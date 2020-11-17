EarFun Air Review

Verdict The EarFun Air are an impressive pair of wireless earbuds that deliver on their potential for less than £60. Pros Comfortable fit

Despite being a relatively new face on the audio scene, EarFun has already won multiple awards for its affordable true wireless earbuds. The EarFun Air are the latest addition.

These true wireless earbuds sit right in the middle of EarFun’s headphone lineup, sandwiched between the EarFun Free and the EarFun Air Pro.

Having reviewed the EarFun Free earlier this year, the price of both earbuds have plummeted to almost half their original price. I was thoroughly impressed with the EarFun Free, which offered a decent set of features at a budget-friendly price. Read on to discover what the EarFun Air have to offer.

Earfun Air design – A secure fit and plenty of touch controls

The EarFun Air are a lightweight pair of true wireless earbuds. Where the EarFun Free are small and round in a style reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, the EarFun Air are slightly bigger and feature the elongated stem design made popular by Apple’s AirPods. The Air come in black and white finishes – and at first glance you’d be forgiven for mistaking the white version for a pair of AirPods, both in and out of the wireless charging case.

Up close, the resemblance is less obvious. There’s no silver ring at the bottom and the stem is wide enough to feature the EarFun logo. The shiny, lightweight plastic makes it apparent that these are a cheaper pair of earbuds, but the build quality is hardly surprising given their price.

The earbuds come with four ear tips of varying sizes, so you can be sure you’re getting a custom fit with a good seal. To secure the earbuds, place them in your ear stem down and then rotate. EarFun claims to have analysed thousands of ear shapes to ensure an ergonomic fit, and they do feel incredibly snug and secure.

To switch on the Air, simply open the case. From there you can tap the outer part of either earbud twice to play or pause. Other touch controls include triple-tap to skip a track; touch and hold to adjust the volume; tap twice to answer or end a call; tap and hold for two seconds to reject a call, along with more advanced controls for calls. Oddly, there’s no skipping back a track, with triple tapping on the left earbud reserved for the voice assistant.

Earfun Air features – A step above the EarFun Free

One feature that sets the Air apart from the cheaper Free earbuds is the addition of four-microphone noise-cancelling call technology. Essentially, the Air can filter out distractions, ensuring call quality is clear with one or both earbuds. I found that calls were relatively noise-free, and combined with the touch controls for holding/transferring calls, I can see these earbuds being a fantastic option for those who make frequent calls on a daily basis.

Another useful feature is in-ear detection, which automatically pauses tunes on removing the earbuds and resumes when you put them back in. The feature is simple but handy when you need to take the buds out to listen for traffic or to order a coffee, and don’t want to miss out on a song or skip ahead in a podcast. There’s also voice support for Google Assistant and Siri.

At seven hours, the Air boast a longer lasting battery than many competing wireless earbuds. I tested the battery myself and found they did last around the seven-hour mark. An additional four charges are stored in the wireless charging case for a total playtime of 35 hours.

EarFun has also added fast charging to the feature list. A quick 10-minute charge provides two hours of playtime, while the wireless charging case means you can skip the USB-C if you have a charging pad.

The earbuds also support the latest Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and have an IP rating of IPX7, ensuring they’re both sweat and waterproof.

Earfun Air sound – Powerful and packed with detail

I Wanna Do by Chemical Surf and Dubdisko is crisp and full of detail. The custom-built drivers carry crescendos with power, allowing the beat to pack a punch. The highs and mids feel well balanced and the stereo image is spacious, leaving each instrument ample room to breathe.

My biggest criticism of the earbuds’ handling of this song is that the bass could have more of an impact. However, the buds are sufficiently balanced that you’re unlikely to notice the low-end fall behind unless you’re listening to a particularly bass-heavy tune.

The Air handle Post Malone’s more chilled out I Fall Apart with the same energy and attention to detail. The track is dynamic and there’s plenty of detail to be found between the guitar and keys in the top-end. The earbuds can fall victim to distortion at higher volumes if you push them too far, however.

My experience with the Air’s audio is reminiscent of the EarFun Free. Both pairs of earbuds offer great detail, thrilling dynamics and fall short at the bass. That said, the Air does seem to be the more balanced of the two.

Should you buy the Earfun Air?

Like their cheaper sibling, the EarFun Air are a pair of earbuds that punch well above their weight.

The Air manage to deliver where the Free fell just short by offering a well-rounded set of features at a very low price. The addition of in-ear detection and noise-cancelling call technology are well worth the extra cash, and the audio has been given a boost, too.

Compared to other wireless earbuds on the market, the EarFun Air offer a comfortable fit, wireless charging, 35 hours of playtime and impressive audio performance at a low price.

At less than £60, they’re perfect buy for anyone looking to try true wireless audio without breaking the bank. Furthermore, the hold/transfer touch controls and four-mic noise-cancelling call technology make these earbuds well-suited to anyone looking to use their earbuds for calls.

