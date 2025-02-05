Close Menu
Advertisement
Reviews

Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor Review

Joshkun SalihBy 6 Mins Read
4 Star Recommended Badge

A neat plug-in cleaner that's very easy to push around.

A versatile plug-in cleaner, the Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor is powerful and makes short work of dust on any surfaces. Its anti-tangle heads work brilliant, making this vacuum a great choice for pet hair or homes with people that have long hair. It's a touch expensive and the fact that you can only use the accessories at the end of the wand do reduce flexibility slightly.

Pros

  • Lots of tools
  • Great suction and cleaning power
  • Excellent manoeuvrability

Cons

  • A little heavy
  • Tools can only attach to the long wand

Introduction

Dyson might focus most of its efforts on its cordless vacuum cleaners, such as the Dyson Gen5detect, but for those who don’t want to be limited by battery power, the plug-in Dyson Multifloor Ball Animal is a great choice.

Overall performance is fantastic, and with a comprehensive selection of tools, this is a great upright vacuum cleaner that’s easy to manoeuvre.

Design and features

  • 90-degree flexible hose
  • 1.8l Bin
  • No tangle bristles

An upright vacuum cleaner, the Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor stands out from the competition because of the large ball at its base. This is designed to make it easy to push the vacuum cleaner around, quickly changing direction when you need to. It really works, too, and this is the most manoeuvrable plug-in vacuum cleaner that I’ve tested.

At 7.6kg, this vacuum is heavier than many cordless cleaners, but the ball makes it easy to push around, so you shouldn’t have to lift it often.

The Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor is simple to use with one button that needs to be pressed to turn the vacuum cleaner on and off, with a single power mode.

Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor On Off Switch 2
Next to the power switch is a button that turns the motorised floor head on and off, with the latter useful for hard floors, where a brush can end up flicking debris around.

Dyson has used its anti-tangle floor head, which has bristles arranged in a pattern to prevent hair from wrapping around them.

A problem with plug-in cleaners can be that they generate so much suction power that they’re hard to push around. To help combat this, the floor head has a slider on the floor head that allows you to adjust air flow.

Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor Bristles
Dirt is sucked into the 1.8-litre bin, which is big enough to easily hold dust from a whole-house clean. There’s Dyson’s familiar ejection mode, so it’s easy to push dirt out and into a bin without making a mess.

Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor Bin
There’s a washable filter inside the bin, too.

Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor Filter
The Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor comes with a fantastic selection of tools for all sorts of different scenarios, with storage onboard for two tools. The accessories include a 2-in-1 crevice tool, dusting brush, stair tool and an anti-tangle turbine tool for dealing with pet hair.

Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor Tools
Usefully, there’s also a Flat out head, which is a low-profile floor head for getting under hard-to-reach places, such as low sofas.

Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor Flat Out Head

This tool works well and makes the vacuum cleaner very flexible.

Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor Cleaning under Sofa
To use the accessories, the handle flips open and a long wand is pulled out. Accessories clip onto the end of this wand, which gives great reach and even makes it easy to clean higher up, such as around the tops of walls.

Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor Hose Reaching
Dyson also provides a 90-degree hose in the box, which angles tools to make it easier to vacuum on the tops of cupboards, wardrobes and the like.

Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor 90 degree hose joint
For the most-part, then, the Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor is very flexible, but the wand can be frustrating. As attachments only clip to the end of the wand, and the wand can’t be shortened, I found it fiddly to try and vacuum some areas, such as the top of a counter. The vacuum seems designed for operating at distance.

I also found the clip that holds the plug and wire to be slightly finicky. It often came off and didn’t clip on properly.

Performance

  • Great Suction
  • Fantastic at tackling hair

To test the Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor, first I measured the suction power in AirWatts (AW). At the handle the Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor returned a result of 203AW. That’s slightly below the maximum power of the Dyson Gen5detect and a little behind the plug-in Shark Stratos NZ860UKT.

Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor power graph
However, this level of suction is constant, unlike with a cordless cleaner that typically produces under 100AW for regular jobs.

This power level is great for using the crevice tool, and I found that this vacuum cleaner could remove rice grains from 2.5cm away. That means that handheld jobs, such as cleaning out a car or sucking up dust from a DIY job should be fast.

Up next was my standard carpet test, sprinkling 20g of flour onto the carpet. Giving the cleaner a pass forwards and backwards across the carpet I found it left a clean strip through the middle of the carpet and picked up well around the edges.

Giving it a few more swipes over the carpet until it looked clean, I found that the cleaner had collected 94.35% of the dirt, which is excellent.

Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor Flour test final clean

Next up was the edge test, sprinkling 10g of flour on the skirting board. Running the Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor along the skirting I found that it had collected 92% of dirt, however some of it did fall out of the bristles as I moved the cleaner.

I then sprinkled 20g of rice a hard floor and then let the Dyson Multifloor Animal pick up the mess. Overall, I found that it collected 100% of the mess which is fantastic meaning you will get impeccable cleaning results on hard flooring.

Moving on to my pet hair test, I combed some pet hair into the carpet. The Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor showed no difficulty picking up the pet hair.

To test the bristles against human hair I dropped some long strands onto the carpet. Once again, I found that the vacuum cleaner had no issue with picking up the hair and it did not become tangled in the bristles and was stored in the bin and ready to be disposed of.

Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor No tangled hair
The same is true when using the mini-tool, which picked up long human hair without getting tangled.

Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor Tangle Free Tool

At 67.8dB, the Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor was relatively quiet, and I did not find the noise to be intrusive or irritable.

Should you buy it?

Buy if you want a powerful, simple to use plug-in vacuum cleaner

If you want a vacuum cleaner that is fantastic at general cleaning as well as tackling pet hair and other general mess then this is the vacuum for you.

Don't buy if you want something lighter or cheaper

If you don’t want to break the bank and still want a vacuum you can continue using detached then look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor is a top choice for those that want a plug-in upright vacuum cleaner. The great manoeuvrability paired with the fantastic cleaning and range of accessories make this a must have vacuum for any household, especially those with pets and hard flooring.

However its high price and lack of portability let it down, so if these issues are a deal breaker then maybe another model from our list of the best vacuum cleaners may suit your cleaning needs.

How we test

We test every vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

  • Used as our main vacuum cleaner for the review period
  • Tested for at least a week
  • Tested using tools to measure actual suction performance
  • Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs

Do the attachments have to go on the end of the Dyson Multifloor Ball Animal’s wand?

Yes, there’s no option to use a shorter handle for handheld tools.

Does the Dyson Multifloor Ball Animal pick-up hair without getting tangled?

Yes, all motorised tools are anti-tangle.

Test Data

  Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor Review
AirWatts (high) 203 AW
Sound (high) 67.8 dB

Full Specs

  Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor Review
UK RRP £379.99
Manufacturer Dyson
Size (Dimensions) 280 x 390 x 1065 MM
Weight 7.3 KG
Release Date 2024
First Reviewed Date 28/01/2025
Model Number Dyson Ball Animal Multifloor
Vacuum cleaner type Plug-in upright
Provided heads Floor head, stair tool, Flat out head, soft dusting brush, combination tool, quick-release tangle-free turbine tool
Bin capacity 1.8 litres
Bagless No
Modes On/off (brush bar can be turned on/off, too)
Filters 1 (washable)
Run time hrs min

Other

Type Cordless
