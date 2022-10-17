Verdict

A clever accessory for Dyson vacuum cleaners, the Dyson Pet Grooming Kit is a great pet brush in its own right. Its thin bristles work well to remove loose hair, and then all of the mess can be sucked away safely for a more hygienic finish. This kit can be used with the vacuum cleaner turned on or off, but it’s probably not ideal if you’ve got a pet that won’t tolerate being in the same room as a running vacuum cleaner.

Introduction

If you’ve got medium or long-haired pets, you’ll be well used to hair being all over your house. Vacuuming frequently is a requirement, but why not start by dealing with the problem at the source?

That’s what the Dyson Pet Grooming Kit is designed to do. A clever pet brush that attaches to your vacuum cleaner, pet hair can be sucked away as soon as it’s brushed, keeping your home cleaner and the brush more hygienic.

Design and features

Separate versions for cordless and plug-in models

Separates hair for suction

The traditional way of grooming a pet is to use a pet brush, and then try and pick the dirty hair and skin cells from the brush. This only works to a degree, and it’s not long before brushes start to look and smell a bit funky.

With the Dyson Pet Grooming Kit, you get something a bit different. Core to the kit is the brush, which has 364 angled bristles (35-degree angle) hidden underneath a plastic cover. A light thumb hold pushes the bristles out for action and retracts them when you release, leaving the hair exposed so that it can be sucked up and out of the way.

The bristles are fine metal ones, which straighten when pushed through your pet’s fur, penetrating deep without causing pain.

The Dyson Pet Grooming Kit that I have here is designed for use with the majority of cordless vacuum cleaners, including the V15 Detect and V12 Detect, although it won’t work with the Dyson Omni-Glide. This kit contains the brush and a 1m extension hose.

If you’ve got a plug-in vacuum cleaner that has a hose already, then the Dyson Groom is available for £35, which includes the brush only. This is not compatible with Dyson’s cordless vacuum cleaners but supports the majority of plug-in models. Before you buy, check on the Dyson website that your vacuum cleaner is supported.

Performance

Easily combs through hair

Works with and without the vacuum on

Although predominantly designed for dogs, the Dyson Pet Grooming Kit will work with long-haired cats. I tested my sample out on my cat Behemoth, who’s a Maine Coon cross (rescue). He has exceptionally long fur, which will get matted if he’s not regularly brushed.

He’s not a massive fan of the sound of a vacuum cleaner, so he wouldn’t let me brush him while it was turned on permanently. That’s not an issue, as the vacuum cleaner can be used in short bursts after hair has been collected. Provided I kept the main vacuum cleaner a good distance from Behemoth, he didn’t seem to mind. If you’ve got pets that won’t be in the same room as a vacuum cleaner, then this brush probably isn’t ideal.

Dyson recommends that the vacuum is used on its medium setting or low setting if there’s only a choice of two.

If your pet doesn’t mind the sound of a vacuum cleaner, then you can leave the vacuum running while you brush. Having that 1-metre hose certainly helps, as the vacuum cleaner can be placed a decent distance away.

The only potential issue is that it can be fiddly with some models, such as the Dyson V15 Detect that I was using, to hold down the power trigger and use the grooming tool at the same time. The Dyson V12 Detect Slim, on the other hand, has a traditional on/off button, so it is easier to keep running.

I found that the Dyson Pet Grooming Kit effortlessly removed loose hair and prevented tangles in Behemoth’s fur. I found the smaller bristles moved through his fur more easily than the regular cat brush, and Behemoth didn’t seem to mind being Pet Grooming Kited with the Dyson Pet Grooming Kit.

Once I’d got a load of hair, I turned the vacuum cleaner on, released the thumb button, and the hair was sucked away leaving me with a clean brush for the next session. Compared to the old cat brush, which has a load of unhygienic fur caught around its bristles, this is a far neater solution.

Should you buy it? If you have long-haired pets that need attention, then this tool is a neat addition that helps you groom and stay hygienic. If your pets hate the sound of a vacuum cleaner, then you may be better off with a traditional brush instead.

Final Thoughts If you’ve got pets that need constant grooming and attention, the Dyson Pet Grooming Kit is a neat addition to your home. It works as well, if not better than a regular pet brush but, as the hair is sucked away, stays much cleaner and more hygienic. Trusted Score

FAQs Will the Dyson Pet Grooming Kit work with all Dyson vacuum cleaners? This model is designed for use with most cordless models, and the Dyson Groom will work with plug-in models. Some exceptions apply, so check the full list of supported cleaners on Dyson’s website. Can the Dyson Pet Grooming Kit be cleaned? Yes, the brush can be wiped with a damp cloth to keep it clean, once the hair has been vacuumed up.