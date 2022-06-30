Verdict

A reliable set of mid-range batteries, the Duracell Rechargeable AAA 750mAh perform consistently. The main problem is that the competition is tough, with cheaper, longer-lasting or higher-capacity batteries available.

Just about the biggest name in batteries, Duracell has impressed with its Rechargeable AA batteries. The Duracell Rechargeable AAA 750mAh aren’t quite as good: mid-level capacity and a relatively low number of charge cycles mean that the competition performs better.

Design and Charges

Rated to last for 400 charges

Holds its charge for up to 12 months

Longevity is important for rechargeable batteries, but the Duracell Rechargeable AAA 750mAh offer a relatively low number of charge cycles. All of the official imagery shows that these batteries can last for 100 charges, which sounds poor. Head to the official site, and it says that the batteries will last for three years or 400 recharges. Even so, that isn’t great – even the Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA 800mAh last for 1000 recharges.

As is the case with most other modern rechargeable batteries, the Duracell Rechargeable AAA 750mAh will retain up to 80% of their charge after 12 months. That’s useful, as you can charge and store them, on standby for when you want to use them. Plus, if you use them in low-drain devices such as remote controls, you won’t lose a lot of power each day.

Performance

Consistent performance

Mid-range capacity

To see how well these batteries performed, I ran them through a set of standard tests using an Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery tester. First, I started by measuring voltage, which should be a minimum of 1.2V; the result of 1.24V is just within.

Next, I measured capacity using a high-drain test (600mA +/-20% with a cut-off voltage of 0.94V). Here, I found that the initial capacity was 732mAh, which is just below the rated capacity. Most batteries that I test score higher than the rating printed on the side of the battery itself.

To measure longevity, I charged and discharged the batteries 50 times, taking a capacity reading every 10 cycles. As you can see from the graph below, the results were consistently around 700mAh – bar the final cycle, which topped out at 800mAh.

Should you buy it? If you need a set of reliable batteries for items such as remote controls, for example, then these fit the bill. If you need a greater number of charging cycles or more capacity, then there are better options available.

Final Thoughts The Duracell Rechargeable AAA 750mAh are good-enough batteries, particularly for low-drain items such as remote controls. The main problem is that the competition is better. If you want longevity, the Eneloop AAA are superior, while the Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh offer more capacity. Trusted Score

