  EcoFlow Delta 3 Plus Review

A power station that neatly balances price, performance and capacity An imposing beast of a power station, the EcoFlow Delta 3 Plus produces enough power to run just about any household appliance on the go and offers plenty of options when it’s time to recharge. And you won’t be waiting around for long because you can charge to 100% in less than an hour. Weighing in at 12.5kg, you won’t be backpacking with this portable power station any time soon, but for car camping or as a backup power generator at home, it’s a brilliant choice. With a bright display and a clever app, it’s hard to find much wrong with this device apart from the slightly noisy fans.

Key Features Capacity Has a integrated capacity of 1024Wh, expandable with expansion batteries.

Power output The AC outlets are rated at 1800W, with X-Boost supporting some devices up to 2400W.

Introduction

With the EcoFlow Delta 3 Plus, the company is aiming for people that want a good-value power station, providing plenty of charge and supporting the most common devices. It’s a goal that it achieves, and this power station is great for the majority of campers, travellers or those that just need power on the go.

Just about light enough to take with you, and capable of running devices up to a whopping 2400 Watts (W) at peak, it can store up to 1024 Watt hours (Wh) and can be charged via mains, car charger, or solar.

Versions

I have the Delta 3 Plus on review, but there’s also the Delta 3, which is £100 cheaper. Both devices have the same AC power output, capacity and expansion options, but the Delta 3 Plus has higher-rated USB outputs.

Design and features

Plenty of power outlets

Large screen with loads of information

Button labels are tiny and hard to read

The EcoFlow Delta 3 Plus is about the same size as an old-school tower PC, but the similarities end here. This power station has a similar design to the previous model, the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max, with a pair of carry handles, one on either side of the unit. Weighing 12.5kg, the Delta 3 Plus isn’t light, but it’s not too tough to lug from home to car, and car to tent or similar.

It’s decked out in EcoFlow’s familiar silver with dark plastic and chrome-coloured accents. A sleek-looking device, it has a bright 5-inch display that shows battery life, input, and output, and a handy feature that tells you roughly how much charge you have left in days, hours, and minutes.

Most of the useful ports are on the front. That includes the four standard AC plug outlets, arranged so you can use them all at once (provided the plugs aren’t too tall or bulky). The two USB-C (140W) and two USB-A (36W) ports are placed front and centre.

At the rear are the less-used DC ports, solar input, 12V car plug, extra battery port, and DC connectors.

Via the extra battery port, you can expand the Delta 3 Plus’ storage from 1024Wh by an additional 1-to-5kWh, depending on which expansion you buy. Both new Delta 3 and the older Delta 2 expansion batteries are supported, with the newer batteries supporting 4000 charge cycles until 80% capacity, while the older batteries reach 80% over fewer 3000 charge cycles.

My only gripe with the power station’s design is that the button labels are tiny and indistinct. If the power bank is on the floor, you must crouch down to read them. Anyone with poor eyesight might struggle to make sense of them without getting very close.

Taking advantage of features like smart charging or routines means opening the app. It’s this app that transforms the Delta 3 into a very useful device for a smart home. The app has been given a facelift since the Delta 2, and it allows you to monitor real-time output and input, as well as providing some interesting features.

One of them is Storm Guard. Using real-time weather data, the app will alert you if bad weather is on its way that could knock out your power. Couple it with a charging routine, and you can make sure that the Delta 3 is 100% charged before a storm takes out your electricity.

Charging

Charge from mains, car, or the sun

Maximum 1000W solar charging

Charge the battery to 100% in less than an hour

The options for charging the Delta 3’s LiFePO4 battery are what I’d expect from this price range. You can plug it straight into the mains, utilise solar power, or charge it via the 12 Volt socket in your car or campervan. And you can charge via the mains and solar at the same time for an even quicker charge.

If you plug into the mains, 1500W AC charging means you can get from zero to 100% in under an hour. The solar charging is impressive too, with up to 1000W of Photovoltaic (PV) input available. And because there are two inputs on the back, you can have two separate solar panels running at the same time. This means you can use two panels up to 500W, placed separately for optimum coverage.

You can adjust the AC charging speed to protect the battery life or charge more slowly on a limited power socket. You can even toggle quiet charging that doesn’t engage the cooling fans. There are also Time Of Use (TOU) settings that take advantage of off-peak energy prices.

Starting from 0%, I charged via mains at the maximum power level of 1,500 Watts. It took just under an hour at 55 minutes and used 1109Wh. Seeing as the battery is 1024Wh, it was pleasingly efficient at 92%. Repeated at 1000W, charging consumed 1110Wh (92%), and at 500W it took 1105Wh (93%).

That’s more efficient than many rival power stations and just a little behind the 95% charging efficiency that the DJI Power 1000 delivered.

Performance

Stable USB charging

Decent AC capacity with X-Boost

LiFePO4 battery is good for 4000 charges

The Delta 3 Plus has an AC power output of 1800W, which is a little lower than the 2200W output that the DJI Power 1000 delivers, or the 2400W output of the more expensive Delta 2 Max provides.

Still. for the price, 1800W is a good amount of power that will cope with most devices. And, there’s an X-Boost feature that supports some devices up to 2400W, achieved by adjusting the voltage, with a surge support of 3600W. Not all devices are supported by X-Boost, but you should be able to run a kettle or other devices that are less sensitive to voltage differences.

The Delta 3 Plus can be used as a UPS, supporting a 10ms switchover time.

After charging to 100%, I ran a portable heater at 1,000 Watts and it lasted for almost exactly one hour. It used up 888Wh which gave the Delta 3 Plus a solid 87% efficiency score, and I got a similar result with 500W and 200W loads.

I did find that the fans tend to run even at low loads, which can be a bit distracting at times.

The stable LiFePO4 battery can be charged up to 4,000 times and still retain up to 80% battery health. Assuming the battery degrades linearly, that means that over 4000 charges the Delta 3 Plus would hold a total of 3686.5kWh of power, which works out to a cost of 24p per kWh stored.

That’s exceptionally lower and makes this a brilliant choice where you need a fair amount of power on the move, but don’t need to run the most power-hungry devices.

Should you buy it?

You should buy if you want decent power output and a low-cost device Lasting for 4000 charge cycles until 80% capacity and with its relatively low purchase price, this power station is a brilliant combination of power output, value and portability. Don't buy if you need a higher power output Rated at 1800W (with X-Boost to 2400W), there are some devices you can’t run with this power station.

Final Thoughts The EcoFlow Delta 3 Plus is a versatile and capable portable power station that will suit most people’s needs, and can have its capacity expanded. Those that need a higher power output may want to look at the Delta 2 Max; however, for most people’s needs, the 1800W output here (up to 2400W with X-Boost) will more than do the job. With its low price and its long life, this power station is excellent value. Trusted Score

How we test We test every battery station we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test with a variety of devices to see how long the battery will last.

We test with a variety of devices to see how long the battery will last. We test different charging methods to see how quickly the battery can be topped up.

FAQs

Can you expand the Ecoflow Delta 3 Plus’ capacity? Yes, you can use both Delta 3 and Delta 2 expansion batteries. What’s the difference between the Ecoflow Delta 3 Plus and the Ecoflow Delta 3? The Delta 3 has lower power USB outlets, but both devices are otherwise very similar.

