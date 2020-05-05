Dyson Lightcycle Morph Review

Verdict The Dyson Lightcycle Morph is a task light, ambient light, and indirect light all in one. Going from bright and powerful to calm and relaxing, this is a light for all situations and needs. Smart light tracking enables the Morph to adjust the colour temperature to match the sun's natural light through the day; it's just a shame this feature requires a Bluetooth phone nearby. Pros Powerful light

Lighting is (or should be) an incredibly important part of your life, helping you concentrate or relax, or capable of changing the look and feel of a room. The Dyson Lightcycle Morph is one of the most flexible lighting solutions I’ve tested, providing a task light when you need it, gentle ambient light when you don’t, and the ability to mimic daylight in your precise location.

A fun, innovative and clever light, the Dyson Lightcycle Morph is perfect for converting a workspace into a an area for relaxing in an instant.

Dyson Lightcycle Morph design – Neat and extremely flexible lighting

The Dyson Lightcycle Morph looks much like other task lights from the company, with a neat metal finish and shiny plastic base. It’s available in both a floor-standing model and a desktop unit, which I’m reviewing here – and, of course, the main difference is height.

Previous lights from Dyson have been task lights, aimed at getting downward pointing light over specific areas of your desk, for example. The multifunctional aspect of the Lightcycle Morph, however, offers up a very different stand.

You can’t adjust the lamp’s height or slide the light forwards and backwards. Instead, an angled arm lets you adjust the position of the head and rotate it 360 degrees. This is neat, since you can focus the lamp on a spot on your desk for working, turn it to point at a particular feature, or just have indirect light when you want it.

The Lightcycle Morph displays all the typical hallmarks of Dyson’s quality, with the lamp turning incredibly easily, yet securely holding its position once static. This lamp even has a trick up its sleeve: point the lamp head over the perforated tubular stand, and it turns into an ambient column lamp. This is utility lighting at its best, adapting and adjusting to need and mood.

Features – Programme your own favourite light settings and automate colour temperature

On top you’ll find a similar set of controls to other Dyson lamps. There’s a slider to adjust brightness and a second to adjust the colour temperature between a warm (2700K) and bright white (6500K). This lets you match the light to your mood or the task at hand, opting for warmer to relax or towards the cooler end to help concentration.

These touch controls are super-responsive and intuitive to use. They’re joined by a tap on/off switch on top.

In addition, the Lightcycle Morph inlcudes some automatic features, controlled by buttons underneath. The Auto button takes ambient light into account, adjusting brightness to match. For example, if you suddenly get a cloud passing over the sun on a bright day, the lamp can compensate.

There’s a motion sensor, too, which will turn the light on when it’s triggered and off when you walk away. It’s a handy money-saving feature.

As with previous Dyson Lights, the remaining button can only be used if you have a smartphone within Bluetooth range. Once hooked up to the Dyson Link app on your phone, and after inputting your postcode, the light can synchronise its colour temperature with that of the sun at your exact location, changing slowly through the day. It’s surprisingly effective, particularly if you spend long periods working at home and want to emulate what’s going on outside.

It’s a shame that this model hasn’t made the switch to Wi-Fi, which would have also allowed for voice control using an Amazon Echo smart speaker, and light tracking when a smartphone isn’t present.

Inside the app, you can access the light’s presets, which provide shortcuts to specific light levels and temperatures – for studying or relaxing, for example. These should cover the basics, but you can add your own profile if you prefer.

Finally, there’s a USB-C port in the stand, which you can use for charging your phone – useful, if you don’t have a power adapter within easy reach.

Performance – From exceptionally bright to super-relaxing

I didn’t really appreciate how great an impact light can have until I’d experienced excellent light with the Dyson Lightcycle Morph. Thanks to the heptagonal reflector and PMMA diffusion film, the cold and warm LEDs offer the perfect mix, provding a solid stream of light no matter the temperature you have set.

The daylight tracking works brilliantly: working at home every day, I’ve found that the Lightcylce Morph has helped to even out the day, giving me the right level of light and therefore making it far more pleasant to spend time at my desk.

It’s the flexibility on offer that makes the biggest impact. If I need to focus on something, I can bring the lamp head around and shine a bright light on it; otherwise, the diffuse mode against a wall is ideal. And, if I’m simply relaxing then the stand mode emits a gentle background light.

Should you buy the Dyson Lightcycle Morph?

If you’re looking for a lamp that can be used in multiple scenarios, the Dyson Lightcycle Morph is hard to beat. Going from what’s almost a piece of art into a full-on task light is impressive, and it will adjust its colour temperature automatically to match the time of day. For those working on precision tasks at a desk, the original Dyson Lightcycle’s height adjustment might make it a better choice; for those who want flexibility, the Dyson Lightcycle Morph is excellent.

The lamp isn’t exactly cheap, but the Lightcycle Morph should last for around 60 years, so you can’t knock it for value. If you’re looking for a flexible lighting solution that can adjust to different tasks, then the Lightcycle Morph is an excellent option.

