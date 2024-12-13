Verdict

The Duux Edge Oil Filled Radiator 1500W is essentially a traditional oil-filled radiator, brought a bit more up to date with a modern outer shell and smart controls. It’s fresh looking, and performs quite well, quietly releasing a moderate amount of heat into the room. Duux’s app is a major part of its appeal, enabling various smart scheduling and control options. Overall, this could be a good choice for even heating in medium-sized rooms, but it doesn’t have the outright power to cope with large rooms or bad insulation.

Introduction

Duux’s Edge range of convector heaters has recently been expanded with two oil-filled radiators, rated at 2,000W, or the 1,500W model I’m reviewing here. The Duux Edge Oil Filled Radiator 1500W comes with comprehensive controls, including an app.

Unlike other Edge devices, this heater is available only in white, with dark grey details. Peer through the grille at its top and you’ll see what appears to be a fairly standard eight-fin radiator, wrapped in a smooth metal outer skin. Casters on its feet help you move it around rooms if needed, but there are no mounts to let you put it on a wall.

Design and features

Oil-filled radiators tend to look rather old-fashioned, usually consisting of seven or more finned sections joined side-by-side. That’s essentially what’s inside this heater, but its core is disguised by a smooth outer panel. This doesn’t just make the Duux Edge Oil Filled Radiator 1500W look more modern, it helps make it safer, creating a cooler surface than the oil-filled innards themselves. There are two handles molded into the top, too.

Despite their name, oil-filled radiators are primarily convection heaters, warming up air which then circulates around a room. They sit somewhere between basic convection heaters and storage heaters, taking some time to fully heat through before reaching their maximum temperature. Once they do, though, their heating elements can cycle on and off while they release stored heat. This helps them produce an even supply of heat, and it can also cut down the power they use.

Duux has given this one a secret weapon, adding two small fans at the bottom to encourage air up and over the fins. They’re only used in Boost mode: at Low and High power the heater relies on convection alone. To get started you’ll need to turn the heater over and fit its sturdy supplied legs and casters, during which the oil inside produces a satisfying gurgling sound.

Like other Duux Edge series heaters such as the Duux Edge 1000, the Edge Oil has a control panel that offers lots of useful features. You can use it to set the target temperature, configure an on or off timer, toggle the child lock and night mode, or adjust the maximum heating power to be used. You might need to look twice for the up/down buttons, however – they’re set into the screen, and almost the same colour.

The supplied infrared remote is great if you don’t want to get up, but you’ll get more advanced control by using Duux’s app. This supports all the same settings as the physical controls, but adds an excellent scheduling screen, which makes it easy to resize time blocks and even extend them over multiple days. Each schedule block can be used to change the target temperature, or switch the child lock on and off. The app also charts the temperature detected by this heater, visible over a day, week, month, six months or a year.

Performance

Moderate heating

Near silent operation

Could be expensive to run

Convection heaters are often quiet, and in Low or High heating modes the Duux Edge Oil Filled Radiator 1500W just makes the occasional tick or trickle. Boost mode calls the fans into play, but they’re not very loud. They’re not that effective, either, producing just a slight suggestion of a breeze from the top grille.

It’s worth noting that Low mode limits this heater to less than half power – I measured 629 watts. On High, it demanded nearly 1,600W during the initial heating phase. However, once it approached maximum temperature it regulated itself by switching between full and low power about every five minutes. I observed similar behaviour in Boost mode, with the fans consuming only about 4W extra.

I tested the Duux Edge Oil Filled Radiator 1500W by shutting it in a cool, 25 square-metre bedroom, putting it in Boost mode, and turning the target temperature up to the maximum 36°C. With a slow warm up time, I wasn’t surprised that neither of my two room thermostats went up during the first 15 minutes. After 30 minutes, my Tado radiator thermostat – a couple of metres away – had increased by just 0.4°C.

That’s not much, but this radiator continues to release stored heat for some time after being switched off. A quarter of an hour after being unplugged, the room temperature had increased by another 0.2°C, and after another 15 minutes it peaked, at 0.7°C higher than the starting temperature.

During this test, this heater consumed just 0.66 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity. That’s a bit lower than the 0.75kWh or more I’d expect if it had just run flat out for 30 minutes, but it’s still a moderate amount of power. However, once up to temperature the Edge Oil has much lower power requirements. I retested it over four hours, during which it consumed 2.4kWh, equivalent to 59p at December 2024 prices. During that test, the room temperature increased by 2.7°C.

The Duux Edge Oil Filled Radiator 1500W’s slow heating and cooling helps avoid the bake/freeze effect you sometimes get with electric heaters. That makes it quite comfortable to live with. And while I’d never recommend leaving vulnerable users such as children alone with a heater, this one’s tip-over protection and cooler surface temperatures could help make it a little safer in a house with kids or pets. It’s a bit of a shame it doesn’t have open window detection, however.

Should you buy it? You want heating for a smallish room This compact heater provides steady heat, without ever getting dangerously hot to touch. As such, it’s comparatively safe around kids, and well suited to most small or medium rooms Buy Now You want the lowest running costs This shouldn’t be a very expensive heater to run, but if costs are important we’d recommend an infrared panel heater instead

Final Thoughts With the Edge Oil Filled Radiator 1500W, Duux has combined a gentle and steady heater with excellent smart controls. It’s a great product to live with, looking good and providing practical and even heating in smaller rooms. Larger rooms would probably benefit from the 2000W version, but if you want more aggressive heating, consider the Beldray Smart Ceramic Radiator. While its controls and app aren’t as good, it produced ferocious heat in my tests. Otherwise, check out the guide to the best electric heaters. Trusted Score

FAQs How much does it cost to run a 1,500 watt heater for 24 hours in the UK? Using December 2024 electricity prices it would cost a maximum of £8.82. However, this assumes the heater is running all the time, rather than switching on and off to maintain an even temperature. Provided the heater had thermostatic control, you’d pay substantially less.