Duracell Rechargeable AAA 750mAh Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

A reliable set of mid-range batteries, the Duracell Rechargeable AAA 750mAh perform consistently. The main problem is that the competition is tough, with cheaper, longer-lasting or higher-capacity batteries available.

Pros

  • Consistent performance
  • Easily available

Cons

  • Comparatively low number of charge cycles
  • Mid-level capacity

Availability

  • UKRRP: £4.99

Key Features

  • TypeThese are AAA NiMH rechargeable batteries
  • CyclesThese batteries are rated to last for 400 charge cycles

Introduction

Just about the biggest name in batteries, Duracell has impressed with its Rechargeable AA batteries. The Duracell Rechargeable AAA 750mAh aren’t quite as good: mid-level capacity and a relatively low number of charge cycles mean that the competition performs better.

Duracell Rechargeable AAA 750mAh one battery lying down
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Design and Charges

  • Rated to last for 400 charges
  • Holds its charge for up to 12 months

Longevity is important for rechargeable batteries, but the Duracell Rechargeable AAA 750mAh offer a relatively low number of charge cycles. All of the official imagery shows that these batteries can last for 100 charges, which sounds poor. Head to the official site, and it says that the batteries will last for three years or 400 recharges. Even so, that isn’t great – even the Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA 800mAh last for 1000 recharges.

As is the case with most other modern rechargeable batteries, the Duracell Rechargeable AAA 750mAh will retain up to 80% of their charge after 12 months. That’s useful, as you can charge and store them, on standby for when you want to use them. Plus, if you use them in low-drain devices such as remote controls, you won’t lose a lot of power each day.

Performance

  • Consistent performance
  • Mid-range capacity

To see how well these batteries performed, I ran them through a set of standard tests using an Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery tester. First, I started by measuring voltage, which should be a minimum of 1.2V; the result of 1.24V is just within.

Next, I measured capacity using a high-drain test (600mA +/-20% with a cut-off voltage of 0.94V). Here, I found that the initial capacity was 732mAh, which is just below the rated capacity. Most batteries that I test score higher than the rating printed on the side of the battery itself.

To measure longevity, I charged and discharged the batteries 50 times, taking a capacity reading every 10 cycles. As you can see from the graph below, the results were consistently around 700mAh – bar the final cycle, which topped out at 800mAh.

Duracell Rechargeable AAA 750mAh graph
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you need a set of reliable batteries for items such as remote controls, for example, then these fit the bill.

If you need a greater number of charging cycles or more capacity, then there are better options available.

Final Thoughts

The Duracell Rechargeable AAA 750mAh are good-enough batteries, particularly for low-drain items such as remote controls. The main problem is that the competition is better. If you want longevity, the Eneloop AAA are superior, while the Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh offer more capacity.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every rechargeable battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we charge and discharge 50 times, measuring the capacity every ten runs.

We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.2V.

Trusted Reviews test data

Battery tested capacity
Duracell Rechargeable AAA 750mAh
732 mAh

Full specs

Manufacturer
Battery size
Battery technology
Battery type
Model Number
Release Date
ASIN
First Reviewed Date
Battery
UK RRP
Duracell Rechargeable AAA 750mAh
Duracell
AAA
NiMH
Rechargeable
Duracell Rechargeable AAA 750mAh
2021
B003B00484
13/06/2022
749 mAh
£4.99
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

