  Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09 Review

Expensive, but a great combination of fan and heater. Although cheaper than the other Dyson fan heaters, which double up as purifiers and can be controlled via a smart app, the Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09 is still considerably more expensive than the competition. It is very good, though: it warms quickly and efficiently, with Jet Focus helping to direct heat where you want it to go. And, it's a brilliant standalone fan for when you need cooling in Summer. If you want something you can use all-year-round and don't mind spending this much, this is a great heater and fan.

Introduction

Design is something that Dyson is famous for, and that’s as true here as with the company’s other products. The Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09 is an undeniably good-looking piece of kit, and the simple remote operation and quiet fan operation make this a great choice for those that want heat in the cold months and cold air in the warm months.

Just be aware that there’s no purification on this product, and there’s no integration with the Dyson app, either.

Design and features

Bladeless fan technology means that the Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09 is elegant and not bulky at all. The main design feature is a large hollow loop that sets it apart from most other heaters, and it feels like it can blend in with most home décors.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This device is both a fan heater and a regular fan, so you can use it throughout the year, rather than having to pack it away when the weather improves.

There’s a gorgeous LED display on the base of the heater that glows white behind a thin film of plastic. Here you can see everything from the target temperature to the fan speed and any timers you’ve set.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You can set the temperature from 1° up to a blisteringly hot 37° Celsius. There are ten fan speeds and timers that last for 15, 30 or 45 minutes, and from 1 to 9 hours.

The Jet Focus mode is what sets this heater apart from the rest. You can place the heater on the other side of the room and direct a fine stream of warm or frigid air directly towards you.

Opposite to Jet Focus is wide mode. By pressing a button, you get a more diffuse warming effect that sends a gentle breeze to all corners of the room.

The remote control attaches to the top of the heater magnetically, which should stop it from getting lost. Except it’s not quite magnetic enough. The remote falls off if you brush past the device, which presents another problem: you can’t control any of the features besides powering the heater on or off without the remote control. If you lose it, you’re left with a device that can’t do much at all.

There’s no option for app control as you get with the newer products, either, as this device is not smart connected. Nor is it an air purifier, as with the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde.

Now for the stats. It can pump out air at up to 5 m/s at 15 cm away, which is more than double anything else on our list.

Performance

Keeps temperature well

Quiet

I found Jet Focus worked really well. When it’s particularly cold and you feel a draught, having the focus of warm air really helps make you feel warmer; for other times, the wide mode does a great job warming the entire room.

The size of your room, how cold it is outside and the level of insulation you have will all make a difference. What I can say is that the Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09 easily managed to keep the test bedroom at a comfortable temperature.

The Dyson AM09 quickly took the chill off a 10 m² test bedroom, from an uncomfortable 15°C to a balmy 18°C in six minutes. The performance is undoubtedly impressive, although the temperature on the base of the heater disagreed with my test thermometer by two degrees. I had to up the target temperature to 20°C to avoid the heater switching itself off.

Registering at just a shade over 50dB, the A09 is quiet even at maximum fan speed. Don’t expect silence though, the pitch of the fan noise is certainly noticeable. It’s much quieter than other less expensive heaters though.

On full power, this heater uses its full 2000 Watts which will cost around 49p per hour (assuming a cost of 24.5p per kWh). But because it quickly warms up the room and has a thermostat, it won’t be on all the time. In less than ten minutes, the test bedroom was toasty enough that the fan stayed off for another fifteen minutes.

On maximum speed, the fan can push air at 5m/s at 15cm away, making it one of the most powerful fan heaters, or indeed fans: that level of air flow is enough to help cool you when it’s hot weather. When the heater is on, the fan spins up to maximum; in cool mode, there are ten speeds to choose from, including everything from a cool breeze to a full-on gale.

Sound varies by mode. On the lowest fan setting, the Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09 can barely be heard above background noise. With the heater running, noise picks up to XXdB, making it quite noisy while heating.

Should you buy it?

Buy if you want a product you can use all-year round A great fan in summer and a powerful heater in the colder weather, this is a brilliant all-rounder. Don't buy if you want something cheaper or with purification If you want your air purified at the same time, you’ll need to look at one of Dyson’s other products, while those who want basic heating can buy rival products for less.

Final Thoughts Overall, the Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09 is a very impressive heater and cooler that looks great and works exceptionally well. If you can shoulder the price, this fan heater is a fine addition to any home and this is a very impressive heater and cooler that looks great and works exceptionally well. Those that want a simpler, cheaper, heat-only device should check out the guide to the best electric heaters. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every heater we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main heater for the review period

Used as our main heater for the review period We measure the fan speed (if available) using an anemometer so that we can accurately compare performance between models

We measure the fan speed (if available) using an anemometer so that we can accurately compare performance between models We measure the heat output of the fan and its effect on our test lab.

FAQs

Does the Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09 work with the MyDyson app? No, this machine is offline only, and can only be controlled via the provided magnetic remote control. What is Jet Focus on the Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09? It allows you to focus the heat stream onto one area, but you can also use wide mode for general warming.

