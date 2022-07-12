Verdict

Attractive and cheap to run, the Duux Tag 2 Ultrasonic Humidifier is a neat unit for rooms of up to 30m2. It doesn’t have a humidistat, although testing showed that this model was capable of increasing humidity to a sensible level and maintaining it, without oversaturating the air. It’s whisper-quiet, too. Only the relatively high price may put some folk off.

Pros Neat and compact

Simple to use

Easy to fill Cons No humidistat

Not smart

Key Features Water tank The 2.5-litre water tank can last for more than 10 hours

Introduction

If the air in your home is too dry, it could lead to you suffering from a dry throat, stuffy nose and you may even find yourself more susceptible to allergies. A humidifier is a good option to alleviate such issues. Designed to fit into your home, the Duux Tag 2 Ultrasonic Humidifier is simple to use, easy to set up and works well in small rooms. However, it’s quite expensive and doesn’t feature a humidistat, so can’t turn off at an ideal temperature.

Design and Features

Stylish design

Easy-fill 2.5-litre tank

Simple controls

As with the company’s other products, such as the Duux Threesixty 2, the Duux Tag 2 Ultrasonic Humidifier looks smart and stylish. Available in both black and white, you have a choice over the model that best suits your decor.

It’s hard to determine from the pictures, but this humidifier is super-compact. At just 312 x 193 x 260mm, the Duux Tag 2 Ultrasonic Humidifier will easily fit in any room without dominating it.

Core to any humidifier is the water tank, through which moisture is released into the air. The 2.5-litre tank here is hidden under the removable lid at the top. You simply pull on the faux leather loop to remove it.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The tank comes out easily for filling, but be aware that there will be some water left inside the main cavity. When you don’t need the Duux Tag 2 Ultrasonic Humidifier anymore, such as through the main part of summer, it’s best to empty the water tank and main cavity before storing it.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Controls are simple on this model. There’s a button to turn it on, and an option to switch between two modes: minimum and maximum. The bottom button that looks like a cog is actually a light switch to turn the light underneath the humidifier on or off; a light symbol would have made more sense. I left the light off, as it didn’t really enhance my room.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

When the humidifier runs out of water, the power light will flash red, turning the unit off automatically.

Performance

Copes well in a small room

Very quiet

No humidistat

I used the Duux Tag 2 Ultrasonic Humidifier in my office room (which is around 15m2 in size – half the maximum room size for which this model is ideal), where the starting humidity on a dry day was at 38%. After 11mins 48secs, my room had reached 48%, which was better. I found that the Duux Tag 2 Ultrasonic Humidifier couldn’t push the humidity level of the room beyond 52%, even when running all day.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In a way that negates the need for a humidistat, since the Duux Tag 2 Ultrasonic Humidifier is very unlikely to oversaturate a room with moisture. However, at this price, the option to set and see relative humidity would be nice.

I couldn’t automate the Duux Tag 2 Ultrasonic Humidifier using a smart plug, either. When power is restored, the humidifier defaults back to standby mode.

Being an ultrasonic model, I found the humidifier very quiet while it was adding a cool mist to the air. The Duux Tag 2 Ultrasonic Humidifier is that it draws very little power: 15.5W on minimum and 19.6W on maximum; but it doesn’t create an envelope of warming moist air in the same way that the Elechomes 5.5L Large Room Humidifier SH8820 does.

As mentioned, this model is super-quiet. In fact, I couldn’t take a decibel rating, since the Duux Tag 2 Ultrasonic Humidifier is no louder than general background noise.

At its maximum, the Duux Tag 2 Ultrasonic Humidifier can output 250ml of water per hour, so a full tank lasts at least 10 hours. Certainly, I found that a full tank would easily see me through a couple of typical working days.

Should you buy it? If you want a small, simple and capable humidifier that blends into your home, then this is a great choice. If you want smart control, or control over the target humidity, look for an alternative model instead.

Final Thoughts For those looking to add moisture to a room in a stylish, quiet way, the Duux Tag 2 Ultrasonic Humidifier copes well in small rooms. It’s attractive and easy to use, with its output maintaining a healthy level of humidity without oversaturating the air. However, it’s expensive, particularly for a device that doesn’t offer a smart connection. Trusted Score

How we test We test every induction hob we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We measure the relative humidity before, during and after using the humidifier. Used as our main humidifier for the duration of the review.

FAQs How long does the water tank in the Duux Tag 2 Ultrasonic Humidifier last? On maximum power, the tank will last a minimum of 10 hours. Does the Duux Tag 2 Ultrasonic Humidifier have a smart app? No, it has on-board controls only.

