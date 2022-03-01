Verdict

The EarFun Air Pro 2 are ideal if you’re in need of some cheap earbuds that sound and feel great but that don’t look too flashy.

Pros Crisp, energetic sound

Comfortable

Long battery life Cons Bland design

Noise cancelling and transparency modes could be more powerful

Availability UK RRP: £99.99

USA RRP: $99.99

Key Features Noise cancelling Hybrid ANC with wind-noise reduction

Six microphones For clear calls

IPX5 Water- and sweat-resistant

34 hours of battery Seven hours in the earbuds and 27 in the charging case

Introduction

EarFun emerged on the audio scene in 2018 but has already established itself as one of the more popular brands in the affordable earbuds market.

The EarFun Air Pro 2 are the third set of earbuds in the Air line and the sequel to the original Air Pro. The Air Pro 2 mark a return to the original Air design, while still retaining the 10mm drivers, hybrid ANC and transparency mode of the Pro earbuds.

If you were a fan of the specs on the Air Pro, but weren’t convinced by their more distinctive style, the Air Pro 2 are for you.

Design

The Air Pro 2 look identical to the EarFun Air

Comfortable and water-resistant up to IPX5

The earbuds come with a cleaning stick

If you’re at all familiar with the original EarFun Air, you’ll recognise the design of the Air Pro 2 in an instant.

The glossy black earbuds with their AirPod-like tail look almost identical to the EarFun Air. Not only this, but they look nothing like the Air Pro, which sported a far more distinctive, but perhaps more divisive, trapezoid shape with a matte grey finish.

Looks-aside, the Air Pro 2 are a comfortable pair of earbuds that are lightweight enough that I almost forgot I was wearing them when the music stopped playing. The earbuds come with six pairs of rubber ear tips in S, M and L sizes, meaning you have a spare for each size.

The earbuds are water- and sweat-resistant up to IPX5 and feature touch controls, allowing you to play/pause, move between tracks, adjust the volume, hold calls, toggle through the ANC settings, and activate your phone’s voice assistant – all with a tap of your finger.

The case is equally inconspicuous with its simple, matte black finish and oval shape. There’s an indicator light on the front of the case and a USB Type-C port on the back. It supports wireless charging, too.

Note that these earbuds also come with a cleaning stick, which looks a bit like a pointed cotton bud – which isn’t something I’ve seen included with earbuds before. The Q-tip is meant to be used to clean dirt off the charging contacts and protective grill under the ear tip – not your ears – to keep the earbuds in good condition.

Features

Hybrid ANC and wind-noise reduction

The Transparency mode could be more effective

The case supports fast charging and wireless charging

The EarFun Air Pro 2 offer a range of features, many of which can also be found on the original Air Pro. In fact, the biggest differences between the two are the design, battery life, and the introduction of QuietSmart 2.0 ANC.

Where the original QuietSmart hybrid ANC could block unwanted noise up to 38dB, QuietSmart 2.0 is capable of cancelling out up to 40dB. The earbuds also take advantage of wind-noise reduction, which detects when it’s windy outside, automatically suppressing the noise.

There’s also a Transparency mode, designed to let sound back in when you need to listen out for train announcements or interact with people without taking your earbuds out.

ANC here isn’t the strongest I’ve used, with some environmental noises still able to sneak by. Nevertheless, there remains a noticeable difference between the setting being switched on and off, which helps the audio sound a little more immersive with fewer outside distractions to compete with.

The Transparency mode is equally subtle. I can’t see myself holding many conversations with these earbuds in, but it does a decent enough job of amplifying sound and making voices a little clearer.

Pairing with Bluetooth 5.2 is simple and straightforward, while the earbuds also take advantage of in-ear detection, prompting them to pause the tunes whenever you take the earbuds out, restarting them when you put them back in your ears.

As far as battery life is concerned, the EarFun Air Pro 2 offer up to 7 hours of playtime, a total of 34 hours including the charging case with ANC switched off, and up to 6 hours or 30 hours total with ANC on.

I managed to get a good 5hrs 55mins from the earbuds with noise cancelling on, leaving them just shy of the 6 hours advertised.

For comparison’s sake, the Air Pro came with a significantly higher 9-hour battery life in each earbud, but a lower total playtime of 32 hours, while the Airs offered 35 hours of battery with the case, but the same 7 hours as the Air Pro 2 in the earbuds.

The Air Pro 2’s charging case supports USB-C and wireless charging for those who’d rather ditch the cables. The case also comes with fast charging, with a 10-minute charge delivering up to 2 hours of playtime.

Sound Quality

Detailed and energetic audio

Spacious soundstage

Bass could have more power to it

The Air Pro 2 are powered by 10mm titanium composite dynamic drivers, which EarFun claims deliver an authentic and balanced sound.

The intro to Maneskin’s Beggin’ demonstrates the high level of detail that these earbuds are able to showcase. The vocals display a satisfying amount of grit and gravel, and the soundstage is spacious. The entrance of the bass could command more attention, but I wouldn’t say the tonal balance is terrible by any means, and the performance as a whole is dynamic and packed with energy.

Mango Drive by Rhythm & Sound is equally crisp and detailed. The soundstage is wide and the stereo image clear. However, I chose this track to push the bass in particular, and it becomes obvious that the low-end lacks power, struggling to hold its own amongst the mids and high.

Stephan Moccio’s Lionheart sounds more impressive through the Air Pro 2. The classical number is dynamic and exciting, with the earbuds doing well to deliver the more subtle sounds that linger in the background.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want a well-rounded set of earbuds The EarFun Air Pro 2 pack great audio, a long battery life and ANC – all for under £100. You want something unique The Air Pro 2 perform well, but their design is somewhat bland. If you’re looking for similar features but in a more interesting design, look toward the original Air Pro earbuds.

Final Thoughts The EarFun Air are a fantastic pair of earbuds that squeeze in all of the basics (and more) for under £100. Noise cancellation and a Transparency mode could be pushed a little further, and EarFun has definitely played it safe with the design – but that might not be a bad thing depending on what you thought of the original Air Pros. However, the sound is detailed and filled with energy, the fit is comfortable, and features such as in-ear detection and a 6 or 7 hours of battery (depending on whether you switch noise cancelling on) make these earbuds a solid choice, nonetheless. Trusted Score

How we test We test every headphones we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested the earbuds for multiple days Drained the battery to test it Streamed music through different services

FAQs Do the EarFun Air Pro 2 have ANC? Yes, the earbuds have ANC and a Transparency mode. What is the battery life on the EarFun Air Pro 2? The earbuds offer 6 hours (30 hours total) with ANC, or 7 hours (34 hours total) without ANC. Do the EarFun Air Pro 2 support wireless charging? Yes, the earbuds do support wireless charging.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP Manufacturer IP rating Battery Hours Wirless charging Driver (s) Noise Cancellation? Connectivity Colours Frequency Range Headphone Type EarFun Air Pro 2 £99.99 $99.99 Earfun IPX5 34 Yes 10mm Titanium Composite Dynamic Drivers Yes Bluetooth 5.2 Black – Hz True Wireless ›