleaning.
Verdict

A well-priced robot vacuum cleaner and mop, the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni has an anti-tangle brush, and a self-empty, self-cleaning docking station. Vacuuming performance was good on hard floor and alright on carpet, but I found that mopping lagged behind the competition, and there are cheaper robots that do better.

Pros

  • No-tangle brush head
  • Powerful suction
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • So-so mopping
  • No detergent in the box

Key Features

  • TypeThis mid-range robot vacuum cleaner has a self-empty, self-cleaning station.
  • MoppingDual microfibre mops, one of which can extend for edge cleaning, provide mopping. Water is used by default, but you can optionally buy solid detergent.

Introduction

Ecovacs produced the first robot I’d tested to use spinning microfibre mops, giving a better mop than rivals with static mopping pads.

It’s been a while since I’ve seen a product from the company, but I now have the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni. It’s a good robot, but the other robot vacuum cleaner companies have caught up, and this robot faces stiff competition.

Design and Features

  • Self-clean and self-empty station
  • Smart obstacle avoidance with a camera
  • Anti-tangle brush hair

The Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni is yet another sign of how far robot vacuum cleaners have come. A mid-range choice, this model has a self-empty, self-clean docking station that not only sucks dirt out of the robot but fills it with water and washes its mopping pads, too.

There’s also the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Pro Omni, which is very similar, only its station washes the mopping pads with hot water; the standard model washes with regular water and then dries the pads with 40°C hot air.

With the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni that I have on review, Ecovacs doesn’t say how big its water tanks are, but they look similar to the 4.5-litre tanks on other machines. There’s one tank for clean water and one tank for dirty water.

Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni water tanks
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a slot for Ecovacs’ solid detergent, although none is provided in the box and I wasn’t provided with a sample for my review.

Dust is sucked into 2.6-litre bags, which the company says are large enough to hold 75 days’ worth of dust. A three-pack of replacements costs £19.

Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni bag in docking station
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The robot has a smaller bin inside, which should be removed and cleaned monthly, along with its filter.

Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni robot's bin
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The robot vacuum cleaner itself looks very much like the competition. There’s a LiDAR dome on the front, which is used for fast navigation and map building, plus a sensor on the front for spotting and avoiding obstacles.

Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni front view
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Underneath, there’s an anti-tangle brush bar for agitating dirt on carpets and a single side-sweeper brush, which can’t swing out to get into corners.

There are then the dual mopping pads, one of which can swing out to clean right into corners. And, these pads can lift up to 9mm off the floor when carpet is detected, allowing the robot to move over short pile carpet. There’s no option to have the pads dropped off completely to deal with deeper pile carpet.

Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni underneath
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni is controlled through the Ecovacs app. Once connected, the app prompts you to create a map of your home, which doesn’t take very long. At the end of the process, the app suggests rooms for you.

I found that the layout was quite wrong, with the app suggesting corners of my main testing room were separate rooms. I found the controls to merge and split rooms quick to use, so that I could soon have the map the way that I wanted it.

Map controls also let me put no-go and no-mop zones, so I could protect valuable carpets or stop the robot from moving into areas where it might get stuck.

Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni app map control
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Vacuuming controls are flexible, with a choice of zone, room or whole home cleaning. For each selection, there’s then control over the mode, with a choice of vacuum only, mop only, mop after vacuuming, and vacuum and mop.

Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni app zones and cleaning options
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For quick use, you can use the controls on top of the robot, which let me start and pause a clean, send the robot back to the dock, or spot clean an area I’d carried the N30 too.

Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni buttons on robot
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a choice of four vacuum modes (quiet, standard, strong and max), three water flow modes, and a choice of three cleaning speeds (quick, standard and comprehensive). Finally, there’s a choice of one or two passes.

Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni app power settings
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

More advanced settings include suction-boost on carpet, and the choice to completely avoid covering carpets, rather than lifting the mop pads. There’s also control over the TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping.

Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni app advanced settings
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With this mode turned on, one mop pad is constantly extended to make better edge contact, but withdrawn when the robot needs to move around an obstacle. Most other robots that I’ve reviewed have smart edge sensors, so they can quickly pop out a mop pad when required, but otherwise keep them tucked in.

Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni with edge mop sticking out
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Full scheduling is available, alongside scenarios, where I could select the rooms I wanted to clean and the modes to use. Scenarios are handy for quick jobs with preferred settings, such as a quick run around the kitchen after cooking, or for a deep house clean.

Performance

  • Struggled to mop tough stains
  • Good vacuum performance
  • Mostly accurate obstacle avoidance

I set the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni about its business and watched it navigate. It largely did a good job, getting close to furniture without ramming it, and even skirting around my fake pet mess when it was placed in the middle of the floor.

However, when the pet mess was placed in front of the docking station, the robot charged straight into it on its way back to charge.

I started the cleaning tests with my carpet test, sprinkling a teaspoon of flour onto the test carpet. Running on Max mode and set to two passes, the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni engaged its 10,000Pa suction and set about its work. The results were vert good, with just a bit of mess left behind.

Left ImageRight Image

After giving the robot another two passes over the carpet, there was still almost the same amount of dust left behind, and the N30 couldn’t suck out dirt trapped deep in the fibres.

Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni carpet test after multiple passes
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Hard floor performance was better, with the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni able to pick up all of my flour spill easily.

Left ImageRight Image

Edge performance, even when the robot engaged its extendable mop pad, was good but some traces of dust were smeared about the floor. I’ve seen better results from the Roborock Qrevo Slim and the Dreame L40 Ultra.

Left ImageRight Image

Moving on to my mopping tests, I started with my coffee stain. With the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni put into mop-only mode, set for the highest water levels and made to do two passes, the results weren’t that impressive. The stain was reduced but still highly visible, as pictured below. I needed another double pass to clean it up.

Left ImageRight Image

The same was true with the red wine stain. This stain was faded but still visible after two passes (pictured below) and the robot needed another two passes to remove it.

Left ImageRight Image

My tough ketchup stain proved very hard for this robot to remove, and two mopping passes barely touched the edges of it. After four passes, I found it easier to handle the job by hand.

Left ImageRight Image

The dried-on mud stain was also a tough customer, and the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni managed to smear it around after two passes. I had to tackle the stain again with two more passes to remove it.

Left ImageRight Image

I tested the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni with human hair and found that it collected everything without tangling, which is impressive.

Left ImageRight Image

I measured the robot at a quiet 62.9dB, which meant that I could easily sit in the same room and concentrate while the robot was going about its business.

Battery life is quoted at up to 320-minutes, assuming the robot is set to its lowest power setting. In real use, battery life simply isn’t an issue: set to vacuuming and mopping on the highest settings, the robot had more than enough power to do a double pass of the entire Trusted Reviews Home Technology Lab.

Should you buy it?

You want a well-priced robot mop that won’t tangle with hair

An impressive array of specs and features, this robot also has an effective anti-tangle brush bar.

You want better performance

This robot was good enough on carpet, but the mopping quality wasn’t as good as the competition delivered.

Final Thoughts

It’s well-priced and feature-packed, but the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni is up against stiff competition. I found the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20 Pro better overall for mopping and vacuuming, although its brush bar does get tangled with hair.

Spend a bit more, and the Dreame L40 Ultra is even better. For other alternatives, my guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners can help.

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every robot vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main robot vacuum cleaner for the review period

We test for at least a week

Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs

What’s the difference between the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni and the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Pro Omni?

The Pro version has hot water washing for the mop pads.

Can you use detergent with the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni?

Yes, the robot is compatible with Ecovacs’ solid detergent.

Trusted Reviews test data

Sound (high)
Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni
62.9 dB

Full specs

USA RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Vacuum cleaner type
Bin capacity
Modes
Filters
Run time
Brushes
Mop Option
Smart assistants
Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni
$799.99
Ecovacs
405 x 380 x 590 MM
B0DBTJ61KF
2024
23/11/2024
Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni
Robot vacuum and mop
2.6 litres
Vacuum (four settings), mopping (three settings).
1 (washable)
320 mins min
1x brush bar, 1x side sweeper
Dual microfibre mops
Yes
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

