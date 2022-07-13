EarFun Free Pro 2

Verdict

The Free Pro 2 are a tiny pair of earbuds, but EarFun has squeezed in plenty – including hybrid ANC, a versatile design and a surprising amount of bass.

Introduction

At the end of 2020, budget audio brand EarFun introduced ANC and a compact new design to its Free lineup of buds with the Free Pro. Since then, the Pro buds have been superseded by the Free Pro 2.

While the Free Pro 2 retain the compact design and array of features of its predecessor, EarFun has turned its attention to the finish of the earbuds, giving them a much-appreciated update.

The brand has also upgraded the feed-forward noise cancellation to a hybrid setup, promising even fewer distractions from the successor to the “worlds smallest” ANC earbuds.

Design

Small and lightweight case

Far sleeker design than the Free Pro

Buds come with ear hooks are are water-resistant up to IPX5

The Free Pro 2 are definitely on the small side – even for a pair of true wireless earbuds. The oval-shaped buds are tiny, in fact, weighing in at just 4.1g a piece. Despite their diminutive size, each bud features a set of touch controls built into its top.

The earbuds fit snugly into my ears, offering a decent seal. They proved lightweight and comfortable enough that I could almost forget they were sitting in my ears when my playlist was paused.

The Free Pro 2 come with a choice of four silicone ear tips in sizes XS, S, M and L, along with two ear hooks (small and large) and one rubber band to sit in their place for those who prefer to use the earbuds without a hook. I’m not convinced that the ear hooks make a substantial difference to the fit here; these buds sat securely in my ears regardless. Nevertheless, the seal did seem a bit tighter with the hooks attached, which could have helped with the noise isolation.

Combine this snug fit with the sweat- and water-resistance rating of IPX5, and the Free Pro 2 appear to be a decent choice for the gym, as well as for less demanding everyday use such as on your commute.

One of the clearest improvements between these and the original Free Pro buds is the updated design. While I really enjoyed my time with the Free Pro, the shiny plastic design made it obvious that the EarFuns were budget buds. The semi-matte, metallic grey finish of the latest pair feels far sleeker, while it also eliminates any risk of fingerprints or smudges ruining the polished design in day-to-day use.

The Free Pro 2 are accompanied by a matching dark grey charging case, which is almost as compact as the earbuds themselves. Its size made the charging case perfect for slipping into a pocket on the way out of the door. The earbuds support both wireless charging and wired charging, with a USB Type-C cable included in the box.

Features

ANC upgraded to hybrid noise cancellation

Transparency mode could still do with a boost

The battery life falls in line with EarFun’s 5 hour claim

The Free Pro 2 come with a number of improved features, including active noise cancellation, a Transparency mode, a low latency mode, and fast charging.

Where the Free Pro featured feed-forward ANC, capable of cancelling out up to 28dB of unwanted noise, the QuietSmart 2.0 hybrid ANC in the Free Pro 2 can handle up to 40dB, making this on paper a major update over its predecessor in terms of noise cancelling.

I found the ANC super-effective in practice, cutting out most daily distractions with ease. Some sounds were still able to sneak through but, for a budget brand, EarFun has done a great job with noise cancellation.

There’s a Transparency mode, too, designed to let in outside sounds when needed – on those occasions you need to listen out for train announcements, for example. When reviewing the Free Pro, I felt the feature could have been stronger, and the same is true here. It isn’t terrible, but I wouldn’t rely on it if holding a short conversation. EarFun also includes three ENC-powered noise-reducing microphones to isolate your voice during calls.

If you plan to use the earbuds to watch videos or play mobile games, you’ll be happy to hear the Free Pro 2s also come with an 80ms low latency mode. EarFun credits a mix of Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-channel transmission for this feature, which I found did offer subtle improvements as I tapped through a mobile game.

As far as the battery life is concerned, the EarFun Free Pro 2 offer up to 30 hours of listening in total, including the case. Each earbud can hold up to five hours of playtime with ANC activated, or six hours without noise cancelling. I found they lasted just over five hours with ANC on, falling in line with EarFun’s claim.

While this is shorter than than the seven and 32 hours of battery life delivered by the Free Pro with its case, it remains an average result, matching or sitting close to the playtime achieved by similarly priced rivals. The earbuds also take advantage of wireless charging and fast charging, meaning you can get up to two hours of listening from a quick 10-minute charge.

Sound Quality

6mm composite dynamic drivers

Tonal balance leans more towards the bass

Mid-range is clean and detailed

The Free Pro 2 are powered by 6mm composite dynamic drivers that EarFun claims offer detailed sound and a satisfying bass performance. Bass was an area in which I felt EarFun had fallen short with earbuds such as the Free and the Air, but had addressed well in the first pair of Free Pros.

Like the Free Pro, the Free Pro 2 certainly aren’t short on bass, with the low-end quickly making its presence known in Doja Cat’s Vegas. While the tonal balance leans more heavily towards the bass than the treble, there’s still a good amount of detail to be found in the crisp vocals sitting in the mid-range.

With Charlie Puth’s Left and Right, its clear the earbuds are capable of conveying a wide stereo image, with the vocals in the chorus pushed right to the edges of the soundstage. The song delivers for energy, too, offering a dynamic performance.

The bass can lack detail definition at times, and the earbuds definitely stray more towards the bass, keeping the treble at bay. Nevertheless, the Free Pro 2 are a dynamic pair of earbuds that offer effective noise cancelling, a spacious soundstage, and a satisfying amount of detail in the mid-range.

Should you buy it? You want a cheap pair of noise cancelling earbuds EarFun makes very good budget earbuds and the Free Pro 2 are no exception. Great all-rounders, they’ll suit anyone looking for a compact pair of earbuds for home, their commute or even the gym. You have the Free Pro 2 While EarFun has definitely improved upon the first pair of Free Pros in several areas, the overall result isn’t distinct enough that I’d recommend spending money on an upgrade.

Final Thoughts The EarFun Free Pro 2 offer a subtle but very much appreciated upgrade over their predecessors. The design is still incredibly small and lightweight, and can be adapted for the gym, and the finish is less glossy and prone to smudges. EarFun has also given these earbuds a boost in terms of noise cancellation, trading in the feed-forward mics for very effective hybrid ANC. Battery life comes in a couple of hours short of the Free Pro, but remains decent at 30 hours – although, if you’re satisfied with the performance of the Free Pro, then there isn’t enough here to warrant upgrading to the Free Pro 2. I’ve given the Free Pro 2 four stars instead of matching the Free Pro’s four and-a-half as the upgrade is minor and issues still persist in some areas like the transparency mode. The earbuds were also slightly more expensive than the Free Pro were when I reviewed them, though you can find them at the same price now. Trusted Score

How we test We test every headphones we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested for several weeks Drained the battery to determine how long the earbuds could last Listened through music streaming services

FAQs Are the EarFun Free Pro 2 noise-cancelling earbuds? The Free Pro 2 do have ANC as well as a Transparency mode. How much do the EarFun Free Pro 2 weigh? The earbuds weigh 4.1g each or 38g in the case. Do the EarFun Free Pro 2 support wireless charging? The earbuds do support wireless charging along with wired charging via USB Type-C.

