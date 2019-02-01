Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Review

A smart, powerful fan that keeps you cool in the summer and warm in winter. With pure air all year round, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool is the only device you need.

What is the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool?

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool is a three-in-one device. This one fan will heat in winter, cool in summer and is an air purifier all-year round.

With the excellent app, Amazon Alexa support and superb performance, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool can easily replace the job of three products, helping justify the price.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool – Design and build quality

The Pure Hot+Cool has all the hallmarks of a Dyson product, with the distinctive bladeless design that allows you to put your arm through the entire central head. Finished in white and silver, this is one good-looking purifying fan.

Standing 764mm tall, with a 248 x 248mm base, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool is a little taller than Dyson’s desktop models and a little shorter than the cooling-only Dyson Pure Cool Tower. As such, this model works well stood on a desk or on the floor.

Given that the Pure Hot+Cool is a product that you’ll use all year round, having the flexibility to place it where you want it is desirable, while the neat design means that it looks good out on display.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool – Features

Opening the box, there’s little in the way of installation required. The main fan unit comes pre-assembled, so the only job is to place the two-part filter in place. The inner carbon filter is for gasses, while the outer HEPA filter is built to capture small particles. Filters should last around a year, depending on use and level of pollutants in your home. Replacements cost £65 and the app will let you know when it’s time to make the change.

As with the Pure Cool Tower, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool has an LCD panel on its front. The default display shows you a graph that tells you how clean your air is overall.

If you want more detail, you can use the remote control to cycle through the different readouts. You can see readings for PM2.5 (fine particles that can make their way into your lungs); PM10 (particles that can bring on asthma attacks and cause breathing issues); VOCs (volatile organic compounds, which are harsh chemicals that can be in anything from cleaning products to the glue used in old furniture); and NO2 (nitrogen dioxide, which is a gaseous pollutant from cars and fossil fuels that can cause respiratory problems).

Having the read-outs is useful, as you can see when readings spike and make changes accordingly. For example, if you notice that VOC readings spike when you start to use a cleaning product, you could investigate switching for a less intrusive brand.

To round things off, the Pure Hot+Cool can also measure temperature and humidity, so you can monitor the overall comfort of a room. It would be nice to see a CO2 measurement, since this can help you plan when you need to refresh the air in the room by opening a window.

For direct control, you can use the remote control or hook the fan up to the excellent Dyson Link app. As with other Dyson fans, the remote magnetically attaches to the top of the fan head. Make sure you don’t lose the remote, as the fan only has a physical power button to turn it on and off.

The remote is a little more packed than previous models, since it includes temperature controls, too. Once the fan hits the right temperature, it will automatically turn off Heat mode.

If you prefer to have it in fan-only mode, you can just tap the blue button to switch to Cool mode. In both cooling and heating modes, you have direct control over fan speed, enabling you to make adjustments over the intensity of the fan.

Auto mode could be the best option. This monitors pollutants and then changes fan speed automatically to clear a room, and it will adjust fan speed to hit the right temperature, too. When the air is clean and the room is at the set temperature, the fan turns off automatically. That’s pretty clever and means you can set and forget the fan.

If you want the purifier turned on, but don’t want a blast of cold or warm air, you can reverse the airflow using Diffused mode and direct it out of the back of the fan instead. Note that this turns off the heater and you can’t warm a room and have reversed airflow. Even so, it’s a handy mode and makes the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool suitable as a standard air purifier.

Cleverly, if the fan is in Heat mode and the room is at the right temperature, the airflow is redirected automatically if the Pure Hot+Cool’s sensors detect that the air needs to be cleaned.

Oscillation is clever on this fan. You can set its angle (45, 90, 180 and 350 degrees). Using the app, you can select the starting point for the oscillation, which makes it really easy to cover the area you want. This feature is often lacking in other fans.

There’s a time option, which lets you set the run-time. The timer goes up in 15-minute intervals until the hour, then hourly until a maximum of nine hours. And, there’s a Nighttime mode, which drops the brightness of the display and sets the fan speed at a maximum setting of 4.

From the app, you can set a schedule for different days, including setting the fan speed, its mode and the temperature. In this way, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool can be programmed in much the same way as one of the Best smart thermostats I’ve listed.

The app provides more detailed readings from the sensors and even lets you dive into the history, so you can monitor air conditions over time, too.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool – Amazon Alexa

Amazon Alexa support is built in. Using your voice you can set the fan speed, put the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool into the Cool mode and pick a set temperature for Heat mode. Dyson has updated the skill so that you can now turn on oscillation using your voice, but I couldn’t toggle Diffused mode on or off. It’s a shame that there’s still no Google Assistant support, since the Google Home range of products has massively increased in popularity.

It would also be nice to see IFTTT support, so you can toggle other devices using the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool’s sensors. For example, turning on a humidifier when the air is becoming dry.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool – Performance

If there’s one massive benefit of Dyson’s fans, it’s that they’re super-quiet. Measuring the Pure Hot+Cool from 1-metre away, I found that on minimum speed the fan was at 39.35dB (effectively background noise), and at maximum, the fan was just 57.6dB.

Airflow is also very good, although since air comes out in a small stream from the air blade, it’s a little harder to measure. The upside is that this air is steady and constant, with less buffering than from a traditional fan.

At minimum speed I measured the airflow at 1m/s from 15cm; at 1 metre it’s just a very gentle breeze. At maximum speed, airflow was a powerful 3.7m/s at 15cm and 1.6m/s at 1 metre.

In Heat mode fan speeds are the same, only you get a superb blast of hot air enveloping you. If you’ve got a room that suffers cold drafts, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool will warm you in a way a radiator can’t, making this a decent complementary product for many homes.

Dyson doesn’t provide CADR purification scores for this fan but states that it can clean a family room, capturing 99.95% of ultra-fine particles with no leakage.

To test it out, I sprayed insect killer in my test room, which is a source of particulate matter. The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool returned air levels to normal in just 1min 57secs.

I also lit a smoke pellet, which burns for 60 seconds and filled the room with smoke. Visibly, you could see the smoke getting sucked in and cleaned by the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool. Monitoring from outside using a Nest Protect as a guide, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool managed to get the room back to safe levels in 11mins 3secs –that’s impressive given the level of smoke.

Why buy the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool?

If you have allergies or just want to keep the air in your home cleaner, then an air purifier makes a great deal of sense. You could buy any of the models on my Best air purifier list. However, if you want a purifier that’s easy to use and has a great app, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool is a better choice.

Then there’s the added benefit that the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool is an excellent cooling fan, easily competing with anything on my Best fan list. To top it all off, it can heat, too, providing a nice blast of warm air to warm any room.

This three-in-one action is what makes the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool really attractive. Add up all of the separate features and this fan is decent value for a product that you can use all year around.

Verdict

A smart, powerful fan that keeps you cool in the summer and warm in winter. With pure air all year round, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool is the only device you need.